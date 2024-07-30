ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CVS Health Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CVS

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) between May 3, 2023 and April 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2024.

SO WHAT: If you purchased CVS Securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the CVS class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24975 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (2) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in the CVS’ forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (3) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; (4) contrary to defendants’ assurances, the revenues generated from CVS’ other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the Health Care Benefits segment; and (5) as a result, CVS’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the CVS class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24975 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

