Costamare Inc. Reports Results for The Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2024

MONACO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter (“Q2 2024”) and six-months ended June 30, 2024.

I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY

Q2 2024 Net Income available to common stockholders of $91.3 million ($0.77 per share).

Q2 2024 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders 1 of $91.4 million ($0.77 per share).

of $91.4 million ($0.77 per share). Q2 2024 liquidity of $1,118.3 million2.



II. FULL REDEMPTION OF 8.875% SERIES E CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK

Full redemption with cash on hand on July 15, 2024.

Annual cash flow savings of ca. $10.1 million.



III. OWNED FLEET CHARTER UPDATE3 - NEW CHARTER ARRANGEMENTS AND FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR THE YEAR AHEAD

100% and 88% of the containership fleet 4 fixed for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

fixed for 2024 and 2025, respectively. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $2.4 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 3.5 years 5 .

. New fixtures for seven containerships, six of them on a forward basis, for a period ranging from 24 to 36 months and with incremental contracted revenues of $224 million.

Entered into more than 25 chartering agreements for our owned dry bulk fleet since Q1 2024 earnings release.



IV. SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY

Vessel Disposals



Conclusion of the sale of the 2011-built, 33,755 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Adventure.

- Net sale proceeds after debt repayment amounted to $7.1 million.

- Net sale proceeds after debt repayment amounted to $7.1 million. Agreement for the sale of the 2009-built, 58,018 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Oracle (expected conclusion of the sale within Q3 2024).

- Estimated net sale proceeds after debt prepayment of $4.0 million.

Vessel Acquisitions



Conclusion of the acquisition of the 2012-built, 179,895 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Prosper (ex. Lowlands Prosperity).

Conclusion of the acquisition of the 2012-built, 181,415 DWT capacity dry bulk vessel, Frontier (ex. Frontier Unity).

V. NEW DEBT FINANCING

Refinancing of existing indebtedness of three dry bulk vessels with one European financial institution. More specifically: Total amount of approximately $15.8 million. Loan proceeds towards prepayment of existing indebtedness. Tenor of five years. Improvement of funding cost and extension of maturity for all three refinanced vessels.







VI. DRY BULK OPERATING PLATFORM

Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) has currently fixed a fleet of 54 dry bulk vessels on period charters, consisting of:

- 32 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels.

- 22 Kamsarmax vessels.

- 32 Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels. - 22 Kamsarmax vessels. Majority of the fixed fleet is on index linked charter-in agreements, consisting of:

- 23 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked.

- 10 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked.

- 23 charters for Newcastlemax/ Capesize vessels that are index linked. - 10 charters for Kamsarmax vessels that are index linked. Average remaining tenor for the Newcastlemax/ Capesize and Kamsarmax chartered-in fleet of 12 and 6 months, respectively.





VII. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).

Company’s current investment in NML of $123.3 million.

Growing leasing platform, having funded 25 shipping assets as of the date of this press release, for a total amount of approximately $285 million, on the back of what we believe is a healthy pipeline.





VIII. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS



On July 1, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which will be paid on August 6, 2024, to holders of record of common stock as of July 19, 2024.



On July 1, 2024, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock, $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock and $0.554688 per share on the Series E Preferred Stock, which were all paid on July 15, 2024 to holders of record as of July 12, 2024.

Available funds remaining under the share repurchase program of approximately $30 million for common shares and $150 million for preferred shares.





__________________



1 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

2 Including our share of cash amounting to $0.1 million held by vessel owning-companies set-up pursuant to the Framework Deed dated May 15, 2013, as amended and restated from time to time (the “Framework Deed”), between the Company and York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC and an affiliated fund (collectively, “York Capital”), margin deposits relating to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $10.8 million, short term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $18.0 million and $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities as of June 30, 2024.

3 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

4 Calculated on a TEU basis.

5 As of July 30, 2024.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the second quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $91 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was above $1.1 billion.

In the containership sector, continued vessel diversions around Africa and an early peak season, with higher than expected cargo demand, have resulted in charter rates remaining on an upward trajectory against a backdrop of short supply of prompt tonnage.

During the quarter, we chartered on a forward basis seven containerships for a minimum period of between 2 to 3 years. The new charter agreements are expected to generate incremental contracted revenues of above $220 million.

The containership fleet employment stands at 100% and 88% for 2024 and 2025, respectively, and total contracted revenues amount to $2.4 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 3.5 years.

On the dry bulk side, we progress with our strategy to renew the owned fleet and increase its average size having concluded the sale of one 2011-built Handysize and agreed the sale of one 2009-built Supramax vessel while simultaneously acquiring two 2012-built Capesize ships.

CBI, our dry bulk trading platform, is commercially managing a fleet of 54 ships, the majority of which are on index-linked charter in agreements. As mentioned in the past, we have a long-term commitment to the sector, which has been a strategic decision for us.

Finally, with regards to Neptune Maritime Leasing, the platform has been steadily growing, having currently funded 25 shipping assets for a total amount of approximately $285 million on the back of a healthy pipeline.”

Financial Summary Six-month period ended June 30, Three-month period ended June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Voyage revenue $614,712 $947,655 $365,943 $477,483 Voyage revenue – related parties - 31,776 - 31,776 Total voyage revenue $614,712 $979,431 $365,943 $509,259 Accrued charter revenue (1) $531 $(570 ) $2,796 $(1,331 ) Amortization of time-charter assumed $29 $(144 ) $(20 ) $(182 ) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) $615,272 $978,717 $368,719 $507,746 Income from investments in leaseback vessels $1,477 $11,419 $1,477 $6,161 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders (3) $115,093 $166,626 $68,559 $91,383 Weighted Average number of shares 122,560,175 118,902,719 122,588,759 119,176,547 Adjusted Earnings per share (3) $0.94 $1.40 $0.56 $0.77 Net Income $216,258 $205,547 $67,394 $102,875 Net Income available to common stockholders $204,807 $185,472 $63,246 $91,292 Weighted Average number of shares 122,560,175 118,902,719 122,588,759 119,176,547 Earnings per share $1.67 $1.56 $0.52 $0.77

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating charter rates. However, Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates. The increases or decreases in daily charter rates under our charter party agreements of our fleet are described in the notes to the “Fleet List” tables below.

(3) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three-month and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share

Six-month period ended June 30, Three-month period ended June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net Income $ 216,258 $ 205,547 $ 67,394 $ 102,875 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (15,448 ) (13,278 ) (7,854 ) (5,597 ) Deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock - (5,446 ) - (5,446 ) Non-Controlling Interest 3,997 (1,351 ) 3,706 (540 ) Net Income available to common stockholders 204,807 185,472 63,246 91,292 Accrued charter revenue 531 (570 ) 2,796 (1,331 ) Deferred charter-in expense - 501 - 501 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 2,854 4,156 1,446 2,458 Amortization of time-charter assumed 29 (144 ) (20 ) (182 ) Realized gain on Euro/USD forward contracts (235 ) (488 ) (283 ) (49 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net (118,046 ) (3,422 ) (31,328 ) (2,429 ) Loss on vessel held for sale - 2,308 - 2,308 Loss on sale of vessels, net, by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments 2,065 - 36 - Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 1,439 305 465 123 (Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1) 21,649 (24,437 ) 32,201 (2,380 ) Other non-cash items - 2,945 - 1,072 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders $ 115,093 $ 166,626 $ 68,559 $ 91,383 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.94 $ 1.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.77 Weighted average number of shares 122,560,175 118,902,719 122,588,759 119,176,547

Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share represent Net Income after earnings allocated to preferred stock, deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, deferred charter-in expense, amortization of time-charter assumed, loss on vessel held for sale, realized gain on Euro/USD forward contracts, gain on sale of vessels, net, loss on sale of vessels, net, by jointly owned companies with York Capital included in equity gain on investments, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share generally eliminates the effects of the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders.

Results of Operations

Three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023

During the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 104.7 and 110.1 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, through our dry bulk operating platform Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”) we chartered-in an average of 59.2 and 42.5 third party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of July 30, 2024, CBI charters-in 54 dry bulk vessels on period charters.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, we took delivery of the dry bulk vessel Prosper with a DWT of 179,895 and we sold the dry bulk vessel Adventure with a DWT of 33,755.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Brasil, and as a result, we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, we sold the dry bulk vessels Taibo and Comity with an aggregate DWT of 72,414.

As of June 30, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.

In the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 9,528 and 10,020 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Three-month period ended

June 30,

Percentage

except percentages) 2023 2024 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 365.9 $ 477.5 $ 111.6 30.5% Voyage revenue – related parties - 31.8 31.8 n.m. Total voyage revenue $ 365.9 $ 509.3 143.4 39.2% Income from investments in leaseback vessels 1.5 6.2 4.7 n.m. Voyage expenses (69.4 ) (89.1 ) 19.7 28.4% Charter-in hire expenses (74.6 ) (164.2 ) 89.6 120.1% Voyage expenses – related parties (3.4 ) (4.6 ) 1.2 35.3% Vessels’ operating expenses (62.9 ) (60.6 ) (2.3 ) (3.7%) General and administrative expenses (4.1 ) (5.7 ) 1.6 39.0% Management and agency fees – related parties (14.9 ) (14.7 ) (0.2 ) (1.3%) General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.4 ) (2.5 ) 1.1 78.6% Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (4.7 ) (5.7 ) 1.0 21.3% Depreciation (41.3 ) (40.5 ) (0.8 ) (1.9%) Gain on sale of vessels, net 31.3 2.4 (28.9 ) (92.3%) Loss on vessel held for sale - (2.3 ) 2.3 n.m. Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.6 (0.3 ) (0.9 ) n.m. Interest income 9.7 9.2 (0.5 ) (5.2%) Interest and finance costs (36.5 ) (34.0 ) (2.5 ) (6.8%) Income from equity method investments 0.2 - (0.2 ) n.m. Other 1.2 1.6 0.4 33.3% Loss on derivative instruments, net (29.8 ) (1.6 ) (28.2 ) (94.6%) Net Income $ 67.4 $ 102.9 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Three-month period ended

June 30,

Percentage except percentages) 2023 2024 Change Change Total voyage revenue $ 365.9 $ 509.3 $ 143.4 39.2% Accrued charter revenue 2.8 (1.3 ) (4.1 ) n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) n.m. Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 368.7 $ 507.8 $ 139.1 37.7% Vessels’ operational data Three-month period ended

June 30,

Percentage 2023 2024 Change Change Average number of vessels 110.1 104.7 (5.4 ) (4.9%) Ownership days 10,020 9,528 (492 ) (4.9%) Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 3 4 1

(1) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Total Voyage Revenue

Total voyage revenue increased by 39.2%, or $143.4 million, to $509.3 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, from $365.9 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, two dry bulk vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2023, one dry bulk vessel acquired during the first quarter of 2024 and one dry bulk vessel acquired during the second quarter of 2024, (iii) increased charter rates in certain of our dry bulk vessels in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, and (iv) decreased fleet off-hire and idle days in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023; partly offset by revenue not earned by one container vessel and four dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and seven dry bulk vessels sold during the first half of 2024.

Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 37.7%, or $139.1 million, to $507.8 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, from $368.7 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was a negative amount of $1.3 million and a positive amount of $2.8 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $6.2 million and $1.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $89.1 million and $69.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $164.2 million and $74.6 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $4.6 million and $3.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.4 million and $0.3 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (iii) address commission on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $60.6 million and $62.9 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,361 and $6,281 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.7 million and $4.1 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $10.6 million and $11.0 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $2.5 million and $3.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $4.1 million and $3.9 million, in aggregate, were charged by four and three related agents, respectively, in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $2.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on June 28, 2024. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $1.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on June 30, 2023.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.7 million and $4.7 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, three vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, one vessel underwent and completed her dry-docking and special survey and two vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $40.5 million and $41.3 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a gain of $2.4 million from the sale of the dry bulk vessel Adventure, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2024. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, we recorded an aggregate net gain of $31.3 million from (i) the sale of the dry bulk vessel Taibo, which was classified as vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2023, (ii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel Comity and (iii) the result of the accounting classification of the container vessels Vela and Vulpecula as “Net investment in sale type lease (Vessels)”.

Loss on Vessels Held for Sale

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.3 million representing the expected loss from the sale of the dry bulk vessel Oracle during the next twelve-month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $9.2 million and $9.7 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $34.0 million and $36.5 million during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Income from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, was nil (compared to income of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023) representing our share of the gain in the jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil, and as a result, we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of June 30, 2024 and 2023, two and three companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which nil and two companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Loss on Derivative Instruments, net

As of June 30, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of June 30, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $70.9 million. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, a net gain of $0.2 million has been included in OCI and a net loss of $1.6 million has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows

Three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Condensed cash flows Three-month period ended

June 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2023 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 66.3 $ 147.0 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (77.2 ) $ (52.5 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (158.4 ) $ (90.8 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, increased by $80.7 million to $147.0 million, from $66.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), the increased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 and the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $52.5 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Prosper, (ii) the advance payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Frontier, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessel Adventure.

Net cash used in investing activities was $77.2 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, (iii) an advance payment for the acquisition of one secondhand dry bulk vessel and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered partly offset by the proceeds we received from the sale of the dry bulk vessels Taibo and Comity and the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $90.8 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, which mainly consisted of (a) $72.6 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $34.3 million we received from two debt financing agreements), (b) $9.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the first quarter of 2024 and (c) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”), $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) for the period from January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities was $158.4 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $90.8 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $158.9 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (b) $31.2 million we paid for the re-purchase of 3.5 million of our common shares, (c) $10.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the first quarter of 2023 and (d) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $2.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023.

Results of Operations

Six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023

During the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, we had an average of 106.3 and 111.4 vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet. In addition, during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, through CBI we chartered-in an average of 58.1 and 26.8 third-party dry bulk vessels, respectively. As of July 30, 2024, CBI has chartered-in 54 dry bulk vessels on period charters.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, we took delivery of the dry bulk vessels Miracle and Prosper with an aggregate DWT of 360,538 and we sold the dry bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance, Pegasus and Adventure with an aggregate DWT capacity of 279,906.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil, and as a result, we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. Furthermore, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, we sold the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington with an aggregate TEU capacity of 13,292 and the dry bulk vessels Miner, Taibo and Comity with an aggregate DWT of 104,714.

As of June 30, 2024, we have invested in NML the amount of $123.3 million. NML has been included in our consolidated financial statements since the second quarter of 2023.

In the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, our fleet ownership days totaled 19,348 and 20,163 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data(1)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Six-month period

ended June 30, Percentage except percentages) 2023 2024 Change Change Voyage revenue $ 614.7 $ 947.7 $ 333.0 54.2% Voyage revenue – related parties - 31.8 31.8 n.m. Total voyage revenue 614.7 979.5 364.8 59.3% Income from investments in lease back vessels 1.5 11.4 9.9 n.m. Voyage expenses (101.0 ) (184.4 ) 83.4 82.6% Charter-in hire expenses (87.0 ) (308.6 ) 221.6 n.m. Voyage expenses – related parties (6.6 ) (8.3 ) 1.7 25.8% Vessels’ operating expenses (130.6 ) (120.3 ) (10.3 ) (7.9%) General and administrative expenses (8.5 ) (10.9 ) 2.4 28.2% Management and agency fees – related parties (30.1 ) (29.3 ) (0.8 ) (2.7%) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (2.9 ) (4.2 ) 1.3 44.8% Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (9.4 ) (11.3 ) 1.9 20.2% Depreciation (82.4 ) (81.0 ) (1.4 ) (1.7%) Gain on sale of vessels, net 118.0 3.4 (114.6 ) n.m. Loss on vessel held for sale - (2.3 ) (2.3 ) n.m. Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 1.8 (2.7 ) (4.5 ) n.m. Interest income 16.4 17.6 1.2 7.3% Interest and finance costs (73.3 ) (67.0 ) (6.3 ) (8.6%) Loss from equity method investments (1.1 ) - (1.1 ) n.m. Other 3.8 2.1 (1.7 ) (44.7%) Gain /(Loss) on derivative instruments, net (7.0 ) 21.8 28.8 n.m. Net Income $ 216.3 $ 205.5 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

Six-month period

ended June 30, Percentage except percentages) 2023 2024 Change Change Total voyage revenue $ 614.7 $ 979.5 $ 364.8 59.3% Accrued charter revenue 0.5 (0.6 ) (1.1 ) n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) n.m. Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (1) $ 615.2 $ 978.8 $ 363.6 59.1% Vessels’ operational data Six-month period

ended June 30, Percentage

2023 2024 Change Change Average number of vessels 111.4 106.3 (5.1 ) (4.6%) Ownership days 20,163 19,348 (815 ) (4.0%) Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 12 6 (6 )

(1) Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

Total Voyage Revenue

Total voyage revenue increased by 59.3%, or $364.8 million, to $979.5 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, from $614.7 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to (i) increased revenue earned by CBI due to the increased volume of its operations period over period, (ii) increased charter rates in certain of our owned container and dry bulk vessels and (iii) revenue earned by two container vessels acquired during the second and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively, two dry bulk vessels acquired during the third quarter of 2023 and one dry bulk vessel acquired during the second quarter of 2024, (iv) decreased fleet off-hire and idle days in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023; partly offset by revenue not earned by one container vessel and six dry bulk vessels sold during the year ended 2023 and seven dry bulk vessels sold during the first half of 2024.

Total voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”) increased by 59.1%, or $363.6 million, to $978.8 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, from $615.2 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Accrued charter revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was a negative amount of $0.6 million and a positive amount of $0.5 million, respectively.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $11.4 million and $1.5 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Increased income from investments in leaseback vessels, period over period, is attributable to the income earned from NML’s operations for the entire first half of 2024 (in 2023, we earned income from NML’s operations starting from the second quarter of 2023) along with the increased volume of NML’s operations during the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $184.4 million and $101.0 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to CBI’s increased volume of operations during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) fuel consumption mainly related to dry bulk vessels, (ii) third-party commissions, (iii) port expenses and (iv) canal tolls.

Charter-in Hire Expenses

Charter-in hire expenses were $308.6 million and $87.0 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Charter-in hire expenses are expenses relating to chartering-in of third-party dry bulk vessels under charter agreements through CBI.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $8.3 million and $6.6 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider, (ii) charter brokerage fees (in respect of our container vessels) payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.7 million and $0.7 million, in the aggregate, for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and (iii) address commissions on certain charter-out agreements payable to a related agent (since the second quarter of 2024). This commission is subsequently paid in full on a back-to-back basis by the related agent to its respective third-party clients with no benefit for the related agent.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $120.3 million and $130.6 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,216 and $6,478 for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $10.9 million and $8.5 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and include amounts of $1.3 million and $1.3 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management and Agency Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $22.0 million and $21.7 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $6.0 million and $7.0 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Furthermore, during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, agency fees of $7.3 million and $8.4 million, in aggregate, were charged by four and three related agents, respectively, in connection with the operations of CBI.

General and Administrative Expenses – non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 amounted to $4.2 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024 and June 28, 2024. General and administrative expenses – non-cash component for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $2.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $11.3 million and $9.4 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, five vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey, and one vessel was in the process of completing her dry-docking and special survey. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, 10 vessels underwent and completed their dry-docking and special survey, and two vessels were in the process of completing their dry-docking and special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $81.0 million and $82.4 million, respectively.

Gain on Sale of Vessels, net

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a net gain of $3.4 million from (i) the sale of the dry bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress and Konstantinos, each of which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of December 31, 2023, (ii) the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Merida, Alliance and Pegasus and (iii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel Adventure which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2024 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2023). During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, we recorded an aggregate net gain of $118.0 million from (i) the sale of the container vessels Maersk Kalamata and Sealand Washington, which were classified as vessels held for sale as of December 31, 2022 (initially classified as vessels held for sale as of March 31, 2022), (ii) the sale of the dry bulk vessel Taibo, which was classified as a vessel held for sale as of March 31, 2023, (iii) the sale of the dry bulk vessels Miner and Comity and (iv) the result of the accounting classification of the container vessels Vela and Vulpecula as “Net investment in Sale type lease (Vessels)”.

Vessels Held for Sale

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a loss on vessels held for sale of $2.3 million representing the expected loss from the sale of the dry bulk vessel Oracle during the next twelve-month period.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $17.6 million and $16.4 million for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $67.0 million and $73.3 million during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to lower average loan balance during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Loss from Equity Method Investments

Income from equity method investments for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, was $0.04 million (loss of $1.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023) representing our share of the loss in jointly owned companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, we (i) sold our 49% equity interest in the company owning the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership, Polar Argentina to York Capital and (ii) acquired the 51% equity interest of York Capital in the 2018-built, 3,800 TEU capacity containership Polar Brasil and as a result we obtained 100% of the equity interest in the vessel. As of June 30, 2024 and 2023 two and three companies, respectively, were jointly owned pursuant to the Framework Deed out of which nil and two companies, respectively, owned container vessels.

Gain/ (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net

As of June 30, 2024, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of June 30, 2024, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $70.9 million. During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, a net gain of $5.6 million has been included in OCI and a net gain of $21.8 million has been included in Gain / (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows

Six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Condensed cash flows Six-month period ended June 30, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2023 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 103.6 $ 285.0 Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities $ 114.0 $ (18.0 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (253.0 ) $ (118.8 )

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, increased by $181.4 million to $285.0 million, from $103.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis), the increased net cash from operations during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and the decreased dry-docking and special survey costs during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $18.0 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) a settlement payment for the delivery of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Miracle, (ii) a payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Prosper, (iii) an advance payment for the acquisition of the secondhand dry bulk vessel Frontier, (iv) payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels and (v) payments for net investments into which NML entered; partly off-set by proceeds we received from the sale of the dry-bulk vessels Manzanillo, Progress, Konstantinos, Merida, Alliance, Pegasus and Adventure.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $114.0 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of proceeds we received from (i) the sale of the container vessels Sealand Washington and Maersk Kalamata and the dry bulk vessels Miner, Taibo and Comity and (ii) the maturity of part of our short-term investments in US Treasury Bills; partly offset by payments for the purchase of short-term investments in US Treasury Bills, payments for upgrades for certain of our container and dry bulk vessels, an advance payment for the acquisition of one secondhand dry bulk vessel and payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $118.8 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, which mainly consisted of (a) $82.3 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $145.8 million we received from 10 debt financing agreements), (b) $18.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 and (c) $1.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $4.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $4.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $5.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024 and January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities was $253.0 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2023, which mainly consisted of (a) $165.0 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $481.8 million we received from four debt financing agreements), (b) $31.2 million we paid for the re-purchase of 3.5 million of our common shares, (c) $20.3 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 and (d) $1.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $4.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $4.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock and $5.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023 and January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2024, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $973.5 million, $18.0 million invested in short-dated US Treasury Bills (short-term investments) and $10.8 million margin deposits in relation to our FFAs and bunker swaps. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2024, our liquidity stood at approximately $1,118.3 million including (a) our share of cash amounting to $0.1 million held in joint venture companies set up pursuant to the Framework Deed and (b) $115.8 million of available undrawn funds from two hunting license facilities.

Debt-free vessels

As of July 30, 2024, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details) Vessel Name Year

Built TEU/DWT

Capacity Containerships KURE 1996 7,403 MAERSK KOWLOON 2005 7,471 ETOILE 2005 2,556 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300 ARKADIA 2001 1,550 Dry Bulk Vessels PROSPER 2012 179,895 ORACLE 2009 58,018

Containership Fleet List

The table below provides additional information, as of July 30, 2024, about our fleet of containerships, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.





Vessel Name Charterer Year Built Capacity

(TEU) Current Daily

Charter Rate(1)

(U.S. dollars) Expiration of

Charter(2) 1 TRITON Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) March 2026 2 TITAN(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) April 2026 3 TALOS(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) July 2026 4 TAURUS(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 5 THESEUS(i) Evergreen 2016 14,424 (*) August 2026 6 YM TRIUMPH(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 7 YM TRUTH(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 (*) July 2030 9 YM TARGET(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 (*) March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 33,000 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 33,000 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2017 11,010 36,650/(*) March 2030(3) 16 ZIM SHANGHAI ZIM/(*) 2006 9,469 72,700/(*) May 2028(4) 17 ZIM YANTIAN ZIM/(*) 2006 9,469 72,700/(*) April 2028(5) 18 YANTIAN COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 (*)/(*) May 2028(6) 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 (*)/(*) August 2028(7) 20 BEIJING COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 (*)/(*) July 2028(8) 21 MSC AZOV MSC 2014 9,403 35,300 December 2026 22 MSC AMALFI MSC 2014 9,403 35,300 March 2027 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC 2014 9,403 35,300 February 2027 24 MSC ATHENS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 January 2026 25 MSC ATHOS MSC 2013 8,827 35,300 February 2026 26 VALOR Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(9) 27 VALUE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) April 2030(10) 28 VALIANT Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) June 2030(11) 29 VALENCE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) July 2030(12) 30 VANTAGE Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2013 8,827 32,400/(*) September 2030(13) 31 NAVARINO MSC/(*) 2010 8,531 31,000/(*) March 2029(14) 32 KLEVEN MSC 1996 8,044 41,500 November 2026 33 KOTKA MSC 1996 8,044 41,500 December 2026 34 MAERSK KOWLOON Maersk 2005 7,471 18,500 August 2025 35 KURE MSC 1996 7,403 41,500 July 2026 36 METHONI Maersk 2003 6,724 46,500 August 2026 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk 2001 6,712 30,075 June 2026 38 ZIM TAMPA ZIM/(*) 2000 6,648 45,000/(*) July 2025 / May 2028(15) 39 ZIM VIETNAM ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 40 ZIM AMERICA ZIM 2003 6,644 53,000 October 2025 41 ARIES (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 March 2026 42 ARGUS (*) 2004 6,492 58,500 April 2026 43 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 28,822 June 2026 44 GLEN CANYON ZIM 2006 5,642 62,500 June 2025 45 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 28,822 June 2026 46 LEONIDIO Maersk 2014 4,957 17,000 October 2026(16) 47 KYPARISSIA Maersk 2014 4,957 17,000 October 2026(17) 48 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(18) 49 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk 2013 4,957 13,500 July 2025(18) 50 GIALOVA (*) 2009 4,578 (*) March 2026 51 DYROS Maersk 2008 4,578 17,500 February 2025 52 NORFOLK (*) 2009 4,259 (*) March 2025 53 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 Please refer to note 19 May 2028(19) 54 VOLANS Hapag Lloyd/(*) 2010 4,258 21,750/(*) August 2024 /May 2027 (20) 55 VIRGO Maersk 2009 4,258 21,500 March 2025 56 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 Please refer to note 21 April 2028(21) 57 ANDROUSA (*) 2010 4,256 (*) March 2026 58 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 39,000 February 2027 59 ULSAN Maersk 2002 4,132 34,730 January 2026 60 POLAR BRASIL (i) Maersk 2018 3,800 19,700 January 2025(22) 61 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 26,500 March 2025 62 SCORPIUS Hapag Lloyd 2007 2,572 16,500 February 2026 63 ETOILE (*) 2005 2,556 (*) June 2026 64 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 26,500 April 2025 65 ARKADIA Swire Shipping 2001 1,550 13,000 March 2025 66 MICHIGAN (*) 2008 1,300 (*) October 2025 67 TRADER (*)/(*) 2008 1,300 (*)/(*) October 2026(23) 68 LUEBECK (*) 2001 1,078 (*) April 2026





(1) Daily charter rates are gross, unless stated otherwise. Amounts set out for current daily charter rate are the amounts contained in the charter contracts. (2) Charter terms and expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire. (3) Cape Artemisio is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $36,650 until March 12, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (4) Zim Shanghai is currently chartered to ZIM at a daily rate of $72,700 until July 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from ZIM, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate. (5) Zim Yantian is currently chartered to ZIM at a daily rate of $72,700 until June 27, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from ZIM, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate. (6) Yantian is currently chartered to COSCO at an undisclosed rate until May 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (7) Cosco Hellas is currently chartered to COSCO at an undisclosed rate until August 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (8) Beijing is currently chartered to COSCO at an undisclosed rate until July 1, 2026, at the earliest. Following the aforementioned date, the vessel will be employed with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (9) Valor is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (10) Value is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until April 25, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (11) Valiant is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until June 5, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (12) Valence is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until July 3, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (13) Vantage is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $32,400 until September 8, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from Hapag Lloyd, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 60 to 64 months at an undisclosed rate. (14) Navarino is currently chartered to MSC at a daily rate of $31,000 until March 1, 2025, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from MSC, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 48 to 52 months at an undisclosed rate. (15) ZIM Tampa is currently chartered to ZIM at a daily rate of $45,000 until July 2025 (earliest redelivery) - August 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from ZIM, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate. (16) Leonidio is currently chartered at a daily rate of $14,200 until December 7, 2024. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $17,000. (17) Kyparissia is currently chartered at a daily rate of $14,200 until November 11, 2024. From such date and until the expiration of the charter the new daily rate will be $17,000. (18) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional period of approximately 24 months at a daily rate of $14,500. (19) Vulpecula is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in May 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter. (20) Volans is currently chartered to Hapag Lloyd at a daily rate of $45,000 until August 2024 (earliest redelivery) - September 2025 (latest redelivery). Upon redelivery of the vessel from ZIM, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 34 to 36 months at an undisclosed rate. (21) Vela is currently chartered to ZIM under a charterparty agreement which commenced in April 2023. The tenor of the charter is for a period of 60 to 64 months. For this charter, the daily rate is $99,000 for the first 12 month period, $91,250 for the second 12 month period, $10,000 for the third 12 month period and $8,000 for the remaining duration of the charter. (22) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for three additional one-year periods at a daily rate of $21,000. (23) Trader is currently chartered at an undisclosed rate until October 1, 2024, at the earliest. Upon redelivery of the vessel from its current charterer, the vessel will commence a new charter with a leading liner company for a period of 24 to 26 months at an undisclosed rate. (i) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.

(*) Denotes charterer’s identity and/or current daily charter rates and/or charter expiration dates, which are treated as confidential.

Owned Dry Bulk Vessel Fleet List

The tables below provide information, as of July 30, 2024 about our owned fleet of dry bulk vessels. Each vessel is owned by one of our subsidiaries.

Vessel Name Year

Built Capacity

(DWT) 1 FRONTIER 2012 181,415 2 MIRACLE 2011 180,643 3 PROSPER 2012 179,895 4 DORADO 2011 179,842 5 ENNA 2011 175,975 6 AEOLIAN 2012 83,478 7 GRENETA 2010 82,166 8 HYDRUS 2011 81,601 9 PHOENIX 2012 81,569 10 BUILDER 2012 81,541 11 FARMER 2012 81,541 12 SAUVAN 2010 79,700 13 ROSE 2008 76,619 14 MERCHIA 2015 63,585 15 DAWN 2018 63,561 16 SEABIRD 2016 63,553 17 ORION 2015 63,473 18 DAMON 2012 63,301 19 ARYA 2013 61,424 20 TITAN I 2009 58,090 21 ATHENA 2012 58,018 22 ERACLE 2012 58,018 23 PYTHIAS 2010 58,018 24 NORMA 2010 58,018 25 ORACLE(i) 2009 58,018 26 CURACAO 2011 57,937 27 URUGUAY 2011 57,937 28 SERENA 2010 57,266 29 LIBRA 2010 56,701 30 CLARA 2008 56,557 31 BERMONDI 2009 55,469 32 VERITY 2012 37,163 33 PARITY 2012 37,152 34 ACUITY 2011 37,152 35 EQUITY 2013 37,071 36 DISCOVERY 2012 37,019 37 BERNIS 2011 35,995 38 RESOURCE 2010 31,775

(i) Denotes vessel that we have agreed to sell.

Consolidated Statements of Income Six-months ended June 30, Three-months ended June 30, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue $ 614,712 $ 947,655 $ 365,943 $ 477,483 Voyage revenue – related parties - 31,776 - 31,776 Total voyage revenue 614,712 979,431 365,943 509,259 Income from investments in leaseback vessels 1,477 11,419 1,477 6,161 Total revenues $ 616,189 $ 990,850 $ 367,420 $ 515,420 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (101,011 ) (184,443 ) (69,380 ) (89,086 ) Charter-in hire expenses (86,961 ) (308,557 ) (74,556 ) (164,208 ) Voyage expenses – related parties (6,636 ) (8,276 ) (3,425 ) (4,642 ) Vessels’ operating expenses (130,607 ) (120,268 ) (62,933 ) (60,611 ) General and administrative expenses (8,475 ) (10,936 ) (4,109 ) (5,743 ) Management and agency fees – related parties (30,061 ) (29,343 ) (14,871 ) (14,696 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component (2,854 ) (4,156 ) (1,446 ) (2,458 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (9,457 ) (11,264 ) (4,756 ) (5,652 ) Depreciation (82,411 ) (81,044 ) (41,267 ) (40,543 ) Gain on sale of vessels, net 118,046 3,422 31,328 2,429 Loss on asset held for sale - (2,308 ) - (2,308 ) Foreign exchange gains / losses 1,829 (2,654 ) 560 (276 ) Operating income $ 277,591 $ 231,023 $ 122,565 $ 127,626 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income $ 16,371 $ 17,567 $ 9,649 $ 9,254 Interest and finance costs (73,337 ) (66,986 ) (36,457 ) (34,036 ) Income / (loss) from equity method investments (1,137 ) 42 224 2 Other 3,756 2,117 1,190 1,583 Gain / (Loss) on derivative instruments, net (6,986 ) 21,784 (29,777 ) (1,554 ) Total other expenses, net $ (61,333 ) $ (25,476 ) $ (55,171 ) $ (24,751 ) Net Income $ 216,258 $ 205,547 $ 67,394 $ 102,875 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (15,448 ) (13,278 ) (7,854 ) (5,597 ) Deemed dividend to Series E Preferred Stock - (5,446 ) - (5,446 ) Net Gain / (Loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest 3,997 (1,351 ) 3,706 (540 ) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 204,807 $ 185,472 $ 63,246 $ 91,292 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.77 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 122,560,175 118,902,719 122,588,759 119,176,547



