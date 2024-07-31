ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 42 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

31 July 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 July 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]244,700 590,238,404
24 July 20241,3002,942.873,825,731
25 July 20241,5002,876.364,314,540
26 July 20241,1002,926.483,219,128
29 July 20241,5002,962.214,443,315
30 July 20241,3002,973.453,865,485
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)251,400 609,906,603

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 305,283 B shares corresponding to 1.41 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 July 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-42_EN SE-2024-42_Transactions B shares