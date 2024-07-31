31st July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 30th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 24,390 Lowest price per share (pence): 690.00 Highest price per share (pence): 700.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 698.1462

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 698.1462 24,390 690.00 700.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 30 July 2024 12:01:59 196 690.00 XLON 00289747568TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:39:19 2,020 695.00 XLON 00289749216TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:39:19 54 695.00 XLON 00289749217TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:39:53 1,600 695.00 XLON 00289749226TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:39:53 92 695.00 XLON 00289749227TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:39:53 57 695.00 XLON 00289749228TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:40:06 1,000 695.00 XLON 00289749234TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:40:06 94 695.00 XLON 00289749235TRLO1 30 July 2024 13:47:44 121 695.00 XLON 00289749405TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:08:25 232 700.00 XLON 00289750044TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:08:25 39 700.00 XLON 00289750045TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:08:25 147 700.00 XLON 00289750046TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:08:31 123 700.00 XLON 00289750056TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:40:44 11 700.00 XLON 00289751624TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:50:21 104 700.00 XLON 00289751951TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:50:21 126 700.00 XLON 00289751952TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:50:21 115 700.00 XLON 00289751953TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:50:21 115 700.00 XLON 00289751954TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:50:21 115 700.00 XLON 00289751955TRLO1 30 July 2024 14:50:21 115 700.00 XLON 00289751956TRLO1 30 July 2024 15:16:36 4 699.00 XLON 00289752796TRLO1 30 July 2024 15:16:36 14 699.00 XLON 00289752797TRLO1 30 July 2024 15:16:36 11 699.00 XLON 00289752798TRLO1 30 July 2024 15:53:04 233 699.00 XLON 00289754228TRLO1 30 July 2024 15:53:04 82 699.00 XLON 00289754229TRLO1 30 July 2024 16:05:41 115 698.00 XLON 00289754894TRLO1 30 July 2024 16:10:54 125 699.00 XLON 00289755132TRLO1 30 July 2024 16:20:13 117 699.00 XLON 00289755650TRLO1 30 July 2024 16:20:31 35 698.00 XLON 00289755660TRLO1 30 July 2024 16:20:31 478 699.00 XLON 00289755659TRLO1 30 July 2024 16:25:13 16,700 699.00 XLON 00289755934TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970