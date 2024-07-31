Denim Jeans Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Bioindigo, A Greener Way to Dye Denims - Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Denim Jeans is estimated at US$74.0 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$114.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the denim jeans market is driven by several factors. The enduring popularity of denim as a fashion statement and its versatility in styling contribute to its sustained demand. The rising disposable incomes and changing fashion trends, particularly among younger consumers, drive market growth as people seek to express their individuality through various denim styles. Technological advancements in fabric production and garment finishing have also fueled innovation in design and sustainability, attracting environmentally conscious consumers.
The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of denim products, further boosting sales. Additionally, collaborations between denim brands and fashion designers, celebrities, and influencers have enhanced the appeal and visibility of denim jeans in the global market. These factors collectively highlight the dynamic evolution and continued relevance of denim jeans in the fashion industry.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|682
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$74 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$114.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Denim Jeans Continues to Remain an Evergreen Market
- Global Economic Update
- Denim Industry: Near term Challenges in Store
- Focus on Sustainability on the Rise
- Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption
- Denim Fabrics: A Primer
- Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter
- Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim
- History of Denim Jeans
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape
- China: Leading Denim Weaver
- India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
- Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production
- Competitive Landscape
- Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Denim Jeans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market
- Denim Enters Dynamic Times with Innovations to Push Sustainability Score
- Manufacturers Focus on Sustainable Production Innovations
- Advanced Processing to Cut Waste
- Circular Denim Emerging As a New Trend in Fashion Industry
- Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims
- Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
- Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative
- Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability
- Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production
- Latest Developments in Denim Fabrics
- Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth
- Denim Jeans Styles in Trend
- Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum
- World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer
- World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer
- Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption
- Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well
- Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)
- New Generation Consumers Redefine Trends and Styles in Men's Denim
- Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear
- Distressed Jeans and Jeggings in Vogue
- Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
- Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
- Denim Trends based on Size
- Online Evolves as an Attractive Retail Channel
- Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators
- Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
- Game-Changing Fiber Blends & Yarn Innovations
- Key Innovative Style Trends in the Global Denim Sector over the Years
- Issues & Challenges
- Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes
- Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market
- Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Large Base of Millennials
- Rising Living Standards
