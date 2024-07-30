Meritage Homes Certified By Great Place To Work® For Second Year In a Row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the second consecutive year, which is based on employees participating in the third-party 2024 Great Place To Work Trust Index® Survey taken by over 1.3 million workers worldwide to evaluate workplace culture, employee experience and leadership. In the 2024 survey, 94% of participating employees affirmed Meritage is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.1



To further its commitment to its employees, Meritage recently launched the Meritage Cares Assistance Fund. The program is an employer-sponsored relief fund providing tax-advantaged financial assistance to eligible employees for financial hardship due to military deployment, serious illness or injury, or damage of a primary residence from a natural disaster, among others. The Company is currently working to aid employees impacted by Hurricane Beryl. Meritage also established three employee resource groups in late 2023 that promote belonging while creating connections and community for all employees.

“We’re proud to be certified a Great Place To Work for a second consecutive year,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “Meritage is committed to fostering a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging and is valued for their unique perspectives. We are continuously seeking out new ways to improve employee experience and support our employees’ well-being through programs like our Meritage Cares Assistance Fund.”

To learn about career opportunities with Meritage Homes, visit Careers Home | Meritage Homes.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 185,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is a global leader in workplace culture, helping organizations create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience. We offer recognition and tools to help leaders and organizations elevate their employer brands, capture and understand employee experiences, build cultures that retain talent, and unlock the potential of every employee.

1 Source: Great Place To Work®.