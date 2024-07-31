Cybersecurity in the Travel and Tourism Market, 2024: Analysis of Key Trends, Challenges, Recommendations, Case Studies, Vendors and Adopters Featuring CrowdStrike, Dubai Airports, easyJet, eDreams and More

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Cybersecurity in Travel and Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the key theme of cybersecurity in the travel and tourism sector. Cybersecurity is taking on greater importance as travel companies navigate the digitalization of the sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of cybersecurity in action.
The travel and tourism industry is highly exposed to attacks due to the large amounts of personal data it handles, including names, addresses, passport details, and payment information. According to the analyst forecasts, spending on cybersecurity in the travel and leisure sector will hit $4.3 billion in 2027, up from $2.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% over the five-year period.
The travel and tourism sector is increasingly digitalized, embracing technologies like augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based operations. These technologies are enhancing the sector's offerings to customers and helping it accommodate greater numbers of travelers. However, digitalization comes with risks that can expose customers and companies to cyberattacks. This is especially true as threats become more advanced.
CrowdStrike reports that breakout time (the time taken for attackers to move from the initially compromised system to the target network) is reducing as malware becomes more advanced, particularly when assisted by AI. The average breakout time in 2022 was 84 minutes; by 2023, it had fallen to 62 minutes. The fastest recorded time was two minutes and seven seconds.
Data is most secure when all companies across the travel and tourism value chain invest in the necessary layers of the cybersecurity value chain. Collaboration between vendors and travel and tourism companies is thus vital to ensure that sensitive data is secure and operations remain uninterrupted.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the impact of cybersecurity on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.
- Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in cybersecurity.
- Discover companies that are leading in the space.
- Analyze real-world trends created by integrating cybersecurity across the travel & tourism sector.
- The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Value Chain
- Travel and Tourism Challenges
- The Impact of Cybersecurity on Travel and Tourism
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Signals
- M&A Trends
- Company Filing Trends
- Hiring Trends
- Companies
- Leading Cybersecurity Adopters in Travel and Tourism
- Leading Cybersecurity Vendors
- Specialist Cybersecurity Vendors in Travel and Tourism
- Sector Scorecards
- Airlines Sector Scorecard
- Lodging Sector Scorecard
- Airports Sector Scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
- About the Analyst
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- CrowdStrike
- Dubai Airports
- easyJet
- eDreams
- Fraport
- Marriott International
- Cybereason
- CyberCrowd
- Ekran Systems
- F-Secure
- ITSEC Group
- Link11
- Netskope
- OneTrust
- VigiTrust
- AMD
- Intel
- Apple
- Nvidia
- Arm
- Samsung Electronics
- Okta
- CyberArk
- Thales
- Microsoft
- booking Holdings
- Melia Hotels International
- JR East Group
- Southwest Airlines
- Fortinet
- Cisco
- Palo Alto Networks
- Netskope
- Air Canada
- LATAM Airlines
- Broadcom (VMware)
- Despegar
- Exabeam
- IBM
- Zscaler
- Amazon
- Palantir
- Mimecast
- Barracuda Networks
- Proofpoint
- Checkmarx
- Contrast Security
- Veracode
- IBM (Red Hat)
- Aspen Skiing Company
- United Airlines
- Sophos
- Watchguard
- Air France KLM
- Qualys
- Tenable
- Rapid7
- Orange
- Accenture
- Verizon
- BT
- Malaysia Airports
- KPMG
- PwC
- MGM Resorts
- BAE Systems
- FreedomPay
- Trustwave
- Transport and Environment (T&E)
- Airbnb
- British Airways
- Trellix
- Center for Strategic and International Studies
- Alphabet (Google)
- Starwood
- Ceasars Entertainment
- Chainalysis
- Nordic Choice Hotels
- Choice Hotel International
- Thoma Bravo
- Darktrace
- Flow Security
- Cycode
- Bearer
- Viavi Solutions
- Spirent Communications
- Delinea
- Fastpath
- Haveli Investments
- ZeroFox Holdings
- Everbridge
- Ideagen
- Damstra Holdings
- Accel-KKR
- Accertify
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Juniper Networks
- SentinelOne
- PingSafe
- Spera Cybersecurity
- Isovalent
- Honeywell
- Global Access Solutions
- Just Develop It
- Total Security
- Splunk
- Imperva
- Oort
- TPG
- Forcepoint GC2I
- Dell
- Moogsoft
- Tesserent
- Armorblox
- Snyk
- Enso Security
- Akamai
- Neosec
- Threatlocker
- HyberQube Technologies
- Lightspin
- Valtix
- DNV
- Nixu
- Unikmind
- Kape Technologies
- CISO Global
- RAN Security
- Innov8tif Solutions
- Xendity
- Tesserent Academy
- ALC Group
- Deutsche Bahn
- Disney
- Lufthansa
- Four Seasons
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Sonesta
- Cyber Magazine
- REWE
- Boeing
- Airbus
- Delta Air Lines
- American Airlines
- SNCF
- Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad
- Economic Times
- Check Point Software
- Openminded
- Sentor
- Sentia
- Innotec Security
- Immersive Labs
- Mandiant
- Siemplify
- Magika
- Spectral
- Perimeter 81
- Proofpoint
- Cloudflare
- Guardiam Insights
- Randori
- CloudKnox Security
- RiskIQ
- CyberX
- Refirm Labs
- Miburo
- IntSights Cyber Intelligence
- Bash Uploader
- Codecov
- Cymptom
- McAfee Enterprise
- FireEye
- Symphony Technology Group
- Sentinel One
- Canonic Security
- Avalor
- SoftBank
- Mayborne
- Kadiska
- Generation Investment Management
- Virtuoso
- Aeroflot
- Air China
- ANA
- China Eastern Airlines
- China Southern Airlines
- Emirates
- IAG
- IndiGo
- JetBlue
- Qantas
- Qatar Airways
- Ryanair Holdings
- Turkish Airlines
- Wizz Air
- Best Western
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings
- Huazhu Group
- Hyatt Hotels
- Mandarin Oriental
- Melia
- Minor Hotels
- OYO Rooms
- Radisson Hotel Group
- Shanghai Jin Jian
- Travelodge Hotels
- Whitbread
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- AENA
- Beijing Capital International Airport
- Flughafen Zurich
- GMR Group
- Groupe ADP
- Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport
- Heathrow Airport Holdings
- Los Angeles World Airports
- Malaysia Airports
- Machester Airports Holdings
- Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
- Royal Schiphol Group
- Shanghai Internaional Airport
- Shenzhen Airport Company
- Sydney Airport Holdings
- VINCI
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoekbo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.