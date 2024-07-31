Groupe Casino: RELEASE OF THE HALF YEAR 2024 RESULTS PRESENTATION

The Group has released its half year 2024 results presentation on its website. It is available at this link:
https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/20240731-Presentation-H1-2024-EN.pdf
Analyst and investor contacts
|Christopher Welton
|+33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
| cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
|Charlotte Izabel
|+33 (0)1 53 70 51 29
|cizabel@groupe-casino.fr
|Investor Relations
|+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
| IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr
Press contacts
|Corporate Communications Department – Casino Group
|Stéphanie Abadie
|+33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
| sabadie@groupe-casino.fr
|Investor Communications Department
|+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78
| directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Attachment