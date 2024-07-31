Costelloes EV and MyEnergi Support Network Rail's Electric Vehicle Transition

CHESHIRE, United Kingdom, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an ambitious strategy to decarbonise its operations, Network Rail is working with Costelloes EV to support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). With the company’s petrol and diesel cars and vans set to be replaced with EVs over the next few years, the agreement will see state-of-the-art MyEnergi Zappi chargers installed and trialled at 7 homes of fleet drivers nationwide to test the technology and help Network Rail understand the benefits of home charging for fleet vehicles.



Led by Costelloes EV, Network Rail’s official HomeStart installation partner, the programme aims to reduce reliance on the public charging network and minimise unnecessary downtime for its staff. Thanks to the MyEnergi Zappi, one of the UK’s best-selling home chargers, drivers will be able to charge up overnight in the comfort of their own home.

As well as offering smart charging functionality and integration with time-of-use tariffs as standard, Zappi is fully solar compatible – meaning fleet drivers with PV panels installed on their homes can charge up with 100% self-generated renewable energy.

To make the transition even easier, fleet drivers will be provided with immediate reimbursement for the cost of overnight charging. This removes the complexity of detailed monthly expense claiming, while providing the convenience of a fully charged vehicle at the start of every shift.

James Rooney, Head of Road Fleet at Network Rail, said: “Rail is already one of the greenest ways to travel and, with a 10,000-strong fleet of cars and vans, we can make a positive impact on the roads too. This partnership will support our ambitious goals to decarbonise our operations, transition to electric vehicles, and help us reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Jordan Brompton, Co-Founder and CMO of MyEnergi, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Costelloes EV to support Network Rail’s exciting transition to a zero-emissions road fleet. As a leader in the UK rail industry, it’s great to see the organisation lead by example.

“Designed to set the standards in functionality, capability and sustainability, the MyEnergi Zappi is a true leader in the field, making charging at home easier, faster and more cost-effective than ever before. We’re pleased to be working with Costelloes EV, another passionate British brand, to roll-out the HomeStart programme.”

David Costelloe, Managing Director of Costelloes EV, concluded: “We're thrilled to be partnering with Network Rail and MyEnergi. After all, Network Rail’s commitment to transitioning its entire fleet to zero emissions vehicles demonstrates real passion to embrace a cleaner and greener future.”

To find out more about Network Rail’s Environmental Sustainability Strategy, visit www.networkrail.co.uk . More information about the MyEnergi Zappi can be found at www.myenergi.com/zappi-ev-charger/ . For more information about Costelloes, or the company’s charger, solar and battery installation expertise, visit www.costelloes.co.uk .



