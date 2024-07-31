AS Ekspress Grupp: Consolidated unaudited interim report for Q2 and 6 months of 2024

The revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp for the 2nd quarter of 2024 increased by 6% to EUR 19.6 million and EBITDA increased by 27% to EUR 3.0 million. The revenue for the first six months of 2024 increased year-over-year by 2% to EUR 35.9 million and EBITDA decreased by -2% to EUR 3.5 million. At the end of June, the share of digital revenue made up 87% of the Group’s total revenue. Digital revenue increased by 9% as compared to the same period last year. The digital subscription revenue of the Group's media companies and the number of people with digital subscriptions grew strongly year-over-year in all three countries. The revenue from ticket sales platforms and the advertising revenue from outdoor screens have also increased strongly.

The 2nd quarter was successful both in terms of growing online advertising revenue as well as digital subscription revenue. The revenue from ticket sales platforms and the advertising revenue from outdoor screens also increased strongly. In the 2nd quarter, the revenue of Ekspress Grupp reached EUR 19.6 million, increasing by 6% as compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, revenue increased by 2%.

In a year-over-year comparison, the Group received more than 47 000 digital subscriptions in the Baltic States, i.e. 27% more than at the end of June last year. At the end of June 2024, digital subscriptions totalled 223 000. The Group’s digital revenue is increasingly based on digital subscription revenue and it makes up an increasingly larger recurring revenue base without the need for additional sales activity (and costs). We have enhanced the quality and volume of the content offered by the Group’s media companies in order to be the leader in the digital subscription field in all Baltic States. The Group is gradually moving towards its financial strategic goals and wishes to offer paid digital content to at least 340 000 subscribers by the year 2026.

In the 2nd quarter, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 3.0 million, increasing by 27%. The profitability in the 2nd quarter received a boost from the successful sale of online advertising and digital subscriptions as well as the increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. In the first six months of the year, EBITDA totalled EUR 3.5 million, decreasing by -2%. The negative impact is due to the 1st quarter, when advertising revenue decreased as a result of the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States, which was also exacerbated by the fact that the election cycles were in later quarters as compared to last year.

The net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 1.0 million, which is 67% higher as compared to last year. However, in the first half of the year, the Group incurred a net loss of EUR -0.2 million, which is EUR 0.08 higher as compared to last year. Higher net loss in the first half of the year was also primarily attributable to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group’s investments.

The Group’s liquidity continues to be strong. The Management Board considers it important to maintain liquidity reserves both for the use of potential new acquisitions and for situations related to further cooling of the economy. As of 30 June 2024, the Group’s available cash totalled EUR 5.5 million (30.06.2023: EUR 6.1 million). In May 2024, the Group paid dividends of 6 euro cents per share to its shareholders in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million.





Q2 AND 6 MONTHS RESULTS





REVENUE

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, the consolidated revenue totalled EUR 19.6 million (Q2 2023: EUR 18.5 million). The revenue for the 2nd quarter increased by 6% year-over-year. The consolidated revenue for the first 6 months of 2024 totalled EUR 35.9 million (6 months 2023: EUR 35.3 million). The revenue for the first 6 months of the year increased by 2% as compared to the previous year. The growth is attributable to the increase in digital subscription revenue as well as increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. The share of the Group’s digital revenue in total revenue was 87% in the first 6 months of 2024 (6 months 2023: 82% of total revenue). Digital revenue for the first 6 months of 2024 increased by 9% as compared to the same period last year.

PROFITABILITY

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 3.0 million (Q2 2023: EUR 2.4 million). EBITDA increased by 27% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 15% (Q2 2023: 13%). The profitability in the 2nd quarter received a boost from the successful sale of online advertising and digital subscriptions as well as the increase in the volume of ticket sales platforms and digital outdoor screens. In the first 6 months of 2024, the consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 3.5 million (6 months 2023: EUR 3.6 million). EBITDA decreased by -2% as compared to last year and the EBITDA margin was 10% (6 months 2023: 10%). The negative impact is due to the 1st quarter, when advertising revenue decreased as a result of the general weak economic environment in the Baltic States, which was also exacerbated by the fact that the election cycles were in later quarters as compared to last year.

The consolidated net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2024 totalled EUR 1.0 million (Q2 2023: EUR 0.6 million), increasing by 67%. The consolidated net loss for the first 6 months of 2024 totalled EUR -0.2 million (6 months 2023: EUR -0.1 million). The higher net loss is also primarily related to higher interest rates due to the increase in Euribor rates and higher depreciation expenses arising from the Group’s investments.

EXPENSES

In the first 6 months of 2024, the cost of goods sold, marketing, and general and administrative costs totalled EUR 35.3 million (6 months 2023: EUR 34.0 million). Operating expenses increased by EUR 1.3 million (+4%) as compared to the same period last year. Labour costs increased the most, by EUR 0.7 million (+4%).

CASH POSITION

At the end of the reporting period, the Group had available cash in the amount of EUR 5.5 million and equity in the amount of EUR 55.0 million (53% of total assets). The comparable data as of 30 June 2023 were EUR 6.1 million and 53.1 million (51% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 June 2024, the Group’s net debt totalled EUR 13.4 million (30 June 2023: EUR 14.7 million).

In the first 6 months of 2024, the Group’s cash flows from operating activities totalled EUR 1.3 million (6 months 2023: EUR 4.4 million).

In the first 6 months of 2024, the Group’s cash flows from investing activities totalled EUR -1.7 million (6 months 2023: EUR -1.5 million), of which EUR -2.0 million was related to the development and acquisition of tangible and intangible assets, demonstrating higher investments in products and technologies.

In the first 6 months of 2024, the Group’s cash flows from financing activities totalled EUR -3.6 million, of which EUR -1.8 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp (6 months 2023: EUR -4.3 million, of which EUR -1.0 million is the share buy-back and EUR -1.5 million is the dividend payment to the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp). The financing activities also include the net change in borrowings in the amount of EUR -1.1 million and lease liabilities in the amount of EUR -1.1 million.

DIVIDENDS

At the regular general meeting of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 3 May 2024, it was decided to pay a dividend of 6 euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.8 million. Dividends were paid to shareholders on 22 May 2024.





SEGMENT OVERVIEW





Key financial indicators for segments

(EUR thousand) Sales Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change % 6M 2024 6M 2023 Change % 12 months 2023 Media segment 19 607 18 766 4% 35 813 35 634 1% 73 365 advertising revenue 11 579 11 124 4% 20 379 20 805 -2% 42 074 subscriptions (incl. single-copy sales) 5 034 4 658 8% 10 077 9 219 9% 19 016 marketplaces 754 603 25% 1 664 1 239 34% 3 434 outdoor screens 1 269 837 52% 2 052 1 526 34% 3 530 sale of other goods and services 971 1 543 -37% 1 641 2 845 -42% 5 311 Corporate functions 184 1 081 -83% 354 2 308 -85% 2 642 Inter-segment eliminations (161) (1 320) (316) (2 658) (2 920) TOTAL GROUP 19 631 18 528 6% 35 851 35 283 2% 73 086 incl. revenue from all digital channels 17 651 15 412 15% 31 319 28 796 9% 60 460 % of revenue from all digital channels 90% 83% 87% 82% 83%





(EUR thousand) EBITDA Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change % 6M 2024 6M 2023 Change % 12 months 2023 Media segment 3 388 2 643 28% 4 302 4 121 4% 11 695 Corporate functions (363) (240) -51% (841) (561) -50% (1 477) Inter-segment eliminations 18 (4) 22 (8) (1) TOTAL GROUP 3 042 2 399 27% 3 484 3 552 -2% 10 217





EBITDA margin Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 12 months 2023 Media segment 17% 14% 12% 12% 16% TOTAL GROUP 15% 13% 10% 10% 14%





Consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 512 9 606 Trade and other receivables 14 898 13 143 Corporate income tax prepayment 150 24 Inventories 342 321 Total current assets 20 903 23 094 Non-current assets Other receivables and investments 1 752 1 628 Deferred tax asset 132 130 Investments in joint ventures 973 851 Investments in associates 2 243 2 197 Property, plant and equipment 10 111 10 384 Intangible assets 67 996 67 482 Total non-current assets 83 207 82 672 TOTAL ASSETS 104 110 105 766 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings (Note 5) 3 082 4 353 Trade and other payables 24 206 23 046 Corporate income tax payable 16 39 Total current liabilities 27 304 27 438 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 21 793 21 765 Other long-term liabilities 22 22 Total non-current liabilities 21 815 21 787 TOTAL LIABILITIES 49 118 49 225 EQUITY Share capital 18 576 18 478 Share premium 14 277 14 277 Treasury shares (5) (1 057) Reserves 2 364 2 285 Retained earnings 19 779 22 558 TOTAL EQUITY 54 991 56 541 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 104 110 105 766





Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 12 months 2023 Sales 19 631 18 528 35 851 35 283 73 086 Cost of sales (14 689) (14 107) (28 258) (27 748) (55 046) Gross profit 4 941 4 422 7 593 7 535 18 040 Other income 132 110 289 181 581 Marketing expenses (823) (791) (1 680) (1 362) (2 803) Administrative expenses (2 561) (2 376) (5 396) (4 927) (9 582) Other expenses (73) (120) (95) (140) (737) Operating profit /(loss) 1 617 1 245 711 1 287 5 499 Interest income 25 10 61 19 60 Interest expenses (451) (347) (908) (677) (1 499) Other finance income/(costs) (12) (11) (22) (21) (55) Net finance cost (439) (347) (870) (679) (1 494) Profit/(loss) on shares of joint ventures 83 (242) 122 (795) (661) Profit/(loss) on shares of associates 169 2 250 130 239 Profit /(loss) before income tax 1 430 658 212 (57) 3 583 Income tax expense (406) (46) (409) (62) (232) Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period 1 025 612 (197) (118) 3 351 Net profit /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 1 025 613 (197) (120) 3 349 Minority interest 0 (1) 0 2 2 Total comprehensive income /(loss) 1 025 612 (197) (118) 3 351 Comprehensive income /(loss) for the reporting period attributable to Equity holders of the parent company 1 025 613 (197) (120) 3 349 Minority interest 0 (1) 0 2 2 Earnings per share (euro) Basic earnings per share 0.0332 0.0205 (0.0064) (0.0040) 0.1113 Diluted earnings per share 0.0332 0.0199 (0.0064) (0.0039) 0.1081





Consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited)

(EUR thousand) 6M 2024 6M 2023 12 months 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit /(loss) for the reporting year 711 1 287 5 499 Adjustments for (non-cash): Depreciation and amortisation 2 773 2 265 4 719 (Gain)/loss on sale, write-down and impairment of property, plant and equipment 10 (4) 387 Change in value of share option 0 16 26 Cash flows from operating activities: Trade and other receivables (1 882) (5 409) (1 539) Inventories (21) 26 (35) Trade and other payables 895 6 885 4 921 Income tax paid (559) (108) (263) Interest paid (669) (540) (1 476) Net cash generated from operating activities 1 258 4 420 12 239 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of subsidiaries/ associates (less cash acquired) and other investments /

cash paid-in equity-accounted investees 0 (949) (1 469) Receipts of other investments 0 13 13 Interest received 60 2 28 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (2 008) (1 232) (3 391) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 5 3 275 Loan repayments received 4 0 8 Dividends received 204 674 674 Net cash used in investing activities (1 735) (1 489) (3 862) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1 848) (1 488) (1 488) Payment of lease liabilities (1 142) (940) (2 004) Repayments of bank loans (1 122) (840) (1 727) Proceeds from share issuance 98 0 0 Proceeds from sale of treasury shares 397 0 0 Purchases of treasury shares 0 (1 000) (1 000) Net cash used in financing activities (3 617) (4 268) (6 219) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4 094) (1 337) 2 158 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9 606 7 448 7 448 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5 512 6 111 9 606









Argo Rannamets

CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

E-mail address: argo.rannamets@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.

Attachment