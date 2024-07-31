Aedifica NV/SA: 2024 half year financial report

| Source: Aedifica Aedifica

Please find below Aedifica’s 2024 half year financial report.

Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €118.8 million (+8% compared to 30 June 2023), or €2.50/share
  • Rental income increased to €165.8 million (+7% compared to 30 June 2023)
  • 3.2% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis in the first half of the year
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 19 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of over €6 billion as at 30 June 2024

  • 630 healthcare properties for nearly 47,800 end users across 8 countries
  • Investment programme of €261 million in pre-let development projects and acquisitions in progress, of which €101 million remains to be invested. Over the 1st half, 18 projects from the committed pipeline were delivered for a total investment budget of approx. €135 million

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 42.0% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 June 2024
  • €628 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
  • BBB investment-grade credit rating with a stable outlook reaffirmed by S&P
  • UK REIT regime will increase the contribution of UK operating cashflows to the Group’s results

Improved outlook for 2024

  • Estimated EPRA Earnings* for the 2024 financial year increased to €231 million (previously €223 million)
  • EPRA Earnings* per share are estimated at €4.85/share (previously €4.70/share)
  • Proposed dividend for the 2024 financial year reconfirmed: €3.90/share (gross)

Attachments


Tags

Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG Euronext Amsterdam Euronext Brussels half year results results REIT real estate healthcare ESG CSR

Attachments

Half year financial report 2024 Rapport financier semestriel 2024 Halfjaarlijks financieel verslag 2024