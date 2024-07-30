QubitsCube Completes KPMG Independent Audit, Strengthens Operational Transparency and Compliance

New York City, NY, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QubitsCube, a leader in quantitative trading and investment solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed an independent audit conducted by KPMG, a world-renowned auditing firm. The audit aims to ensure that the company's operations meet the highest standards of transparency, compliance and financial integrity.

Verification of Industry Leadership



KPMG's audit covered all aspects of QubitsCube's operational practices, including financial reporting, risk management, data security and customer asset protection measures. The audit results not only verify the company's commitment to transparency and compliance but also further consolidate its leadership in the quantitative trading industry.



CEO Statement



Dominick McGrail, CEO of QubitsCube, said: "By completing KPMG's independent audit, we have once again demonstrated our determination to be responsible to our investors and customers. This not only reflects our rigorous attitude towards operational and financial management, but also lays a solid foundation for future development."



Strengthening Investor Confidence



The audit confirms QubitsCube's high standards in financial reporting and management practices, ensuring the accuracy and transparency of the company's financial status and trading data. This provides investors with more security and confidence, allowing them to choose to work with QubitsCube with greater peace of mind.



Continue to improve service levels



QubitsCube is committed to continuing to improve the security and service levels of the platform through technological innovation and strict internal control, and to provide high-quality quantitative trading and investment solutions to global users. The company will continue to focus on customer needs and strive to promote the improvement of industry standards.



About QubitsCube

QubitsCube is a leading platform dedicated to providing efficient, secure and transparent quantitative trading and investment solutions to global users. Through innovative technology and strict risk management, QubitsCube helps users achieve sustained and stable investment returns.

https://www.qubitscube.cc/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading securities.