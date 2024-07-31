Merlin Entertainments' Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs, 2024: Includes Analysis of the Partnerships Network Map and ICT Budget & Contracts

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Merlin Entertainments 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Merlin Entertainments' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Merlin Entertainments is a leading operator of branded, location-based, family entertainment venues. The company operates two types of entertainment destinations: theme parks and gateway attractions. Theme parks include two operating groups: Resort Theme Parks and LEGOLAND Parks.

The Resort Theme Parks group operates several theme parks in the UK, Germany and Italy, including Alton Towers Resort, Heide Park Resort, Chessington World of Adventure Resort, and Thorpe Park.

The LEGOLAND Parks group operates several LEGOLAND themed parks around the world, including LEGOLAND California Resort, LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort and LEGOLAND Dubai, among others.

Gateway Attractions operates entertainment venues in various prominent cities across the world. Sea Life, Warwick Castle, Madame Tussauds, and The London Eye are some of the venues operated by Gateway Attractions.



The report provides information and insights into Merlin Entertainment's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered

Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnerships Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Oracle

Immersive Gamebox

Access Group

Coca-Cola

Tencent

Wavemaker

Trison UK

accesso Technology Group

Attractions.io

QikServe

Isobar

Adyen

Alipay

WeChat

GoCity

Klook

