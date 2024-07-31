Smart Fabrics Markets and Global Strategic Business Report, 2024-2030 - Expansion of IoT in Consumer Products Boosting Demand for Connected Fabrics

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Fabrics was valued at an estimated US$6.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$23.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the smart fabrics market is driven by several factors. The increasing consumer interest in health and fitness is a primary driver, leading to the adoption of smart textiles in sports and fitness apparel that can monitor and improve physical performance. Technological advancements in sensors, nanotechnology, and wireless connectivity are enhancing the capabilities and applications of smart fabrics, making them more appealing across various industries.

The rising demand for remote patient monitoring and non-invasive diagnostic tools in the healthcare sector is another significant driver, as smart fabrics offer innovative solutions for continuous health monitoring. The fashion industry’s embrace of smart textiles for their unique aesthetic and functional properties is also contributing to market growth.

Additionally, strategic initiatives by market players, including research and development investments, partnerships, and market expansion efforts, are fostering innovation and driving growth. These combined factors are propelling the smart fabrics market forward, offering significant opportunities for continued development and adoption.



Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured):

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Clothing+

Dow Inc.

EXO2

Globe Manufacturing Company LLC

Intelligent Clothing Ltd.

Interactive Wear AG

Marktek Inc.

Milliken & Company

Ohmatex ApS

Outlast Technologies LLC

Schoeller Textiles AG

Sensoria Inc.

Smartex s.r.l

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Smart Fabrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wearable Technology Integration Spurs Innovations in Smart Fabrics

How Fitness and Health Monitoring Trends Drive Fabric Development

Military and Defense Applications Propel Research in Conductive Fabrics

Growing Interest in Biometric Monitoring Enhances Market Potential

Sustainability Trends Influence the Development of Eco-Friendly Smart Textiles

Fashion and Technology Convergence Opens New Aesthetic Possibilities

Expansion of IoT in Consumer Products Boosts Demand for Connected Fabrics

Advancements in Energy Harvesting Fabrics Offer New Functionalities

Smart Fabrics in Automotive Applications for Enhanced Passenger Experience

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

