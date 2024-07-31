31st July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|30th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|24,390
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|690.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|700.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|698.1462
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|698.1462
|24,390
|690.00
|700.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|30 July 2024 12:01:59
|196
|690.00
|XLON
|00289747568TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:39:19
|2,020
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749216TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:39:19
|54
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749217TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:39:53
|1,600
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749226TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:39:53
|92
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749227TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:39:53
|57
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749228TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:40:06
|1,000
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749234TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:40:06
|94
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749235TRLO1
|30 July 2024 13:47:44
|121
|695.00
|XLON
|00289749405TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:08:25
|232
|700.00
|XLON
|00289750044TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:08:25
|39
|700.00
|XLON
|00289750045TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:08:25
|147
|700.00
|XLON
|00289750046TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:08:31
|123
|700.00
|XLON
|00289750056TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:40:44
|11
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751624TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:50:21
|104
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751951TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:50:21
|126
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751952TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:50:21
|115
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751953TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:50:21
|115
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751954TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:50:21
|115
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751955TRLO1
|30 July 2024 14:50:21
|115
|700.00
|XLON
|00289751956TRLO1
|30 July 2024 15:16:36
|4
|699.00
|XLON
|00289752796TRLO1
|30 July 2024 15:16:36
|14
|699.00
|XLON
|00289752797TRLO1
|30 July 2024 15:16:36
|11
|699.00
|XLON
|00289752798TRLO1
|30 July 2024 15:53:04
|233
|699.00
|XLON
|00289754228TRLO1
|30 July 2024 15:53:04
|82
|699.00
|XLON
|00289754229TRLO1
|30 July 2024 16:05:41
|115
|698.00
|XLON
|00289754894TRLO1
|30 July 2024 16:10:54
|125
|699.00
|XLON
|00289755132TRLO1
|30 July 2024 16:20:13
|117
|699.00
|XLON
|00289755650TRLO1
|30 July 2024 16:20:31
|35
|698.00
|XLON
|00289755660TRLO1
|30 July 2024 16:20:31
|478
|699.00
|XLON
|00289755659TRLO1
|30 July 2024 16:25:13
|16,700
|699.00
|XLON
|00289755934TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970