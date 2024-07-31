Cybersecurity in the Travel and Tourism Market, 2024: Analysis of Key Trends, Challenges, Recommendations, Case Studies, Vendors and Adopters Featuring CrowdStrike, Dubai Airports, easyJet, eDreams and More

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Cybersecurity in Travel and Tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the key theme of cybersecurity in the travel and tourism sector. Cybersecurity is taking on greater importance as travel companies navigate the digitalization of the sector. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of cybersecurity in action.



The travel and tourism industry is highly exposed to attacks due to the large amounts of personal data it handles, including names, addresses, passport details, and payment information. According to the analyst forecasts, spending on cybersecurity in the travel and leisure sector will hit $4.3 billion in 2027, up from $2.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% over the five-year period.



The travel and tourism sector is increasingly digitalized, embracing technologies like augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based operations. These technologies are enhancing the sector's offerings to customers and helping it accommodate greater numbers of travelers. However, digitalization comes with risks that can expose customers and companies to cyberattacks. This is especially true as threats become more advanced.

CrowdStrike reports that breakout time (the time taken for attackers to move from the initially compromised system to the target network) is reducing as malware becomes more advanced, particularly when assisted by AI. The average breakout time in 2022 was 84 minutes; by 2023, it had fallen to 62 minutes. The fastest recorded time was two minutes and seven seconds.

Data is most secure when all companies across the travel and tourism value chain invest in the necessary layers of the cybersecurity value chain. Collaboration between vendors and travel and tourism companies is thus vital to ensure that sensitive data is secure and operations remain uninterrupted.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Players Value Chain Travel and Tourism Challenges The Impact of Cybersecurity on Travel and Tourism Case Studies Market Size and Growth Forecasts Signals M&A Trends Company Filing Trends Hiring Trends Companies Leading Cybersecurity Adopters in Travel and Tourism Leading Cybersecurity Vendors Specialist Cybersecurity Vendors in Travel and Tourism Sector Scorecards Airlines Sector Scorecard Lodging Sector Scorecard Airports Sector Scorecard Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology About the Analyst

