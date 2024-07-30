Applied Digital Secures Final $25 Million from Garden City Facility Sale

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, announced today that it has met the conditional approval requirements related to the release of the escrowed funds from the sale of its Garden City, Texas facility. The Company has now received the remaining $25 million of the purchase price held in escrow pending such conditional approval.



“Our ability to meet the conditional approval requirements reflects our commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline,” said David Rench, CFO of Applied Digital. “Receiving the remaining $25 million of the purchase price from the Garden City facility sale will help strengthen our balance sheet and support our ongoing growth initiatives.”

We believe Applied Digital is well positioned, offering cutting-edge solutions in data centers and Cloud as a Service. The Company’s purpose-built data centers are being strategically designed to maximize efficiency for HPC needs. Applied Digital Cloud aims to deliver cost-effective GPU compute solutions tailored for AI, ML, rendering, and other HPC workloads. We believe the Company’s state-of-the-art infrastructure is designed to provide high performance at a low cost, aiming to empower clients to thrive in this era of exponential technological advancement.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on X at @APLDdigital.

