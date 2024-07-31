Japan Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook 2024: Electric Vehicle Adoption Set to Record a 25% CAGR During 2024-2028, with Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Databook - 75+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Component, Location - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle market in Japan is expected to grow by 28.6% on an annual basis to reach US$5.5 billion in 2024. Electric vehicle adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25% during 2024-2028. The electric vehicle market in Japan is set to increase from US$4.3 billion in 2023 to reach US$13.3 billion 2028.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market, value and volume metrics covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. with over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle market dynamics, market size and forecast, and charging infrastructure market statistics.



This report provides the overall vehicle market of the country by value and volume. Further, it breaks down electric and charging infrastructure market. Market opportunity for the electric vehicle segment has been further broken down by type of vehicle driven, car segments, class of vehicles, propulsion type, distance range and by components in Japan.



The electric vehicle charging infrastructure module provides market size data by number of charging stations, and number of charging points. Market opportunity is broken down by type of chargers, by location of charging points, by charging speed, by connection phase, by type of connectivity and by charger connectivity infrastructure.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market in Japan through 97 tables and 119 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Japan Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Market size by value

Market size by volume

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

Market size by value

Market size by volume

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Volume By Drive Segment

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Car Segment

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Passenger Car Segment

Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car

SUV

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Commercial Vehicle Segment

Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Vehicle Class

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

Luxury Class

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Distance Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Charging Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value and Volume By Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers (e2W)

Three-Wheeler (e3W)

Four Wheelers (e4W)

Electric Buses

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Japan Electric Vehicle Market Value By Components

Battery Cells & Packs

On-Board Charge

Motor

Reducer

Power Control Unit

Battery Management System

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

Japan Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

Japan Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

Number of Charging Points

Number of Charging Stations

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Type

Level 1 - 240 (V)

Level 2 - 120 (V)

Direct Current (DC)

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Type

Level 1 - 240 (V)

Level 2 - 120 (V)

Direct Current (DC)

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Location

Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces

Flew depots

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Stations By Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connection Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Infrastructure Type

CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Other

Japan Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Points By Connectivity

Smart Charging Station

Non-Connected Charging Station

