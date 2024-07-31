Europe Retail Store Printer Market Report 2024 - Resilience in European Retail Store Printer Market as Positive Growth Continues

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Retail Store Printer Market - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Retail Store Printer Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the retail and hospitality store printer market in the EMEA region. The report covers the period from 2020 to 2027, with projections out to 2027. The report shows that despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, the EMEA retail and hospitality store printer market experienced positive shipment growth in 2023 for the second consecutive year.

This Europe Retail Store Printer Market report provides an overview of the printer market share in EMEA retail and hospitality.

The report looks at five categories of printers relative to those utilized in the retail and hospitality store environment:

POS Register Receipts - this is inclusive of many different types including thermal, impact, slip-only, dual station, multi-station and inkjet, though the vast majority in use in this application are thermal.

- this is inclusive of many different types including thermal, impact, slip-only, dual station, multi-station and inkjet, though the vast majority in use in this application are thermal. Mobile/Tablet POS Receipt - These would be printers that work in conjunction with mobile POS either in the form of a handheld or tablet, but not directly integrated into the device like you can see in some handheld payment devices.

- These would be printers that work in conjunction with mobile POS either in the form of a handheld or tablet, but not directly integrated into the device like you can see in some handheld payment devices. SCO/Kiosk Receipts - These are typically thermal receipts used either in self-checkout systems or kiosks, but not mechanisms, but complete units.

- These are typically thermal receipts used either in self-checkout systems or kiosks, but not mechanisms, but complete units. In-House Food Preparation - An in-house food preparation printer is a printer that prints labels for food items that are prepared in-house. These labels can include information such as the name of the dish, the date it was prepared, and any other relevant information. They are used to help keep track of inventory and ensure that food is being prepared safely and efficiently. Some printers can also print custom labels with logos or other branding information.

- An in-house food preparation printer is a printer that prints labels for food items that are prepared in-house. These labels can include information such as the name of the dish, the date it was prepared, and any other relevant information. They are used to help keep track of inventory and ensure that food is being prepared safely and efficiently. Some printers can also print custom labels with logos or other branding information. Label Receipts - This would be a device that prints labels to facilitate different processes in the food industry, retail stores, and other businesses. It generates adhesive labels with specific information, which can be attached to bags, cups, or other items for identification, tracking, or organization purposes.

The data includes printer market share by annual shipments and total installed for the following vendors:

Bixolon

Brother

Citizen

Custom S.P.A.

Diebold Nixdorf

Epson

NCR

Seiko

Sewoo

SNBC

Star

Sunmi

Toshiba

Urovo

Woosim

Zebra Technologies

This product is ideal for POS Hardware and Software companies, software solutions at the store level, and potential investors. It can be used for due diligence and competitive intelligence purposes.



Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Management Summary

Retail Segment Definitions Used

Printer Definitions Used

TRENDS, DRIVERS & BARRIERS

SUMMARY BY PRINTER MANUFACTURER

Bixolon

Brother

Citizen Systems

Custom S.P.A.

Diebold Nixdorf

Epson

NCR

Seiko

Sewoo

SNBC

Star Micronics

Sunmi

Toshiba

Urovo

Woosim

Zebra Technologies

MARKET SHARE BY PRINTER TYPE

EMEA POS Register Receipt Share

EMEA Mobile/Tablet Receipt Share

EMEA Self-Service Receipt Share

EMEA Label Receipt Share

EMEA In-House Food Preparation Share

SHIPMENTS AND INSTALLED BASE PROJECTIONS

EMEA Printer Installed Base by Type

EMEA Printer Shipments by Type

HARDWARE IT SPEND ESTIMATES EMEA Printer Shipment Value Methodology

EMEA Printer Shipment Value - Chart

EMEA Printer Shipment Value - Table

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glfw72

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.