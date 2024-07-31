Global Embedded Finance Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, with Case Studies of Booksy, Stripe, Shopify, Booksy, Adorama and Paypal

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Finance Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type (Embedded Payments, Embedded Lending, Embedded Insurance, Embedded Wealth Management), Business Model, Industry (Retail & ECommerce, Healthcare) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embedded finance market is estimated at USD 112.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 237.4 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. Embedded finance improves access to financial products by including them in non-financial environments. They also enable organizations to provide secure monetary exchanges as products or services within their ecosystems. Additionally, integrating embedded finance eases user experiences and optimizes value propositions in the ecosystem for providers and the end consumer.

The market study covers embedded finance market size across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across various segments, including Type (embedded payments, embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded investment/wealth management, other types), Business Model (B2B, B2C), Industry (retail & eCommerce, healthcare, education, telecom, transportation/mobility/logistics, travel & hospitality, other industries), and Region. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.







By type, the embedded payments are expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.



Embedded Payments will likely dominate the global embedded finance market owing to its integration of payments into non-financial platforms such as e-commerce sites, mobile applications, and IoT devices to refine the user experience and minimize transaction hurdles. This integration aligns well with the growing theme of digitization across various industries as it enables the swift and safe completion of transactions within digital spaces. Consumers are keen on the ability to run payments that are instant and secure; such benefits are offered by embedded payments, providing the added advantage of being scalable for firms of all sizes. Based on these analyses, it is quite clear that embedded payments will continue to remain the largest segment within the embedded finance market during the foreseen period due to the growing business focus on integration and functionality.



By type, embedded lending is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.



It is projected that embedded lending will have a better growth rate within the market of embedded finance since it can easily fit in with small but common transactions such as purchasing and payment of bills, which makes using the facilities more convenient. This is further complemented by the simplified user interface due to efficient big data processing and AI in credit checking and customization of loans.



Moreover, embedding lending increases market access beyond the financial industry clients, targeting the SMEs and society segments not served by banks. This is through partnerships between fintech companies, the present financial organizations, and other sectors to enhance access, backed by adjusting legal structures for stability and boosting funding. All these factors combine to place embedded lending for vast growth compared to other typologies in the forecast period.



North America is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.



North America is expected to dominate the embedded finance market globally within the given forecast period because of technological developments such as the widespread usage of the internet and owning smartphones. Moreover, adopting new technology and a supportive regulatory environment in North America empowers the development of embedded finance solutions. Also, North America is one of the largest, most consumer-centric markets with a desire for effortless financial experiences. Therefore, it will remain a catalyst for advancements and growth of embedded finance.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $112.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $237.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Key Players in Embedded Finance Market

Embedded Finance Market: Top Growing Segments

Embedded Finance Market, by Industry

Embedded Finance Market, by Business Model

Embedded Finance Market, by Type

North America: Embedded Finance Market, by Type and Business Model

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digitalization of Financial Services

Consumer Demand for Convenience

Technological Advancements

Restraints

Regulatory Complexities

Data Privacy Concerns

High Implementation Costs

Opportunities

Financial Inclusion

Enhanced Customer Engagement

Challenges

Cybersecurity Risks

Interoperability Issues

Market Competition

Industry Trends

Brief History of Embedded Finance

Ecosystem Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Booksy Switched to Stripe for Faster Payouts and Omnichannel Payments

with Plaid, Zip Automated Essential Compliance Work, Securing Shopping Experience for Millions of Customers

Shopify Built Shopify Balance with Stripe to Give Small Businesses Easier Way to Manage Money

Adorama and Paypal's Solutions Created Picture-Perfect Portrait of Success

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Complementary Technologies

Open Banking

Biometrics

Blockchain

Adjacent Technologies

Internet of Things (IoT)

Big Data Analytics

Regulatory Technology (Regtech)



Best Practices in Embedded Finance Market

Integrate Financial Services Seamlessly

Prioritize Compliance and Security

Offer Personalized Financial Services

Focus on User-Centric Design

Leverage Data Analytics and Insights

Companies Profiled

Stripe, Inc.

Paypal Holdings, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Fis

Visa Inc.

Plaid, Inc.

Klarna Bank Ab

Cross River Bank

Zeta Services Inc.

Marqeta, Inc.

Wise Payments Limited

Goldman Sachs

Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

Alipay+

Unit Finance

Solaris

Parafin

Belvo

Kasko

Tint Technologies

Mezu

Fortis Payment Systems

Additiv

Galileo Financial Technologies

Trevipay

