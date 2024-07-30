ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results; Reports Double Digit Percent Organic Deposit Growth, Sees Net Interest Margin Expansion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the “Company”) the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $158 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $103 thousand or ($0.02) per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2024 Highlights
Performance Metrics2Q241Q242Q23  
Return(loss) on average assets (%)0.10         (0.07)0.42 • Retail Deposits increased $42 million or 10% from December 31, 2023

Return(loss) on average equity (%)1.37(0.09)5.81 
Return(loss) on average tangible equity (%)1.38         (0.91)5.89 • For 3 months ended June 30, 2024 the Company’s net interest margin increased to 2.21% compared to the 2.12% for the 3 months ended March 31 2024. Over the same period asset yields increased 13 basis points while cost of funds increased 4 basis points.
Net interest margin (%)2.212.122.86 
     
Income Statement (a)2Q241Q242Q23 
Net interest income$3,447$3,203$4,297 
Non-interest income$329$215$328 
Net income(loss) $158$        (103)$656  
Earnings(loss) per diluted common share$0.02$       (0.02)$0.10 • The Company has replaced $30 million of higher-costing wholesale funding with lower cost organic deposits over the six-months in 2024. 

     
Balance Sheet (a)2Q241Q242Q23 
Average total loans$565,363$567,526$548,441 • Total Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $8.4 million or a 7% increased from the prior quarter total revenues of $7.8 million.
Average total deposits$510,050$486,323$494,137 
Book value per share$6.74$6.75$6.77 
Tangible book value per share$6.65$6.67$6.68  
(a) In thousands except for per share amounts 

Phil Guarnieri, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of ES Bancshares said “ESBS delivered improved results in the second quarter, featuring increased revenue, a widening net interest margin and well controlled expenses. We continue to focus on the realigning of the deposit portfolio, bringing in core low-cost deposits. While additional progress is necessary, 10% overall core deposit growth six months into the year sets a strong tone for the back half of 2024, while of course further strengthening liquidity.”

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

June 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $651.7 million, an increase of $13.0 million, or 2.0%, as compared to total assets of $638.7 million on December 31, 2023. The increase can be attributed to a larger cash and cash equivalents position stemming from deposit growth, partially offset by repayments made towards borrowed funds.

Loans receivable, net of Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans totaled $560.1 million, a decrease of 0.7% from December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.90%.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and foreclosed real estate were $1.2 million or 0.19% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, decreasing from $1.4 million or 0.22% of total assets at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.22%, as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities increased $12.4 million to $605.3 at June 30, 2024 from $592.9 million at December 31, 2023. The majority of the increase can be attributed to growth in core deposits, partially offset by repayments of brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan (FHLB) borrowings. The growth in deposits was driven by an increase in interest-bearing, non-maturity deposit accounts substantially lower than market rates.

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, common equity tier 1 capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and total capital ratios were 9.30%, 13.81%, 13.81% and 15.06%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." During the second quarter 2024 the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. Book value per common share was $6.74 at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.83 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $6.65 at June 30, 2024 compared to $6.74 at December 31, 2023. The majority of the decrease can be attributed to equity awards exercised or made during 2024.

Financial Performance Overview:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 vs. March 31, 2024

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company net income totaled $158 thousand compared to a net loss of $103 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The improvement can be attributed to an expanded margin quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased $244 thousand, to $3.4 million from $3.2 million at three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s net interest margin widened by nine basis points to 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in margin can be attributed to increased yields earned on assets.

There was a provision for credit losses of $9 thousand expensed for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $39 thousand provision for credit losses taken for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased $114 thousand, to $329 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with non-interest income of $215 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The majority of the increase can be attributed to a $60 thousand recapture of previously unrecognized income.

Non-interest expenses remained relatively unchanged totaling $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The largest fluctuations quarter over quarter pertain to occupancy and equipment expenses, which decreased $63 thousand to a more normalized level during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and professional fees which increased by $44 thousand or 24% quarter over quarter. The increased professional fees mainly relate to legal expenses which are not expected to recur.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 vs. June 30, 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income totaled $55 thousand in comparison to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease can mainly be attributed to higher costs paid on deposit which increased $3.8 million year over year.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, decreased 21% or $1.8 million, to $6.7 million from $8.5 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease can be attributed to increased interest expense for deposits, partially offset by increased interest income earned on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses totaled $48 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $17 thousand provision for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $544 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with noninterest income of $502 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase can be attributed to increased charges and fees collected alongside the aforementioned $60 thousand write-off partially offset by decreased in gain on sale of loans period over period.

Operating expenses totaled $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $7.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, or a decrease of 4.8%. The decrease in non-interest expense can be attributed to initiatives taking effect from the cost-cutting program launched in 2024.

About ES Bancshares Inc.
ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under Maryland law and serves as the holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”). The Company is subject to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System while the Bank is primarily subject to regulation and supervision by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Currently, the Company does not transact any material business other than through the Bank, its subsidiary.

The Bank was organized under federal law in 2004 as a national bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Bank's deposits are insured up to legal limits by the FDIC. In March 2009, the Bank converted its charter to a New York State commercial bank charter. The Bank’s principal business is attracting commercial and retail deposits in New York and investing those deposits primarily in loans, consisting of commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans including SBA and mortgage loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. In addition, the Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies thereof, corporate securities and other investments permitted by applicable law and regulations.

We operate from our five Banking Center locations, a Loan Production Office and our Corporate Headquarters located in Staten Island, New York. The Company’s website address is www.esbna.com. The Company’s annual report, quarterly earnings releases and all press releases are available free of charge through its website, as soon as reasonably practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” or “continue” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within ES Bancshares, Inc’s. control. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release. We have no intention, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peggy Edwards, Corporate Secretary
(845) 451-7825

ES Bancshares, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition 
(in thousands) 
  June 30,December 31, June 30, 
2024 2023 2023  
    |----(unaudited)----|  |----(unaudited)----| 
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents$50,951 32,728  39,264  
Securities, net 14,725 15,220  15,342  
Loans receivable, net:      
     Real estate mortgage loans 547,581 551,250  532,309  
     Commercial and Lines of Credit 12,701 12,823  13,841  
     Home Equity and Consumer Loans693 700  768  
     Deferred costs 4,201 4,233  4,329  
     Allowance for Loan Credit Losses(5,094)(5,086) (4,917) 
          Total loans receivable, net 560,082 563,920  546,330  
Accrued interest receivable 2,645 2,625  2,361  
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 4,573 5,191  4,233  
Goodwill 581 581  581  
Bank premises and equipment, net 5,256 5,600  5,801  
Repossessed assets - -  164  
Right of use lease assets 6,322 6,415  6,459  
Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,412 5,341  5,270  
Other Assets 1,158 1,129  2,147  
     Total Assets$651,705 638,750  627,952  
       
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity      
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits 106,262 107,849  124,570  
Interest-Bearing Deposits 373,618 329,695  336,232  
Brokered Deposits 40,929 56,581  40,262  
     Total Deposits 520,809 494,125  501,064  
Bond Issue, net of costs 13,731 13,708  13,689  
Borrowed Money 55,448 70,805  49,600  
Lease Liability 6,590 6,672  6,691  
Other Liabilities 8,750 7,578  11,468  
     Total Liabilities 605,328 592,888  582,512  
Stockholders' equity 46,377 45,862  45,440  
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$651,705 638,750  627,952  
  

        

 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (in thousands)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024June 30, 2023
 |--------------(unaudited)--------------| |----(unaudited)----|
Interest income       
Loans$7,345 $7,208  $6,505 $14,553 $12,569  
Securities 121  115   112  236  225  
Other interest-earning assets 561  263   454  824  821  
     Total Interest Income 8,027  7,586   7,071  15,613  13,615  
Interest expense       
Deposits 3,837  3,585   2,032  7,422  3,648  
Borrowings 743  798   742  1,541  1,510  
     Total Interest Expense 4,580  4,383   2,774  8,963  5,158  
          Net Interest Income 3,447  3,203   4,297  6,650  8,457  
Prov for Credit Losses 9  39   34  48  17  
          Net Interest Income after Prov for Credit Losses 3,438  3,164   4,263  6,602  8,440  
Non-interest income       
Service charges and fees 200  172   166  372  303  
Gain on loan sales -  1   126  1  126  
Other 129  42   36  171  73  
     Total non-interest income 329  215   328  544  502  
Non-interest expenses       
Compensation and benefits 1,728  1,721   1,953  3,449  3,808  
Occupancy and equipment 605  668   640  1,273  1,281  
Data processing service fees 317  326   340  643  642  
Professional fees 225  181   213  406  432  
FDIC & NYS Banking Assessments 99  97   57  196  112  
Advertising 85  75   99  160  198  
Insurance 46  50   41  96  86  
Other 401  337   397  738  753  
     Total non-interest expense 3,506  3,455   3,740  6,961  7,312  
          Income(loss) prior to tax expense 261  (76)  851  185  1,630  
Income taxes 103  27   195  130  375  
          Net Income(loss)$158 $(103) $656 $55 $1,255  
        


          
 ES Bancshares, Inc.
 Average Balance Sheet Data
 For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
 June 30, 2024March 31, 2024June 30, 2023
 Avg BalInterestAverageAvg BalInterestAverageAvg BalInterestAverage
 RollingRollingRollingRollingRollingRolling
Assets 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost 3 Mos. 3 Mos.Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:         
    Loans receivable$565,363$7,3455.20%$567,526$7,2085.08%$548,441$6,5054.74%
    Investment securities 15,513 1213.13% 15,814 1152.90% 16,194 1122.77%
    Other interest-earning assets 41,652 5615.33% 19,828 2635.25% 37,007 4544.80%
       Total interest-earning assets 622,528 8,0275.16% 603,168 7,5865.03% 601,642 7,0714.70%
Non-interest earning assets 16,398   16,812   17,924  
       Total assets$638,926  $619,980  $619,566  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
    Interest-bearing checking$36,692$710.77%$30,943$260.34%$27,694$260.37%
    Savings accounts 175,686 1,6293.72% 153,609 1,4133.69% 138,362 4491.29%
    Certificates of deposit 194,806 2,1374.40% 201,926 2,1464.26% 206,246 1,5573.03%
       Total interest-bearing deposits 407,184 3,8373.78% 386,479 3,5853.72% 372,302 2,0322.19%
    Borrowings 55,510 5223.77% 59,541 5773.88% 52,853 5213.95%
    Subordinated debenture 13,726 2216.46% 13,714 2216.47% 13,681 2216.48%
       Total interest-bearing liabilities 476,420 4,5803.86% 459,734 4,3833.82% 438,836 2,7742.53%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 102,866   99,844   121,834  
Other liabilities 13,429   14,396   13,975  
       Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 116,295   114,240   135,810  
Stockholders' equity 46,211   46,005   44,921  
       Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$638,926  $619,980  $619,566  
Net interest income $3,447  $3,203  $4,297 
Average interest rate spread  1.30%  1.21%  2.17%
Net interest margin  2.21%  2.12%  2.86%
          
          


        
Five Quarter Performance Ratio HighlightsThree Months Ended
June 30, 2024March 31, 2024December 31, 2023September 30, 2023June 30, 2023 
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized      
 Return(loss) on Average Assets 0.10  (0.07) 0.05 0.09 0.42 
 Return(loss) on Average Equity 1.37  (0.90) 0.73 1.17 5.81 
 Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity 1.38  (0.91) 0.74 1.18 5.89 
 Efficiency Ratio 92.86 101.08  99.31 93.89 80.86 
Yields / Costs (%)      
 Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets 5.16 5.03  4.92 4.79 4.70 
 Cost of Funds 3.86 3.82  3.55 2.93 2.53 
 Net Interest Margin 2.21 2.12  2.28 2.67 2.86 
Capital Ratios (%)      
 Equity / Assets 7.12 7.34  7.18 7.24 7.24 
 Tangible Equity / Assets 7.03 7.26  7.09 7.15 7.15 
 Tier I leverage ratio (a) 9.30 9.52  9.45 9.54 9.40 
 Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a) 13.81 13.63  13.60 13.47 13.67 
 Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a) 13.81 13.63  13.60 13.47 13.67 
 Total Risk-based capital ratio (a) 15.06 14.88  14.85 14.63 14.92 
Stock Valuation      
 Book Value$6.74$6.75 $6.83$6.79$6.77 
 Tangible Book Value$6.65$6.67 $6.74$6.71$6.68 
 Shares Outstanding (b) 6,884 6,834  6,714 6,714 6,714 
Asset Quality (%)      
 ACL / Total Loans 0.90 0.89  0.89 0.89 0.89 
 Non Performing Loans / Total Loans 0.22 0.24  0.22 0.25 0.25 
 Non Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.19 0.21  0.22 0.25 0.25 
        
 (a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands    
        