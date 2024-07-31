U.S. Dental Service Organization Market Report 2024-2030: Human Resources, Marketing & Branding, Medical Supplies Procurement Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dental Service Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Human Resources, Marketing & Branding, Medical Supplies procurement), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. dental service organization market size is anticipated to reach USD 76.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4%

The increase in awareness regarding the importance of oral health and its role in overall well-being drives the demand for specialized dental services in the country. Dental service organizations (DSOs) can cater to these needs by providing a network of specialized dentists and facilities. DSOs can help its centralized management to achieve economies of scale, which in turn can lead to cost efficiencies. This allows them to offer competitive pricing and attract more dental practices, thereby contributing to market growth.





Medical supplies procurement dominated the service segment with more than 20% share in 2023 owing to the rising need for the dental service organizations for better price negotiations with suppliers

The human resources segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, general dentists held the largest market share in 2023. General dentists often struggle with managing the administrative aspects of running a dental practice, such as human resources, accounting, and marketing. The dental service organization provides comprehensive administrative support, allowing dentists to focus on patient care and clinical work, improving their overall job satisfaction.

An increase in the number of dental disorders and advancements in healthcare are contributing to the growth of the dental service organization market.

Some of the key market players operating in the U.S. market include Pacific Dental, Heartland Dental, Aspen Dental, DentalCare Alliance, Dentelia.

In May 2022, Pacific Dental Services enabled modern dentistry with Citrix DaaS, a cloud service. It provided simple, secure, and reliable access to technology to help serve patients in a better way.

Companies Featured

Pacific Dental

Heartland Dental

Aspen Dental

DentalCare Alliance

42North Dental

Colosseum Dental Group

GSD Dental Clinics

Dentelia

MB2 Dental

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $76.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Dental Service Organization Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. U.S. Dental Service Organization Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Dental Service Organization Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Service Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Dental Service Organization by Service Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Human resources

4.4.2. Marketing and branding

4.4.3. Accounting

4.4.4. Medical Supplies procurement

4.4.5. Others



Chapter 5. U.S. Dental Service Organization Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Dental Service Organization by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Dental surgeons

5.4.2. Endodontists

5.4.3. General dentists

5.4.4. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Dental Service Organization Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S. Dental Service Organization Market by Region Outlook

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

6.3.1. West

6.3.2. Midwest

6.3.3. Northeast

6.3.4. Southwest

6.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/607m86

