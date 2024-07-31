Denim Jeans Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Bioindigo, A Greener Way to Dye Denims - Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Denim Jeans is estimated at US$74.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$114.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the denim jeans market is driven by several factors. The enduring popularity of denim as a fashion statement and its versatility in styling contribute to its sustained demand. The rising disposable incomes and changing fashion trends, particularly among younger consumers, drive market growth as people seek to express their individuality through various denim styles. Technological advancements in fabric production and garment finishing have also fueled innovation in design and sustainability, attracting environmentally conscious consumers.



The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of denim products, further boosting sales. Additionally, collaborations between denim brands and fashion designers, celebrities, and influencers have enhanced the appeal and visibility of denim jeans in the global market. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic evolution and continued relevance of denim jeans in the fashion industry.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Denim Jeans Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Denim Jeans Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline Sales Channel segment, which is expected to reach US$77.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Online Sales Channel segment is also set to grow at 12.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $21.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.0% CAGR to reach $25.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 7 For All Mankind, Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited, Canatiba Denim Industry, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 682 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $74 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $114.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market

Global Economic Update

Denim Industry: Near term Challenges in Store

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China: Leading Denim Weaver

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Competitive Landscape

Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market

Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push Sustainability Score

Manufacturers Focus on Sustainable Production Innovations

Advanced Processing to Cut Waste

Circular Denim Emerging As a New Trend in Fashion Industry

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Latest Developments in Denim Fabrics

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth

Denim Jeans Styles in Trend

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum

World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer

World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)

New Generation Consumers Redefine Trends and Styles in Men's Denim

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings in Vogue

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Online Evolves as an Attractive Retail Channel

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

Game-Changing Fiber Blends & Yarn Innovations

Key Innovative Style Trends in the Global Denim Sector over the Years

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 278 Featured)

7 For All Mankind

Aarvee Denims & Exports Limited

Canatiba Denim Industry

Diesel S.p.A

Edwin Co. Ltd.

Gap Inc.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Lee Cooper

Levi Strauss & Co.

Li & Fung Limited

Mavi Jeans

Nien Hsing Textile Co., Ltd.

Orta Anadolu

Pepe Jeans London

PVH Corp.

The Raymond Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70hxv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment