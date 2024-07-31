Lotus Technology Nominated for Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker, has today announced it becomes a finalist in two categories in Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024.



Reuters Sustainability Awards, now in their 14th year, are the world’s leading awards celebrating leadership in sustainable business. These awards recognize strategies that deliver tangible impacts on business, society, and the environment.

The nomination of Lotus Tech as a finalist in the two categories of both business and operations transformation demonstrates the global recognition of the Company’s holistic approach to sustainability.

Since 2018, Lotus has committed to its Vision80 Strategy, a comprehensive roadmap aimed at business transformation and electrification. The Company has launched three electric vehicles and delivers to customers globally, including its hypercar Evija, its hyper-SUV Eletre, and hyper-GT Emeya. The Company is targeting carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by 2038, while also advancing initiatives that promote social responsibility and business integrity. It has utilized 100% renewable energy in selected offices and installed solar power in the Lotus Global Smart Factory, which has been certified as a Green Factory. It was also recognized as a supporter of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

“As a pioneer in the sustainable luxury mobility, Lotus Tech is poised to drive social change and address environmental priorities through sustainable innovation and operations,” said Lotus Tech Chairman of ESG Committee Mr. Alexious Lee. “Reuters’ recognition validates our comprehensive sustainability strategy and the significant progress we have made. We are honored by this acknowledgment and remain dedicated to a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable future.”

To learn more about Lotus Tech’s ESG strategy and achievements, download the ESG report here: https://ir.group-lotus.com/environmental-social-governance

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Contact Information

Media inquiries

Demi Zhang

ir@group-lotus.com