The Future of Retail 4.0: Top 8 Trend Opportunity Profiles

The report highlights innovative concepts and advancements in the retail industry in this megatrends analysis. It profiles trends that provide retailers with ease and a comprehensive approach toward business growth.



The analysis shows that retailers are leveraging the exponential growth in advanced technology in recent years. The resulting applications include technology-powered inventory management systems, cloud-based inventory platforms, network inventory management, and purchase-to-pay automation. This study also focuses on approaches that analyze and assist in business strategy and planning, such as measuring business performance, vendor relationship management, pricing methods, and automated return logistics assistance.



Notably, the report covers opportunities arising from these trends in key sectors like fast-moving consumer goods, retail, technology, health and medicine, supply chain and logistics, and industrial. By presenting use cases, this analysis guides companies to incorporate these trends into their business. The mid to long-term rating defines the future certainty and impact of the trend.



Trend Opportunity Profiles

Automated Reordering System

Cloud-based Inventory Platform

Rate Benchmarking

Supplier Relationship Management

Demand-based Pricing

Network Inventory Management

Return Logistics Assistance

Procure-to-pay Automation

Scoring Parameters

Disruption Index

Growth Index

