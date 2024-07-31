Car Rental Business Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2030 - Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Business - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the car rental market is driven by several factors that are reshaping the landscape of this industry. Firstly, changing consumer preferences, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, are leaning towards experiences over ownership, making car rental an attractive option. This demographic is more likely to rent a car for specific needs rather than commit to the long-term costs associated with ownership. Secondly, the proliferation of mobile technology and internet penetration has made it easier for customers to access rental services on-the-go, contributing significantly to market expansion.



Another critical driver is the increasing number of business travelers and tourists who prefer renting cars for their convenience and flexibility. Additionally, environmental awareness and regulatory pressures are pushing companies to innovate with cleaner and more sustainable vehicle options. Finally, economic factors such as rising urbanization and improving disposable incomes, especially in emerging markets, are boosting the demand for car rentals as more people can afford to travel and seek rental services for their transportation needs.

MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Car Rental Business

Evolution of Rent-A-Car Concept Over the Years

Fleet Ownership Patterns: A Review

Classification of Car Rental Business by Location & Sector

Car Rental Business by Location

Car Rental Business by Sector

Car Rental Business: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

World Car Rental Business Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

High Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

World Car Rental Business Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Car Rental Market: A Diverse Playfield

Leading Car Rental Firms across Regional Markets

Emphasis on Innovative Strategies

Personalized Offers and Specialized Services

Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach

Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers

End-to-End Customer Support Remains Major Focus Area

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Gather Steam

Recent Market Activity

Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Shared Mobility Service

Car Rental Business - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the World Travel Industry Favor Robust Growth in Car Rental Market

Longstanding Growth Drivers for Car Rental Market in the Tourism Industry

Rising Air Passenger Traffic Steers Airport Car Rental Volumes

Technology Innovations Spearhead Growth in Post Covid Environment

Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance

IoT Holds Positive Ramifications for Car Rental Automation

AI Identified as the New Transformative Vehicle

Convenient Bookings and Innovative Payment Options

Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds

Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Rental Business

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics

Cloud-Based Car Rental Software: The Latest 'Tech' Innovation

Medical Tourism, Overseas Education, and Large Sporting Events: Among Prominent Demand Drivers

Key Medical Tourism Destinations by Region

Select Most Attended Sporting Events in the World

Young Travelers to Provide Traction to Car Rental Business

Apprehensions Remain High on Revival of Luxury Car Rental Market

Issues & Challenges

Rise of Car Sharing Throws Up Biggest Challenge to Traditional Rent-A-Car Market

Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes

Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises

Car Manufacturers

Power Companies

Micromobility: Another Fast Emerging 'Muscular' Competitor

Apprehensions Over Hidden and Additional Costs Among Cost Wary and Cost Conscious Consumers

A Note on Additional Charges Levied In Addition to Base Rental Charges

Growing Role of Video Conferencing and Digital Technologies in Business Communication

