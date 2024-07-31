Mural Oncology Appoints Veteran Business Development Executive George Golumbeski, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass and DUBLIN, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced the appointment of George Golumbeski, Ph.D., to its board of directors effective July 30.



“George has been a leader in business development for 30 years. There has been a great deal of industry interest in cytokine programs as of late, and Mural is in the fortunate position of having two potentially registrational studies reading out in the first half of 2025, as well as two preclinical programs headed toward candidate nomination later this year. George’s deep expertise will be incredibly valuable as we continue to advance our current programs and explore potential partnership opportunities to continue to drive value,” said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., CEO of Mural Oncology.

Dr. Golumbeski has extensive experience with strategic collaborations, M&A, in-licensing, out-licensing, and alliance management. He currently serves as a partner in DROIA Ventures, a specialist biotech investment firm focused on therapeutics for oncology and genetic disease. He previously served as President and Head of Corporate Development for GRAIL where he led corporate collaborations and served as an advisor to the CEO. Prior to GRAIL, Dr. Golumbeski was Executive Vice President of Business Development for Celgene (now a Bristol Myers Squibb company) where over his nine-year tenure he developed new models for corporate collaborations to drive corporate growth. He has also held leadership roles at Nabriva Therapeutics, Novartis Oncology, and Elan Biopharmaceuticals.

“Mural is in a unique and dynamic position as a young biotech company: it has a promising late-stage product candidate in nemvaleukin that has the potential to address areas of high unmet patient needs; highly differentiated early-stage cytokine programs in areas that have generated significant interest in the field such as IL-18; and robust protein engineering capabilities that offer great potential for further development,” said Dr. Golumbeski. “I am joining the board at a particularly exciting time for the company and look forward to bringing my expertise in both oncology and strategic alliances to help with the next phase of Mural’s growth.”

Dr. Golumbeski joins the company’s pre-existing experienced and highly accomplished board of directors, which includes:

Scott Jackson, MBA, chairman of the board, has over thirty years of corporate leadership experience at Celator, Eli Lilly, SmithKline Beecham, ImClone Systems, Centocor, Eximias, and YM Biosciences.

Susan Altschuller, Ph.D., MBA, currently serves as chief financial officer for Cerevel Therapeutics and previously was chief financial officer of Immunogen.

Francis Cuss, M.B., B.Chir., FRCP, is the retired executive vice president, chief scientific officer, and head of research and development of BMS.

Benjamin Hickey, MBA, currently serves as president of RayzeBio Inc., a BMS company. He also sits on the executive leadership team of BMS, while continuing to serve as the head of Mirati Therapeutics.

Caroline Loew, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Mural Oncology



About Nemvaleukin

Nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) is a novel, engineered cytokine designed to leverage antitumor effects of the IL-2 pathway while mitigating its hallmark toxicities that limit its use. Nemvaleukin selectively binds to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) and is sterically occluded from binding to the high-affinity IL-2R. Because of this molecular design, nemvaleukin treatment leads to preferential expansion of antitumor CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells, with minimal expansion of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Nemvaleukin is currently being evaluated in two potentially registrational late-stage trials, with readouts expected in the first half of 2025.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential, and reach, of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in mucosal melanoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the company’s pipeline and development programs, including the expected timing of clinical and preclinical updates and candidate selection, the potential of the company’s product candidates and programs to address unmet medical needs, and the continued progress of its pipeline and programs. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, among others, the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with competitive developments, preclinical development, clinical trials, recruitment of patients, product development activities and regulatory approval requirements; that preclinical or interim results and data from ongoing clinical studies of the company’s cytokine programs and product candidates may not be predictive of future or final results from such studies, results of future clinical studies or real-world results; future clinical trials or future stages of ongoing clinical trials may not be initiated or completed on time or at all; the company’s product candidates, including nemvaleukin, could be shown to be unsafe or ineffective; changes in the cost, scope and duration of development activities; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may make adverse decisions regarding the company’s product candidates; and those other risks and uncertainties set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings the company may make with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

