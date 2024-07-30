L.B. Foster Company to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 6, 2024

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR, the “Company”), today announced that it will release its second quarter results, pre-market opening on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business later that morning at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately after the Company’s earnings release.

The conference call will be webcasted live through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (www.lbfoster.com). The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available through August 13, 2024 on L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register for the call here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI47056dfe11f642159b92a1a547b561f1) to receive the dial in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call. The registration link will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page of its website. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Schmidt

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220