Urgently Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Participation in Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

VIENNA, Va., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results and its participation in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.



Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Urgently will host a conference call on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-888-243-4451 (USA) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12, 2024, through August 26, 2024, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (USA) or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The replay passcode will be 1485691.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on August 14-15, 2024. The presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 15, 2024. A live webcast and archived replay of the conference presentation will be available on the Urgently Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com/. Urgently will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 14-15, 2024. To register for either the presentation or a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference, please visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and it is not necessary to be a Sidoti client.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .

