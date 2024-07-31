Professional Headsets Market Forecast to 2030: Vendors Search for New Growth Opportunities as Market Transitions to Slow Growth

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headsets Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global professional headsets market is estimated to have reached $1.82 billion by the end of 2023, reflecting a decline of 13.2 percent over 2022 in terms of revenue. However, the unit shipment decline was much lesser than revenue, driven by relatively lower decline in unit shipment in PC USB and UCC segment.



Headsets demand in 2023 was impacted by elevate demand for Q1 2022, caused by backlog in 2021. It is absence of such a quarter in 2023 meant the market declined in 2023. The dip was also fueled by headsets price increase as brought in by leading vendors such as GN Audio and HP|Poly at the start of 2023.



The cordless headsets market declined in revenue for the first time in last four years. The decline was broadbase with high double digit decline in Cordless DECT headset segment and single digit decline in cordless Bluetooth headset segment. However, over-the-ear stereo headband, and true wireless categories segments grew in 2023.



However, the long term growth drivers such as use of software-based business communications and collaboration services will continue to drive growth during forecast period. We expect market to see slightly increase in average selling price, as the demand moves from wired to wireless and in anticipation of DECT headsets demand stabilizing from 2025 onwards. Growth is expected to come from PC USB and UCC headsets, cordless headsets, and headsets in office segments.



The future growth in headsets will also be influenced by expected new features such as dongle less Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in medium range headsets, AI-enabled noise-cancellation and speaker voice enhancements, and in general headsets that last longer on a single charge.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Active Noise Cancellation Headsets

Cloud Calling, Meetings, and Team Collaboration Services

True Wireless (TWS) Headsets

Cordless Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headsets



Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Professional Headsets Market

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Professional Headsets Market Industry

Ecosystem in the Professional Headsets Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator: Growth Generator in the Professional Headsets Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Configuration Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Headset Type

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by End-user Type

Percent Revenue by Product Category

Percent Revenue by Wearing Style, Cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets

Percent Revenue by Connectivity, Cordless DECT Headsets

Percent Revenue by Active-Noise-Cancelling (ANC) Headsets

Percent Revenue by Region

Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

