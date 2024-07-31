Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Solid Q2 execution: Revenue came in above the midpoint of our guidance despite macro volatility as we continued to expand customer wallet share and drive take rate increase. We also delivered strong Adjusted EBITDA, near the top end of our guidance, and strong free cash flow as we continued to execute with strong discipline and efficiency.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2024. Additional operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com .

“It has been an incredible past six months at Fiverr on many fronts as we navigated the dynamic macro environment and delivered profitable growth through executional excellence and focused operational discipline. In addition, we also made remarkable strides in our product evolution with the introduction of profession-based catalog and hourly contracts,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “With these offerings, we look forward to becoming a more substantial partner with businesses of all sizes, for their need to engage with the flexible workforce, and significantly expand our direct addressable market. We also continue to be at the forefront of AI technology as we deepen the integration of Neo across search and order experiences on Fiverr. I’m very excited for what is still to come as we continue to innovate towards the future of work.”

"We delivered solid results for Q2 and reiterated our full year guidance. While the SMB and freelancer hiring space remain volatile, we continue to execute with consistency and efficiency. At the same time, we are expanding our product portfolio through both organic and inorganic investments to create additional growth catalysts,” said Ofer Katz, President and CFO of Fiverr. “We also aim to optimize our capital allocation strategy to deliver shareholder value. With strong free cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet to support capital return programs, we are paving a measurable and tangible path for steady growth in free cash flow for the next three years.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $94.7 million, compared to $89.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 6% year over year.

Active buyers as of June 30, 2024 was 3.9 million, compared to 4.2 million as of June 30, 2023, a decline of 8% year over year.

Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2024 reached $290, compared to $265 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 10% year over year.

Take rate for the period ended June 30, 2024 was 33.0%, up from 30.7% for the period ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 230 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 83.1%, an increase of 60 basis points from 82.5% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 84.4%, an increase of 20 basis points from 84.2% in the second quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $3.3 million, or $0.09 basic and $0.08 diluted net income per share, compared to $0.01 basic and diluted net income per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $23.8 million, or $0.63 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.58 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, compared to $20.0 million non-GAAP net income, or $0.53 basic non-GAAP net income per share and $0.49 diluted non-GAAP net income per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 was $21.0 million, compared to $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 11.9%.

Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024 was $20.7 million, compared to $18.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2024 was $17.8 million, compared to $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 18.9% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 17.1% in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Outlook

Our Q3’24 outlook and updated full year 2024 guidance reflects the recent trends on our marketplace.

Q3 2024 FY 2024 Revenue $95.0 - $97.0 million $383.0 - $387.0 million y/y growth 3% - 5% y/y growth 6% - 7% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA(1) $17.0 - $19.0 million $69.0 - $73.0 million



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website . An archived version will be available on the website after the call. To participate in the Conference Call, please register at the link here .

About Fiverr



Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,729 $ 183,674 Marketable securities 182,609 147,806 User funds 156,294 151,602 Bank deposits 115,862 85,893 Restricted deposit 1,203 1,284 Other receivables 29,366 24,217 Total current assets 674,063 594,476 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 216,911 328,332 Property and equipment, net 4,526 4,735 Operating lease right of use asset 6,393 6,720 Intangible assets, net 13,755 10,722 Goodwill 81,992 77,270 Other non-current assets 1,254 1,349 Total long-term assets 324,831 429,128 TOTAL ASSETS $ 998,894 $ 1,023,604 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 5,368 $ 5,494 User accounts 145,494 142,203 Deferred revenue 12,165 11,047 Other account payables and accrued expenses 47,074 44,110 Operating lease liabilities 2,575 2,571 Total current liabilities 212,676 205,425 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 456,580 455,305 Operating lease liabilities 3,882 4,482 Other non-current liabilities 4,111 2,618 Total long-term liabilities 464,573 462,405 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 677,249 $ 667,830 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 681,887 640,846 Accumulated deficit (357,404 ) (284,358 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,838 ) (714 ) Total shareholders' equity 321,645 355,774 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 998,894 $ 1,023,604

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 94,663 $ 89,385 $ 188,187 $ 177,341 Cost of revenue 16,024 15,632 31,472 31,298 Gross profit 78,639 73,753 156,715 146,043 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,855 23,289 45,488 45,176 Sales and marketing 41,324 38,870 83,476 80,920 General and administrative 17,764 15,604 34,215 31,103 Total operating expenses 80,943 77,763 163,179 157,199 Operating loss (2,304 ) (4,010 ) (6,464 ) (11,156 ) Financial income, net 8,502 4,487 15,163 7,571 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,198 477 8,699 (3,585 ) Income taxes (2,931 ) (250 ) (4,644 ) (460 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 3,267 $ 227 $ 4,055 $ (4,045 ) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ (0.11 ) Basic weighted average ordinary shares 38,089,060 37,906,971 38,422,605 37,677,180 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ (0.11 ) Diluted weighted average ordinary shares 38,755,863 41,192,132 39,180,421 37,677,180

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 3,267 $ 227 $ 4,055 $ (4,045 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,606 1,654 2,756 3,379 Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net 55 (95 ) 166 (6 ) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount of marketable securities, net (1,154 ) 378 (2,248 ) 1,234 Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 638 635 1,275 1,269 Shared-based compensation 18,438 17,630 37,458 34,349 Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds 6,928 1,950 (4,692 ) (13,956 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities (177 ) (164 ) (275 ) (412 ) Other receivables (2,197 ) (1,773 ) (5,173 ) (2,747 ) Trade payables 248 (2,569 ) (580 ) (6,354 ) Deferred revenue (777 ) (788 ) 1,118 831 User accounts (6,632 ) (1,608 ) 3,291 13,355 Account payable, accrued expenses and other (131 ) 3,141 4,134 4,699 Non-current liabilities 859 117 882 642 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,971 18,735 42,167 32,238 Investing Activities Investment in marketable securities - (118,450 ) (30,734 ) (181,008 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 68,512 108,621 108,597 162,921 Investment in short-term bank deposits (9,000 ) - (36,238 ) - Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 2,974 58,781 6,351 58,751 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (9,163 ) - (9,163 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (309 ) (367 ) (687 ) (695 ) Capitalization of internal-use software and other - (8 ) (20 ) (13 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 53,014 48,577 38,106 39,956 Financing Activities Repurchases of common stock (77,101 ) - (77,101 ) - Proceeds from exercise of share options 1,388 433 1,830 2,183 Tax withholding in connection with employees' options exercises and vested RSUs 441 (387 ) 220 (56 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (75,272 ) 46 (75,051 ) 2,127 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (58 ) 100 (167 ) 37 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,345 ) 67,458 5,055 74,358 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 190,074 94,789 183,674 87,889 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 188,729 $ 162,247 $ 188,729 $ 162,247

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 3,888 4,222 Annual spend per buyer ($) 290 265

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands, except gross margin data) Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 FY 2022 FY 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 73,753 $ 77,457 $ 76,029 $ 78,076 $ 78,639 $ 271,418 $ 299,529 Add: Share-based compensation 619 632 633 678 499 2,520 2,497 Depreciation and amortization 885 731 709 613 791 6,065 3,253 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 75,257 $ 78,820 $ 77,371 $ 79,367 $ 79,929 $ 280,003 $ 305,279 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.2 % 85.2 % 84.6 % 84.9 % 84.4 % 83.0 % 84.5 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 FY 2022 FY 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 227 $ 3,025 $ 4,701 $ 788 $ 3,267 $ (71,487 ) $ 3,681 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,654 1,321 1,287 1,150 1,606 10,185 5,987 Share-based compensation 17,630 17,557 16,792 19,020 18,438 71,755 68,698 Impairment of intangible assets - - - - - 27,629 - Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - (359 ) 9 109 (10,613 ) (359 ) Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 635 635 637 637 638 2,527 2,541 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments - - - - (71 ) - - Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net (108 ) 98 42 128 (156 ) (1,141 ) (131 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,038 $ 22,636 $ 23,100 $ 21,732 $ 23,831 $ 28,855 $ 80,417 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 37,906,971 38,164,996 38,501,155 38,756,151 38,089,060 36,856,140 38,066,203 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.53 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.63 $ 0.78 $ 2.11 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 41,192,132 41,389,621 41,440,827 41,758,840 40,909,724 40,662,057 41,304,907 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.49 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 $ 0.71 $ 1.95 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data)

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 FY 2022 FY 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 227 $ 3,025 $ 4,701 $ 788 $ 3,267 $ (71,487 ) $ 3,681 Add: Financial expenses (income), net (4,487 ) (5,678 ) (6,914 ) (6,661 ) (8,502 ) (3,624 ) (20,163 ) Income taxes 250 308 605 1,713 2,931 577 1,373 Depreciation and amortization 1,654 1,321 1,287 1,150 1,606 10,185 5,987 Share-based compensation 17,630 17,557 16,792 19,020 18,438 71,755 68,698 Impairment of intangible assets - - - - - 27,629 - Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - (359 ) 9 109 (10,613 ) (359 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,274 $ 16,533 $ 16,112 $ 16,019 $ 17,849 $ 24,422 $ 59,217 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.1 % 17.9 % 17.6 % 17.1 % 18.9 % 7.2 % 16.4 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 FY 2022 FY 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 23,289 $ 23,490 $ 22,054 $ 23,633 $ 21,855 $ 92,563 $ 90,720 Less: Share-based compensation 6,463 6,227 5,836 6,836 5,897 23,828 24,310 Depreciation and amortization 203 196 191 201 193 801 799 Non-GAAP research and development $ 16,623 $ 17,067 $ 16,027 $ 16,596 $ 15,765 $ 67,934 $ 65,611 GAAP sales and marketing $ 38,870 $ 40,521 $ 39,767 $ 42,152 $ 41,324 $ 174,599 $ 161,208 Less: Share-based compensation 3,477 3,392 3,166 3,436 3,389 17,196 13,304 Depreciation and amortization 476 314 309 264 553 2,889 1,601 Acquisition related costs - - - - - (24 ) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 34,917 $ 36,815 $ 36,292 $ 38,452 $ 37,382 $ 154,538 $ 146,303 GAAP general and administrative $ 15,604 $ 15,791 $ 15,816 $ 16,451 $ 17,764 $ 51,161 $ 62,710 Less: Share-based compensation 7,071 7,306 7,157 8,070 8,653 28,211 28,587 Depreciation and amortization 90 80 78 72 69 430 334 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - (359 ) 9 109 (10,589 ) (359 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,443 $ 8,405 $ 8,940 $ 8,300 $ 8,933 $ 33,109 $ 34,148 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 FY 2022 FY 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,735 $ 23,399 $ 27,549 $ 21,196 $ 20,971 $ 30,112 $ 83,186 Purchase of property and equipment (367 ) (223 ) (135 ) (378 ) (309 ) (1,198 ) (1,053 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (8 ) (44 ) (3 ) (20 ) - (1,000 ) (60 ) Free cash flow $ 18,360 $ 23,132 $ 27,411 $ 20,798 $ 20,662 $ 27,914 $ 82,073



Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow, as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define each of our non-GAAP measures of financial performance, as the respective GAAP balances shown in the above tables, adjusted for, as applicable, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other, income taxes, amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible note, financial (income) expenses, net. Non-GAAP gross profit margin represents non-GAAP gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average number of ordinary shares basic and diluted. We use free cash flow as a liquidity measure and define it as a net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use certain metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business. In addition, we believe that free cash flow, which we use as a liquidity measure, is useful in evaluating our business because free cash flow reflects the cash surplus available or used to fund the expansion of our business after the payment of capital expenditures relating to the necessary components of ongoing operations. Capital expenditures consist primarily of property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs.

Free cash flow should not be used as an alternative to, or superior to, cash from operating activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net income (loss), revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the third quarter of 2024 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and long term to net income (loss), the nearest comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, in each case, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance including our long term free cash flow per share expectations, our business plans and strategy, our expectations regarding the integration of AutoDS, the growth of our business, AI services and developments, our product portfolio, our stock repurchase plan and expected shareholder value, our customer relationships and experiences, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: risks related to the acquistion of AutoDS and our ability to successfully integrate AutoDS into our business, political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the war in Israel; our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our website; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our ability to comply with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop qualified employees; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 22, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure or Key Performance Metric. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics and Key Performance Metrics used in this release.