HEYTEA Expands to the West Coast, Introducing Its Trendsetting New Asian Tea to Los Angeles

New York, NY , July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global tea chain brand, New Asian Tea brand, HEYTEA, opened its first West Coast store at 479 N Rodeo Drive Suite D, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on July 26, 2024. This milestone marks another significant step in HEYTEA's global expansion and its mission to bring the joy of excellent tea made with real ingredients and a refreshing twist to people around the world.

Tea has always been one of the representative elements of Asian culture, symbolizing harmony, Zen, and health. Rooted in rich tea culture, HEYTEA has led the new era of tea by continuously innovating and blending traditional flavors with a modern twist. HEYTEA has captured the hearts of young generations, becoming a symbol of cool and trendy tea culture. With the mission of bringing joy and inspiration through high-quality tea beverages to more people, HEYTEA is accelerating its global expansion. HEYTEA currently has two popular stores on the East Coast NYC, which have quickly become favorites among local customers. This first appearance on the West Coast marks another significant milestone in HEYTEA's journey to spread the joy of HEYTEA worldwide.

HEYTEA's story began in 2012 with a humble 300-square-foot tea shop. Frustrated by the common use of cheap ingredients like tea powders and non-dairy creamers, 19-year-old founder Neo innovated in his kitchen, creating the first-ever Cheese Tea—a unique blend of cheese foam and fresh tea. This creation used fine cheese foam made from real milk to soften strong tea flavors, catered perfectly to young trendsetters. Inspired by the aroma of tea in the alleyway, HEYTEA aimed to rejuvenate ancient tea culture with modern inspirations, marking a new era of tea. From these modest beginnings, HEYTEA has now reached the West Coast and grown to over 4,000 stores worldwide, maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality. By actively disclosing product recipes and using high-quality ingredients, HEYTEA ensures transparency and strives to bring the fine tea experience to its customers.

Across the United States, HEYTEA has switched to organic milk to offer a higher quality and natural taste in their milk tea. They also provide a free upgrade to a zero-calorie sugar alternative, which is specially developed by HEYTEA, and provides consumers with a lighter option without compromising on their tastes, making HEYTEA a pioneer in offering healthier choices in the US market. Since its founding in 2012, the company has continually reshaped the concept of tea and its consumption, striving to create unforgettable tea experiences for customers to enjoy tea in style.

Beverly Hills, with its iconic luxury and trendsetting culture, offers the perfect backdrop for HEYTEA’s commitment to delivering a one-of-a-kind modern tea experience. The Beverly Hills store provided an immersive California-themed experience, capturing LA's essence through unique flavors and themed packaging. They also introduced a Beverly Hills store-exclusive drink called the California Sunset, a refreshing slushie made with HEYTEA's signature Aqua Green Jasmine Tea infused with the vibrant flavors of Sunkist Orange, a citrus fruit beloved in the Golden State. Customers also have a chance to receive exclusive Los Angeles-inspired limited-edition merchandise, which includes a fridge magnet featuring an angel savoring a cup of HEYTEA, cup sleeves, and a tote bag. HEYTEA had also placed a large billboard near the iconic Beverly Hills, signaling its official announcement of becoming a part of this dynamic city. HEYTEA is gearing up to open more stores on the West Coast.

Basketball superstar Paul George paid a special visit to the HEYTEA Beverly Hills store, during which Paul participated in an exclusive drink-making experience and tried several signature tea beverages. He said, “The drinks tasted amazing - they're refreshing, unique, and healthy. Thank you for inviting me to be part of this event. HEYTEA has become my go-to spot for tea in LA.” On the grand opening day, people lined up early to be among the first to enjoy HEYTEA’s unique offerings. The excitement was palpable as customers actively engaged in social media and exclusive in-store promotions. The event was a vibrant celebration of HEYTEA’s arrival on the West Coast.

The grand opening event in Beverly Hills was a joyous affair, with local customers and communities coming together to support and enjoy the delicious tea drinks. The positive reception highlighted the excitement surrounding this new venture. As HEYTEA continues its expansion on the West Coast, more local customers will have the chance to savor HEYTEA's innovative tea beverages and unique brand experiences. “Opening a store in Beverly Hills and increasing footprint on the West Coast marks a significant milestone for HEYTEA.” said Yujia Gu, Vice President of Overseas Strategy & Franchise, “It showcases our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional tea experience to a broader customer base and demonstrates our confidence in the potential of the US market.” The future growth plan signifies HEYTEA's dedication to reimaging traditional tea culture and bringing high-quality products to communities across the U.S.

For more information about HEYTEA, please visit https://www.heytea.com/ and social media pages:

Instagram: @heytea.usa

TikTok: @heytea.northamerica

Email: pr.global@heytea.com

About HEYTEA

HEYTEA began in 2012 in a modest, 300-square-foot shop situated in an alley in Jiangbianli, China. Driven by the mission and vision of "Drive Quality, Spark Joy," HEYTEA created a “New Asian Tea” sensation. It revolutionized the entire tea beverage industry with their commitment to using only REAL ingredients, eliminating the use of creamer, plant-based powder, artificial flavors, and colorants. HEYTEA is the originator of Cheese Tea, an innovative fusion of creamy cheese foam with fresh tea, captivating drinkers globally. Its New Asian Tea aims to refresh the traditional tea culture and provide innovative, high-quality tea experiences to a global audience. In 2018, HEYTEA expanded its reach internationally, beginning its globalization expansion. In 2023, HEYTEA opened its first USA store in Broadway, New York. Currently, HEYTEA operates over 4,000 stores in over 300 cities worldwide, serving over 100 million consumers globally.

Media Contact：

Company Name: HeyTea

Contact Person: Jessica Shen

Email: pr.global@heytea.com