Rubicon Organics Announces Debt Settlement Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the “Debt Settlement Agreement”) as of July 15, 2024 with one director of the Company (the “Creditor”) to settle $25,400 of director fees (the “Debt”) in consideration for the issuance of 59,764 fully paid common shares (the “Debt Shares”) in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) with an assigned issue price of $0.42 per Common Share (collectively, the “Shares for Debt Transaction”). The Debt comprises the outstanding balance owed by the Company to the Creditor.



Pursuant to the Debt Settlement Agreement, the Debt Shares are being issued at a price equal to the closing market price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on July 15, 2024, in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. No new control person of the Company will be created pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction.

The insider Debt Shares are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the Common Shares to be issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

Closing of the Shares For Debt Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and intends to close as soon as practicable. The Debt Shares will be issued pursuant to a prospectus exemption. Final approval of the Shares for Debt Transactions remains subject to approval of the TSXV.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™ and its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

