Thermoset Molding Compound Market Size to Worth $21.5 Billion by 2033 | CAGR: 6.3%: AMR

Wilmington, Delaware , July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Thermoset Molding Compound Market by Type (Phenolic Resin, Epoxy Resin, Polyester Resin, Urea Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Others), and End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the thermoset molding compound market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $21.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of thermoset molding compound market growth

The global thermoset molding compound market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as growth in applications in electrical and electronics and an increase in demand for lightweight and high-performance materials. However, high initial costs of investment hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, sustainability and environmental considerations present additional opportunities for thermoset molding compounds. As the demand for eco-friendly materials rises, thermoset molding compounds, known for their durability and high performance, are positioned to benefit from this trend. By incorporating sustainable practices and materials into their production processes, manufacturers are appealing to environmentally conscious consumers and industries, thus expanding their market reach.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1906

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $11.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $21.5 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 344 Segments Covered Type, End-Use, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA Drivers Growing applications in electrical and electronics Increase in demand for lightweight and high-performance materials Opportunity Sustainability and environmental considerations Restraint High initial costs of investment





Phenolic resin segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

By type, the phenolic resin segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global thermoset molding compound market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is a crucial factor contributing to the adaption of phenolic resins in thermoset molding compounds. Compared to other high-performance resins, phenolic resins offer a balance of cost and performance that is attractive to manufacturers. Their relatively low cost of production, coupled with their robust performance attributes, allows for the production of economically viable and high-quality components. This cost advantage, along with their durability and performance, makes phenolic resins a competitive option in the market.

Electrical and electronics segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

By end-use, the electrical and electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global thermoset molding compound market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The rise of advanced technologies such as 5G, electric vehicles (EVs), and smart devices is also propelling the demand for thermoset molding compounds. These technologies require components that withstand high temperatures, resist chemical exposure, and provide long-term reliability. Thermoset materials are well-suited for these demanding applications due to their thermal stability, chemical resistance, and durability. For instance, in electric vehicles, thermoset compounds are used in motor components, battery casings, and power electronics, where their high performance contributes to the overall efficiency and safety of the vehicle.

Procure Complete Report (500 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/thermoset-molding-compounds-market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in terms of revenue in 2023 representing 6.5% of the CAGR. Government policies and initiatives play a significant role in driving the market for thermoset molding compounds in the region. Many Asia-Pacific countries are implementing policies aimed at promoting the use of advanced materials and technologies to boost their manufacturing sectors. For instance, the “Make in India” initiative and China’s “Made in China 2025” plan emphasize the development and adoption of high-performance materials to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities. These initiatives provide substantial support and incentives for the adoption of thermoset molding compounds.

Leading Market Players:

BASF SE

Rebling

SBHPP

Huntsman Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kolon Industries Inc.

Plastics Engineering Company (PLENCO)

HEXION INC.

Eastman Chemical Company

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thermoset-molding-compounds-market/purchase-options

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global thermoset molding compound market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |



