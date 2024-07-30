NowVertical Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on July 30, 2024 (the “Meeting”). Shareholders holding shares entitled to exercise approximately 33.722% of the votes attributable to all of NOW’s outstanding shares attended the meeting.



At the Meeting, all matters of business set out in the Company’s management information circular dated June 27, 2024 (the “Circular”) were approved. Each of the five (5) director nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is elected or appointed. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld/Abstained Nominee Number (#) Percent (%) Number (#) Percent (%) Sandeep Mendiratta 20,158,235 99.985% 3,000 0.015% David Charron 20,148,235 99.936% 13,000 0.064% David Doritty 20,148,235 99.936% 13,000 0.064% Elaine Kunda 20,055,677 99.476% 105,558 0.524% Chris Ford 20,148,235 99.936% 13,000 0.064%

NOW’s shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) re-appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the amended and restated omnibus incentive plan of the Company. The omnibus incentive plan converted from a fixed plan to a rolling 10% plan authorizing the Company to issue awards equal to 10% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares, from time to time. For further information regarding the plan, please see the Circular which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber

Chief Development Officer

IR@nowvertical.com

Glen Nelson

Investor Relations and Communications

e: glen.nelson@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797