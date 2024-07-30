Shareholder Rights Attorneys Robbins LLP Reminds Investor of Pending Class Action Against the Officers and Directors of CAE Inc.

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) securities between February 11, 2022 and May 21, 2024. CAE is a technology company that offers software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that CAE Inc. (CAE) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

The complaint alleges that during the class period defendants made misrepresentations concerning significant cost overruns in CAE’s Defense segment caused by several fixed-price, long-term Defense contracts entered into prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, defendant Branco stated the Company had reduced its “hard costs,” drove “added staffing efficiencies,” and that CAE was “focus[ed] on internally making us stronger and contributing to margin expansion.” The Company also stated that “[n]otwithstanding the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, CAE is already delivering stronger financial performance . . . and optimizing its position[.]” Despite this and other positive statements, the complaint alleges that certain of CAE's pre-COVID fixed-price Defense contracts had experienced such significant cost overruns that the Company needed to take over $720 million in charges and profit adjustments and "re-baselin[e]" its entire Defense business.

Plaintiff alleges that on May 21, 2024, CAE issued a press release announcing a "re-baselining of its Defense business, Defense impairments, accelerated risk recognition on Legacy Contracts and appointment of Nick Leontidis as COO[.]" The Company stated that “CAE has recorded a $568.0 million non-cash impairment of Defense goodwill,” “$90.3 million in unfavorable Defense contract profit adjustments as a result of accelerated risk recognition on the Legacy Contracts,” and a “$35.7 million impairment of related technology and other non-financial assets which are principally related to the Legacy Contracts.” On this news, the price of CAE stock declined $1.03 per share, or more than 5%, from $19.83 per share on May 21, 2024, to $18.80 per share on May 22, 2024.

