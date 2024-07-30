Lehigh Valley American Regions Mathematics League Program Clinches 2024 National Championship Title

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lehigh Valley American Regions Mathematics League (ARML) program emerged victorious in the 2024 ARML National Championship, securing a decisive win over the San Francisco Bay Area team and 111 additional teams from around the country. The Lehigh Valley “Fire” team, which features 15 competitors from the larger program of 64, posted a 17-point lead after performing highly in all four competitive categories. The championship, which was held on May 31st and June 1st, is the pinnacle of advanced national high school math team competition.

Led by esteemed mathematics professor Don Davis, who founded the program in 1993 and has dedicated 50 years to teaching at Lehigh University, the team's victory serves as a final send-off in Davis’s illustrious career. Despite his recent retirement from the university, Davis intends to continue leading the ARML program, ensuring his legacy endures.

"For me, it's never just been about winning," remarked Davis. "It's about upholding the Lehigh name and generating a passion for problem-solving among our students.”

The Lehigh Valley contingent, comprised of 64 participants divided into four teams with four alternates, showcased exceptional talent and dedication throughout the championship. The “Fire” team, Lehigh Valley’s top team, scored 229 points in combined competition, 17 points better than San Francisco Bay Area’s top team. The Fire team scored the most points in three of the four different competition rounds: Team, Power, and Relay.

Reflecting on his longstanding relationship with Davis and the Lehigh Valley Program, the program’s lead sponsor Paul Martino – whose venture capital firm Bullpen Capital sponsors the team along with Lehigh University and Google – emphasized the enduring impact of Davis’s mentorship on his own career trajectory. "Professor Davis instilled in me a love for math and science that has shaped my entire professional journey," said Martino. "Supporting the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers is not just a privilege but a responsibility we all share."

As Davis prepares to retire from his position at Lehigh University, his dedication to the ARML program remains steadfast. Assisted by colleagues like Xianyi Zeng and mentors like Ken Monks from the University of Scranton, Davis is confident in the program's future and the continued cultivation of mathematical talent.

To discover more about the Lehigh Valley Program and its achievements, please visit https://www.lehigh.edu/~dmd1/arml.html.

About the Lehigh Valley American Regions Mathematics League Program

The Lehigh Valley ARML program was founded by Don Davis, professor of Mathematics at Lehigh University, in 1993. In the 30 years since, the team has become nationally recognized and is regularly one of the top performing teams in the country. The team is the current ARML National Champion and has also won National Championships in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2011. Additional the program has finished as runner-up in 2007, 2012, 2022, and 2023.

About Paul and Aarati Martino

Paul and Aarati Martino are Bucks County residents based in Doylestown. Paul is the founder of Bullpen Capital a post-seed stage venture capital firm that invests in a broad spectrum of technology companies. Some of Bullpen Capital’s prominent investments include FanDuel, Grove Collaborative, WAG and PAPER. Aarati Martino has spent her entire career in the technology industry and holds engineering degrees from Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has spent more than two decades in a prominent position with Google and teaches the “Google Magic” enrichment program for the Central Bucks School District. Together, the Martino’s are passionate about growing STEAM education in Bucks County and throughout Pennsylvania.

