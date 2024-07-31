Teva Announces Strong Growth in Second Quarter Revenues mainly driven by Generics Products in All Regions and AUSTEDO®; Raises 2024 Financial Guidance

For an accessible version of this Press Release, please visit www.tevapharm.com

Q2 2024 revenues of $4.2 billion reflecting an increase of 7% in U.S. dollars or 11% in local currency terms compared to Q2 2023.

Generics business grows across all regions – increased in local currency terms by 16% in the U.S., 8% in Europe and 22% in International Markets, compared to Q2 2023.

AUSTEDO – continued growth, U.S. revenue of $407 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 32% compared to Q2 2023; raising 2024 revenue outlook to ~$1.6 billion.

AJOVY ® – global revenues of $115 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 12% in local currency terms compared to Q2 2023.

– global revenues of $115 million in Q2 2024, an increase of 12% in local currency terms compared to Q2 2023. Announced acceleration of development timeline for duvakitug (Anti-TL1A) – top-line results now expected in Q4 2024, with full data expected next year.

Announced positive Phase 3 efficacy results for olanzapine LAI (TEV' 749); so far completed ~95% of target injections with no PDSS observed.

SIMLANDI ® (adalimumab-ryvk) injection launched in May 2024 as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira ® .

(adalimumab-ryvk) injection launched in May 2024 as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira . SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn) injection for subcutaneous use, preparing for February 2025 launch as a biosimilar to Stelara®.

Q2 2024 Highlights:

Revenues of $4.2 billion

GAAP loss per share of $0.75

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61

Cash flow generated from operating activities of $103 million

Free cash flow of $324 million

Building on Teva's strong performance in the first half of2024 and expected developments in the second half of the year, Teva's full year 2024 business outlook is raised to: Revenues of $16.0 - $16.4 billion AUSTEDO revenues of ~$1.6 billion Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 - $5.0 billion Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.30 - $2.50



TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Mr. Richard Francis, Teva's President and CEO, said, "In the second quarter of 2024, we are encouraged by the positive momentum across each of the four pillars of our Pivot to Growth strategy. Teva's global revenues of $4.2 billion increased by 7% in U.S. dollars, or 11% in local currency terms compared to the second quarter of 2023, delivering strong growth driven mainly by our generics and innovative business, with AUSTEDO growing 32% in the U.S. compared to Q2 2023."

Mr. Francis continued, "We are also showing significant progress in on our late-stage innovative pipeline, underscored by the acceleration of the development timeline of duvakitug (Anti-TL1A), with top-line results now expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, and full data expected next year.

"With these robust results, we are raising our financial guidance for 2024."

Pivot to Growth Strategy

In May 2023, we introduced our “Pivot to Growth” strategy, which is based on four key pillars: (i) delivering on our growth engines, mainly AUSTEDO, AJOVY, UZEDY® and our late-stage pipeline of biosimilars; (ii) stepping up innovation through delivering on our late-stage innovative pipeline assets as well as building up our early-stage pipeline organically and potentially through business development activities; (iii) sustaining our generics medicines powerhouse with a global commercial footprint, focused portfolio, pipeline and manufacturing footprint; and (iv) focusing our business by optimizing our portfolio and global manufacturing footprint to enable strategic capital deployment to accelerate our near and long-term growth engines and reorganizing certain of our business units to a more optimal structure, while also reorganizing key business units to enhance operational efficiency.

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results(1)

Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $4,164 million, an increase of 7% in U.S. dollars or 11% in local currency terms compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to higher revenues from generic products in all our segments, and from AUSTEDO in our United States and International Markets segments.

Exchange rate movements during the second quarter of 2024, including hedging effects, negatively impacted overall revenues by $122 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Exchange rate movements during the second quarter of 2024, including hedging effects, negatively impacted our operating income and non-GAAP operating income each by $56 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was $2,024 million, an increase of 13% compared to $1,796 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin was 48.6% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 46.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $2,205 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9% compared to $2,023 million in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 52.9% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 52.2% in the second quarter of 2023. The increase in both gross profit margin and non-GAAP gross profit margin was mainly due to a favorable mix of products, primarily driven by growth in AUSTEDO revenues.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses, net in the second quarter of 2024 were $269 million, an increase of 12% compared to $240 million in the second quarter of 2023 as we continue to execute on our Pivot to Growth Strategy. Our higher R&D expenses, net in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2023, were mainly due to an increase related to our late-stage innovative pipeline in immunology, as well as related to immuno-oncology and neuroscience projects.

Selling and Marketing (S&M) expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $656 million, an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to promotional activities in our innovative products.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $283 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to lower litigation costs in the second quarter of 2024.

Other income in the second quarter of 2024 was $2 million, compared to $33 million in the second quarter of 2023. Other income in the second quarter of 2023 included a capital gain from the sale of assets related to our International Markets segment.

Operating loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $5 million, compared to an operating loss of $654 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating loss as a percentage of revenues was 0.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 16.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2023. The higher operating loss in the second quarter of 2023 was mainly due to higher legal settlements and loss contingencies as well as higher goodwill impairment charges. Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2024 was $1,056 million representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.3% compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1,011 million representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 26.1% in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in non-GAAP operating margin in the second quarter of 2024 was mainly due to higher operational expenses as a percentage of revenues, partially offset by higher gross profit margin.

Financial expenses, net in the second quarter of 2024 were $241 million, mainly comprised of net-interest expenses of $233 million. In the second quarter of 2023, financial expenses, net were $268 million, mainly comprised of net-interest expenses of $240 million.

In the second quarter of 2024, we recognized a tax expense of $630 million, on a pre-tax loss of $246 million. Our tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was mainly affected by a settlement agreement with the Israeli Tax Authorities (“ITA”) and impairments. The settlement agreement with the ITA resulted in an increase of $506 million in Teva's total income taxes in the second quarter of 2024, as certain elements had been recognized in previous periods. For additional information on the settlement agreement, see our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 25, 2024. In the second quarter of 2023, we recognized a tax benefit of $16 million, on a pre-tax loss of $923 million. Our tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was mainly affected by impairments, legal settlements, amortization, and interest expense disallowances. Non-GAAP tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 was 15.4%, compared to 15.2% in the second quarter of 2023. Our non-GAAP tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 was mainly affected by the generation of profits in various jurisdictions with different tax rates, tax benefits in Israel and other countries, as well as infrequent or non-recurring items. Our non-GAAP tax rate in the second quarter of 2023 was mainly affected by the generation of profits in various jurisdictions with different tax rates, interest expense disallowances, tax benefits in Israel and other countries, as well as infrequent or non-recurring items.

We expect our annual non-GAAP tax rate for 2024 to be between 14%-17%, higher than our non-GAAP tax rate for 2023, which was 13%, mainly due to a reduced net tax benefit related to deferred tax resulting from intellectual property related integration plans in 2024 compared to 2023.

Net loss attributable to Teva and loss per share in the second quarter of 2024 were $846 million and $0.75, respectively, compared to net loss attributable to Teva and loss per share of $872 million and $0.78, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023. The lower net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was mainly due to lower operating loss, partially offset by higher income taxes, as discussed above. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2024 were $697 million and $0.61, respectively, compared to $629 million and $0.56, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1,168 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 4%, compared to $1,125 million in the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023, the fully diluted share count for purposes of calculating our market capitalization was approximately 1,167 million shares and 1,157 million shares, respectively.

Non-GAAP information: net non-GAAP adjustments in the second quarter of 2024 were $1,542 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2024 were adjusted to exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets of $146 million, of which $135 million is included in cost of sales and the remaining $11 million in S&M expenses;

Impairment of long-lived assets of $130 million;

Goodwill impairment charge of $400 million related to the Teva API reporting unit;

Legal settlements and loss contingencies of $83 million;

Contingent consideration expenses of $192 million, which primarily consisted of $174 million related to a change in the estimated future royalty payments to Allergan in connection with lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®);

Equity compensation expenses of $32 million;

Restructuring expenses of $18million;

Financial expenses of $12 million;

Other non-GAAP items of $59 million;

Items attributable to non-controlling interests of$33 million; and

Corresponding tax effects and unusual tax items of $503 million, of which $495 million is related to the settlement agreement with the ITA discussed above.

We believe that excluding such items facilitates investors’ understanding of our business including underlying performance trends, thereby improving the comparability of our business performance results between reporting periods.

For a reconciliation of the U.S. GAAP results to the adjusted non-GAAP figures and for additional information, see the tables below and the information included under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacement for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cash flow generated from operating activities during the second quarter of 2024 was $103 million, compared to $324 million of cash flow generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2023. The lower cash flow generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2024 resulted mainly from changes in working capital items, including a negative impact from accounts receivables, net of SR&A, driven mainly from higher sales during the second quarter of 2024 with extended payment terms into the third quarter, and from accounts payables, as well as higher tax payments.

During the second quarter of 2024, we generated free cash flow of $324 million, which we define as comprising $103 million in cash flow generated from operating activities, $317 million in beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts receivables (under our EU securitization program) and $1 million in divestitures of businesses and other assets, partially offset by $97 million in cash used for capital investment. During the second quarter of 2023, we generated free cash flow of $632 million, which we define as comprising $324 million in cash flow generated from operating activities, $371 million in beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts receivables (under our EU securitization program) and $56 million in proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets, partially offset by $119 million in cash used for capital investment. The decrease in free cash flow in the second quarter of 2024, resulted mainly from lower cash flow generated from operating activities, as well as lower proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets.

As of June 30, 2024, our debt was $18,640 million, compared to $19,833 million as of December 31, 2023. This decrease was mainly due to repayment of $956 million of 6% senior notes at maturity and a positive impact of $247 million from exchange rate fluctuations. The portion of total debt classified as short-term as of June 30, 2024 was 11% compared to 8% as of December 31, 2023. Our average debt maturity was approximately 5.8 years as of June 30, 2024, compared to 6.0 years as of December 31, 2023.

_________

(1) The data presented in this press release with respect to comparative periods include revised figures. For additional information, see note 1b to our consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and note 1c to our consolidated financial statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024.

Segment Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

United States Segment

As part of the previously announced shift in executive management responsibilities and in line with our Pivot to Growth strategy, commencing January 1, 2024, Canada is reported as part of our International Markets segment. Prior period amounts were recast to reflect this change.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our United States segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues) Revenues $ 2,110 100% $ 1,892 100% Gross profit 1,167 55.3% 1,017 53.8% R&D expenses 170 8.1% 156 8.2% S&M expenses 270 12.8% 250 13.2% G&A expenses 100 4.7% 101 5.3% Other income (1) § (1) § Segment profit* $ 629 29.8% $ 511 27.0% * Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

§ Represents an amount less than 0.5%.



Revenues from our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $2,110 million, an increase of $218 million, or 12%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to higher revenues from generic products, AUSTEDO and COPAXONE®, partially offset by lower revenues from certain innovative products, primarily BENDEKA® and TREANDA®, as well as from Anda, our distribution business.



Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our United States segment by major products and activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended

June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2024-2023 (U.S. $ in millions) Generic products $ 1,023 $ 884 16% AJOVY 42 52 (20%) AUSTEDO 407 308 32% BENDEKA and TREANDA 41 67 (39%) COPAXONE 81 56 44% Anda 373 392 (5%) Other 144 131 9% Total $ 2,110 $ 1,892 12%

Generic products revenues in our United States segment (including biosimilars) in the second quarter of 2024 were $1,023 million, an increase of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2023, the majority of which was driven by higher revenues from lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®), and the remaining primarily by the launch of liraglutide injection 1.8mg (an authorized generic of Victoza®), partially offset by increased competition to other generic products.



Among the most significant generic products we sold in the United States in the second quarter of 2024 were lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®), epinephrine injectable solution (the generic version of EpiPen® and EpiPen Jr®), liraglutide injection (an authorized generic of Victoza®), and Truxima® (the biosimilar to Rituxan®). In the second quarter of 2024, our total prescriptions were approximately 303 million (based on trailing twelve months), representing 7.9% of total U.S. generic prescriptions, compared to approximately 319 million (based on trailing twelve months), representing 8.4% of total U.S. generic prescriptions in the second quarter of 2023, all according to IQVIA data.

On February 24, 2024, Alvotech and Teva announced that the FDA approved SIMLANDI (adalimumab-ryvk) injection, as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira®, for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa and adult uveitis. On April 17, 2024, Alvotech and Teva amended their collaboration agreement to enable the purchase by Quallent of a private label adalimumab-ryvk injection from Alvotech for the U.S. market, with Alvotech sharing profits with Teva on the private label sales. On May 20, 2024, Alvotech and Teva announced that SIMLANDI is available in the United States.

On April 16, 2024, Alvotech and Teva announced that the FDA has approved SELARSDI (ustekinumab-aekn) injection for subcutaneous use, as a biosimilar to Stelara®, for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and for active psoriatic arthritis in adults and pediatric patients six years and older.

On June 24, 2024, Teva announced the launch of liraglutide injection 1.8mg (an authorized generic of Victoza®) in the United States. Liraglutide injection is indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients aged 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

AJOVY revenues in our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $42 million, a decrease of 20% compared to $52 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase in sales allowance due to a non-recurring item, partially offset by higher demand. In the second quarter of 2024, AJOVY’s exit market share in the United States in terms of total number of prescriptions was 28.6% compared to 25.1% in the second quarter of 2023.

AUSTEDO revenues in our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 32%, to $407 million, compared to $308 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to growth in volume, as well as expanded access for patients and increased investment to support higher demand.

AUSTEDO XR (deutetrabenazine) extended-release tablets was approved by the FDA on February 17, 2023, and became commercially available in the U.S. in May 2023. In May 2024, the FDA approved AUSTEDO XR as a one pill, once-daily treatment option in doses of 30, 36, 42, and 48 mg. In July 2024, the FDA approved the 18 mg dosage for AUSTEDO XR making it a one pill, once-daily for all available doses. AUSTEDO XR is a once-daily formulation indicated in adults for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, which is additional to the currently marketed twice-daily AUSTEDO. AUSTEDO XR is protected by ten Orange Book patents expiring between 2031 and 2041.

UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension was approved by the FDA on April 28, 2023 for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and was launched in the U.S. in May 2023. UZEDY is a subcutaneous, long-acting formulation of risperidone that controls the steady release of risperidone. UZEDY is protected by nine Orange Book patents expiring between 2025 and 2033. We are moving forward with plans to launch UZEDY in other countries around the world. UZEDY faces competition from multiple other products.

BENDEKA and TREANDA combined revenues in our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $41 million, a decrease of 39% compared to $67 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to generic bendamustine products entry into the market. The orphan drug exclusivity that had attached to bendamustine products expired in December 2022.

COPAXONE revenues in our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $81 million, an increase of 44% compared to $56 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to a decrease in sales allowance due to a non-recurring item.

Anda revenues from third-party products in our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $373 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $392 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to lower demand in the second quarter of 2024. Anda, our distribution business in the United States, distributes generic and innovative medicines and OTC pharmaceutical products from Teva and various third-party manufacturers to independent retail pharmacies, pharmacy retail chains, hospitals and physician offices in the United States. Anda is able to compete in the distribution market by maintaining a broad portfolio of products, competitive pricing and delivery throughout the United States.

United States Gross Profit

Gross profit from our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $1,167 million, an increase of 15%, compared to $1,017 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit margin for our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 increased to 55.3%, compared to 53.8% in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to a favorable mix of products primarily driven by higher revenues from lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®) and AUSTEDO.

United States Profit

Profit from our United States segment consists of gross profit less R&D expenses, S&M expenses, G&A expenses and any other income related to this segment. Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

Profit from our United States segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $629 million, an increase of 23% compared to $511 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operational expenses.

Europe Segment

Our Europe segment includes the European Union, the United Kingdom and certain other European countries.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our Europe segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues) Revenues $ 1,213 100% $ 1,163 100% Gross profit 677 55.8% 640 55.0% R&D expenses 62 5.1% 53 4.5% S&M expenses 209 17.2% 194 16.7% G&A expenses 64 5.3% 61 5.2% Other income § § (1) § Segment profit* $ 342 28.2% $ 334 28.7% ___________ * Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

§ Represents an amount less than $0.5 million or 0.5%, as applicable.



Revenues from our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $1,213 million, an increase of 4%, or $50 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 5% compared to the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to higher revenues from generic products and AJOVY.



Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our Europe segment by major products and activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended

June 30, Percentage

Change 2024 2023 2024-2023 (U.S. $ in millions) Generic products $ 970 $ 909 7% AJOVY 52 39 33% COPAXONE 53 60 (11%) Respiratory products 57 66 (14%) Other 81 89 (10%) Total $ 1,213 $ 1,163 4%

Generic products revenues (including OTC and biosimilar products) in our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024, increased by 7% to $970 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 8%, mainly due to price increases as a result of market conditions such as inflationary pressures in certain markets, as well as higher revenues from recently launched products.



AJOVY revenues in our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 33% to $52 million, compared to $39 million in the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms revenues increased by 34%, mainly due to growth in European countries in which AJOVY had previously been launched.

COPAXONE revenues in our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $53 million, a decrease of 11% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms, revenues decreased by 9%, due to price reductions and a decline in volume resulting from competing glatiramer acetate products and availability of alternative therapies.

Respiratory products revenues in our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $57 million, a decrease of 14% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms, revenues decreased by 13% compared to the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to net price reductions and lower volumes.

Europe Gross Profit

Gross profit from our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $677 million, an increase of 6% compared to $640 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit margin for our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 increased to 55.8%, compared to 55.0% in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to price increases of generic products as a result of market conditions such as inflationary pressures in certain markets.

Europe Profit

Profit from our Europe segment consists of gross profit less R&D expenses, S&M expenses, G&A expenses and any other income related to this segment. Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

Profit from our Europe segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $342 million, an increase of 2%, compared to $334 million in the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to higher gross profit, as described above.

International Markets Segment

Our International Markets segment includes all countries in which we operate other than the United States and the countries included in our Europe segment. The International Markets segment includes more than 35 countries, covering a substantial portion of the global pharmaceutical industry.

As part of the previously announced recent shift in executive management responsibilities, commencing January 1, 2024, Canada is reported under our International Markets segment and is no longer included as part of our United States segment. Prior period amounts were recast to reflect this change.

The following table presents revenues, expenses and profit for our International Markets segment for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions / % of Segment Revenues) Revenues $ 593 100% $ 578 100% Gross profit 286 48.3% 283 49.0% R&D expenses 30 5.1% 23 4.0% S&M expenses 145 24.5% 125 21.6% G&A expenses 38 6.4% 34 5.9% Other income § § (31) (5.4%) Segment profit* $ 73 12.3% $ 132 22.8% __________ * Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

§ Represents an amount less than $0.5 million or 0.5%, as applicable.



Revenues from our International Markets segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $593 million, an increase of 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to higher revenues from generic products in most markets, partially offset by regulatory price reductions and generic competition to off-patented products in Japan.



In the second quarter of 2024, revenues were negatively impacted by exchange rate fluctuations of $114 million, including hedging effects, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Revenues in the second quarter of 2024 included $5 million from a negative hedging impact, compared to a positive hedging impact of $5 million in the second quarter of 2023, which are included in “Other” in the table below.

Revenues by Major Products and Activities

The following table presents revenues for our International Markets segment by major products and activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended

June 30, Percentage

Change 2024 2023 2024-2023 (U.S. $ in millions) Generic products $ 486 $ 478 2% AJOVY 22 14 58% COPAXONE 14 17 (20%) Other 71 69 2% Total $ 593 $ 578 3%

Generic products revenues (including OTC and biosimilar products) in our International Markets segment were $486 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2023. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to higher revenues in most markets, largely driven by price increases as a result of higher costs due to inflationary pressure in certain markets and higher volumes, partially offset by regulatory price reductions and generic competition to off-patented products in Japan.



AJOVY revenues in our International Markets segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $22 million, compared to $14 million in the second quarter of 2023. AJOVY was launched in certain markets in our International Markets segment, including in Canada, Japan, Australia, Israel, South Korea, Brazil and others.

COPAXONE revenues in our International Markets segment in the second quarter of 2024 were $14 million compared to $17 million in the second quarter of 2023.

AUSTEDO was launched in China and Israel in 2021 and in Brazil in 2022, for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington’s disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. In February 2024, we announced a strategic partnership for the marketing and distribution of AUSTEDO in China. We continue with additional submissions in various other markets.

International Markets Gross Profit

Gross profit from our International Markets segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $286 million, an increase of 1% compared to $283 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit margin for our International Markets segment in the second quarter of 2024 decreased to 48.3%, compared to 49.0% in the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was mainly due to a negative hedging impact, regulatory price reductions and generic competition to off-patented products in Japan, as well as higher costs due to inflationary and other macroeconomic pressures, partially offset by price increases largely as a result of inflationary pressures in certain markets and a favorable mix of products.

International Markets Profit

Profit from our International Markets segment consists of gross profit less R&D expenses, S&M expenses, G&A expenses and any other income related to this segment. Segment profit does not include amortization and certain other items.

Profit from our International Markets segment in the second quarter of 2024 was $73 million, a decrease of 45%, compared to $132 million in the second quarter of 2023. This decrease was mainly due to lower other income as well as higher S&M expenses in the second quarter of 2024.

Other Activities

We have other sources of revenues, primarily the sale of APIs to third parties, certain contract manufacturing services and an out-licensing platform offering a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies through our affiliate Medis. Our other activities are not included in our United States, Europe or International Markets segments described above.

On January 31, 2024, we announced that we intend to divest our API business (including its R&D, manufacturing and commercial activities) through a sale, which divestment is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025. The intention to divest is in alignment with our Pivot to Growth strategy. However, there can be no assurance regarding the ultimate timing or structure of a potential divestiture or that a divestiture will be agreed or completed at all.

Revenues from other activities in the second quarter of 2024 were $249 million, an increase of 2% in U.S. dollars and in local currency terms, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

API sales to third parties in the second quarter of 2024 were $151 million, reflecting an increase of 5% in both U.S. dollars and local currency terms, compared to the second quarter of 2023, following a reallocation of an immaterial business within our other activities, in line with our intention to divest our API business.

Outlook for 2024 Non-GAAP Results

$ billions, except EPS or as noted July 2024 Outlook January 2024 Outlook Revenues* $16.0 - $16.4 $15.7 - $16.3 AUSTEDO ($m)* ~1,600 ~1,500 AJOVY ($m)* ~500 ~500 UZEDY ($m)* ~80 ~80 COPAXONE ($m)* ~450 ~400 Operating Income 4.1 - 4.5 4.0 - 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA 4.6 - 5.0 4.5 - 5.0 Finance Expenses ($m) ~1,000 ~1,000 Tax Rate 14% - 17% 14% - 17% Diluted EPS ($) 2.30 - 2.50 2.20 - 2.50 Free Cash Flow** 1.7 - 2.0 1.7 - 2.0 CAPEX* ~0.5 ~0.5 Foreign Exchange Volatile swings in FX can negatively impact revenue and income

* Revenues and CAPEX presented on a GAAP basis.



** Free Cash Flow includes cash flow generated from operating activities net of capital expenditures and deferred purchase price cash component collected for securitized trade receivables

Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S. dollars in millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues 4,164 3,878 7,983 7,539 Cost of sales 2,140 2,082 4,188 4,161 Gross profit 2,024 1,796 3,795 3,378 Research and development expenses 269 240 511 473 Selling and marketing expenses 656 603 1,265 1,149 General and administrative expenses 283 307 561 602 Intangible assets impairments 61 63 141 241 Goodwill impairment 400 700 400 700 Other asset impairments, restructuring and other items 280 108 954 218 Legal settlements and loss contingencies 83 462 188 695 Other income (2) (33) (1) (34) Operating income (loss) (5) (654) (223) (667) Financial expenses, net 241 268 491 528 Income (loss) before income taxes (246) (923) (713) (1,195) Income taxes (benefit) 630 (16) 578 (35) Share in (profits) losses of associated companies, net (2) (1) 2 (1) Net income (loss) (874) (906) (1,294) (1,159) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (29) (35) (309) (68) Net income (loss) attributable to Teva (846) (872) (985) (1,091) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Teva: Basic ($) (0.75) (0.78) (0.87) (0.98) Diluted ($) (0.75) (0.78) (0.87) (0.98) Weighted average number of shares (in millions): Basic 1,133 1,120 1,128 1,118 Diluted 1,133 1,120 1,128 1,118 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva for diluted earnings per share:* 697 629 1,245 1,085 Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Teva:* Diluted ($) 0.61 0.56 1.09 0.96 Non-GAAP average number of shares (in millions): Diluted 1,151 1,129 1,146 1,127 Amounts may not add up due to rounding. * See reconciliation attached.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in millions, except for share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,258 $ 3,226 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $95 million as of June 30, 2024 and as of December 31, 2023. 3,766 3,408 Inventories 3,927 4,021 Prepaid expenses 1,096 1,255 Other current assets 517 504 Assets held for sale 69 70 Total current assets 11,632 12,485 Deferred income taxes 2,000 1,812 Other non-current assets 434 470 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,573 5,750 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 358 397 Identifiable intangible assets, net 4,853 5,387 Goodwill 16,488 17,177 Total assets $ 41,338 $ 43,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 2,094 $ 1,672 Sales reserves and allowances 3,700 3,535 Accounts payables 2,366 2,602 Employee-related obligations 492 611 Accrued expenses 2,840 2,771 Other current liabilities 1,191 1,044 Liabilities held for sale 356 13 Total current liabilities 13,037 12,247 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 553 606 Other taxes and long-term liabilities 4,356 4,019 Senior notes and loans 16,547 18,161 Operating lease liabilities 281 320 Total long-term liabilities 21,737 23,106 Equity: Teva shareholders’ equity: 6,359 7,506 Non-controlling interests 204 620 Total equity 6,563 8,126 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,338 $ 43,479 Amounts may not add up due to rounding.





TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024

2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (874 ) (906 ) $ (1,294 ) (1,159 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 259 300 531 604 Impairment of goodwill 400 700 400 700 Impairment of long-lived assets and assets held for sale 130 74 809 262 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (10 ) 212 (507 ) (137 ) Deferred income taxes – net and uncertain tax positions (424 ) (44 ) (613 ) (150 ) Stock-based compensation 32 30 60 62 Other items * 592 (12 ) 594 23 Net loss (gain) from investments and from sale of long lived assets (1 ) (30 ) (1 ) (26 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 103 324 (21 ) 179 Investing activities: Beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized trade receivables 317 371 612 694 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (97 ) (119 ) (221 ) (258 ) Proceeds from sale of business and long lived assets 1 56 1 58 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - - (15 ) - Purchases of investments and other assets . (43 ) (2 ) (55 ) (6 ) Other investing activities - (4 ) - (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 178 302 322 483 Financing activities: Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests - - (64 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - (78 ) - Repayment of senior notes and loans and other long term liabilities (956 ) - (956 ) (3,152 ) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs - - - 2,451 Other financing activities (10 ) (55 ) (19 ) (60 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (966 ) (55 ) (1,117 ) (761 ) Translation adjustment on cash and cash equivalents (49 ) (77 ) (153 ) (65 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (733 ) 494 (969 ) (164 ) Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,991 2,176 3,227 2,834 Balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,258 2,670 $ 2,258 2,670 Cash and cash equivalents 2,258 2,669 2,258 2,669 Restricted cash included in other current assets — 1 — 1 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows 2,258 2,670 2,258 2,670 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Beneficial interest obtained in exchange for securitized accounts receivables $ 320 380 $ 632 714 * Adjustment in the three months period ended June 30, 2024 mainly relate to an agreement with the Israeli Tax Authorities. Amounts may not add up due to rounding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.









Reconciliation of gross profit to Non-GAAP gross profit (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 2,024 1,796 $ 3,795 3,378 Gross profit margin 48.6% 46.3% 47.5% 44.8% Increase (decrease) for excluded items: Amortization of purchased intangible assets 136 145 273 290 Equity compensation 7 5 13 10 Accelerated depreciation 0 24 7 49 Other non-GAAP items (1) 37 52 80 91 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,205 2,023 $ 4,168 3,819 Non-GAAP gross profit margin (2) 52.9% 52.2% 52.2% 50.7% (1) Other non-GAAP items include other exceptional items that we believe are sufficiently large that their exclusion is important to facilitate an understanding of trends in our financial results, primarily related to the rationalization of our plants, certain inventory write-offs and other unusual events. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.





Reconciliation of operating income (loss) to Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (loss)(1) ($) (5) (654) ($) (223) (667) Operating margin (0.1%) (16.9%) (2.8%) (8.8%) Increase (decrease) for excluded items: Amortization of purchased intangible assets 146 162 298 326 Legal settlements and loss contingencies(2) 83 462 188 695 Goodwill impairment(3) 400 700 400 700 Impairment of long-lived assets(4) 130 74 809 262 Restructuring costs 18 10 31 66 Equity compensation 32 30 60 62 Contingent consideration(1)(5) 192 78 271 113 Accelerated depreciation 0 24 7 49 Other non-GAAP items(6) 59 125 106 189 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) ($) 1,056 1,011 ($) 1,948 1,796 Non-GAAP operating margin(3) ($) 25.3% 26.1% ($) 24.4% 23.8% (1) The data presented for the prior period have been revised to reflect a revision in the presentation of these items in the consolidated financial statements. For additional information see note 1b to our consolidated financial statements included in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K. (2) Adjustments for legal settlements and loss contingencies in the second quarter of 2023 were mainly related to a provision of $200 million in connection with the U.S. DOJ criminal antitrust charges on the marketing and pricing of certain Teva USA generic products and an update to the estimated settlement provision of $170 million related to some of the remaining opioid cases including an agreement in principle on private hospital cases. Adjustments for legal settlements and loss contingencies in the first six months of 2023 were mainly related to an update to the estimated settlement provision of $206 million related to the remaining opioid cases, the provision of $210 million relating to the U.S. DOJ criminal antitrust charges on the marketing and pricing of certain Teva USA generic products, an update to the estimated provision of $102 million related to the DOJ patient assistance program litigation, and the provision of $100 million related to the settlement of the reverse-payment antitrust litigation over certain HIV medicines. (3) A goodwill impairment charge of $400 million related to our Teva's API reporting unit was recognized in the three and six months ended June 2024, compared to a goodwill impairment charge of $700 million related to our International Markets reporting unit recognized in the three and six months ended June 2023. (4) Adjustments for impairment of long-lived assets, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily consisted of $644 million related to the classification of our business venture in Japan as held for sale. (5) Adjustments for contingent consideration primarily related to a change in the estimated future royalty payments to Allergan in connection with lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®), of $174 million and $238 million, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and of $64 million and $88 million, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (6) Other non-GAAP items include other exceptional items that we believe are sufficiently large that their exclusion is important to facilitate an understanding of trends in our financial results, primarily related to the rationalization of our plants, certain inventory write-offs, material litigation fees and other unusual events.





Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Teva to Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Teva (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (Loss) attributable to Teva(1) ($) (846) (872) ($) (985) (1,091) Increase (decrease) for excluded items: Amortization of purchased intangible assets 146 162 298 326 Legal settlements and loss contingencies(2) 83 462 188 695 Goodwill impairment(3) 400 700 400 700 Impairment of long-lived assets(4) 130 74 809 262 Restructuring costs 18 10 31 66 Equity compensation 32 30 60 62 Contingent consideration(1)(5) 192 78 271 113 Accelerated depreciation - 24 7 49 Financial expenses 12 16 24 39 Items attributable to non-controlling interests(4) (33) (49) (317) (90) Other non-GAAP items(6) 59 125 106 189 Corresponding tax effects and unusual tax items(7) 503 (131) 353 (235) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva ($) 697 629 ($) 1,245 1,085 Non-GAAP tax rate(8) 15.4% 15.2% 15.2% 15.3% GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Teva ($) (0.75) (0.78) ($) (0.87) (0.98) EPS difference(9) 1.35 1.34 1.96 1.94 Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Teva(9) ($) 0.61 0.56 ($) 1.09 0.96 Non-GAAP average number of shares (in millions)(9) 1,151 1,129 1,146 1,127 (1) The data presented for the prior period have been revised to reflect a revision in the presentation of these items in the consolidated financial statements. For additional information see note 1b to our consolidated financial statements included in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K. (2) Adjustments for legal settlements and loss contingencies in the second quarter of 2023 were mainly related to a provision of $200 million in connection with the U.S. DOJ criminal antitrust charges on the marketing and pricing of certain Teva USA generic products and an update to the estimated settlement provision of $170 million related to some of the remaining opioid cases including an agreement in principle on private hospital cases. Adjustments for legal settlements and loss contingencies in the first six months of 2023 were mainly related to an update to the estimated settlement provision of $206 million related to the remaining opioid cases, the provision of $210 million relating to the U.S. DOJ criminal antitrust charges on the marketing and pricing of certain Teva USA generic products, an update to the estimated provision of $102 million related to the DOJ patient assistance program litigation, and the provision of $100 million related to the settlement of the reverse-payment antitrust litigation over certain HIV medicines. (3) A goodwill impairment charge of $400 million related to our Teva's API reporting unit was recognized in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a goodwill impairment charge of $700 million related to our International Markets reporting unit recognized in the three and six months ended June 2023. (4) Adjustments for impairment of long-lived assets and items attributable to non-controlling interests for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily consisted of $644 million and $317 million, respectively, related to the classification of our business venture in Japan as held for sale. (5) Adjustments for contingent consideration primarily related to a change in the estimated future royalty payments to Allergan in connection with lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®), of $174 million and $238 million, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and of $64 million and $88 million, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (6) Other non-GAAP items include other exceptional items that we believe are sufficiently large that their exclusion is important to facilitate an understanding of trends in our financial results, primarily related to the rationalization of our plants, certain inventory write-offs, material litigation fees and other unusual events. (7) Adjustments for corresponding tax effects and unusual tax items for the three months ended June 30,2024 mainly related to the settlement agreement with the ITA to settle certain litigation with respect to taxes payable for the Company’s taxable years 2008 through 2020, in an amount of $495 million. (8) Non-GAAP tax rate is tax expenses (benefit) excluding the impact of non-GAAP tax adjustments presented above as a percentage of income (loss) before income taxes excluding the impact of non-GAAP adjustments presented above. GAAP tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 256% and 81% respectively and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2% and 3% respectively. (9) EPS difference and diluted non-GAAP EPS are calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva by our non-GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares.





Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss)(1) $ (874 ) (906 ) $ (1,294 ) (1,159 ) Increase (decrease) for excluded items: Financial expenses 241 268 491 528 Income taxes 630 (16 ) 578 (35 ) Share in profits (losses) of associated companies –net (2 ) (1 ) 2 (1 ) Depreciation 113 138 233 278 Amortization 146 162 298 326 EBITDA 254 (355 ) 308 (63 ) Legal settlements and loss contingencies(2) 83 462 188 695 Goodwill impairment(3) 400 700 400 700 Impairment of long lived assets(4) 130 74 809 262 Restructuring costs 18 10 31 66 Equity compensation 32 30 60 62 Contingent consideration(5) 192 78 271 113 Other non-GAAP items (6) 59 125 106 189 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,168 1,125 $ 2,173 2,024 (1) The data presented for the prior period have been revised to reflect a revision in the presentation of these items in the consolidated financial statements. For additional information see note 1b to our consolidated financial statements included in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K. (2) Adjustments for legal settlements and loss contingencies in the second quarter of 2023 were mainly related to a provision of $200 million in connection with the U.S. DOJ criminal antitrust charges on the marketing and pricing of certain Teva USA generic products and an update to the estimated settlement provision of $170 million related to some of the remaining opioid cases including an agreement in principle on private hospital cases. Adjustments for legal settlements and loss contingencies in the first six months of 2023 were mainly related to an update to the estimated settlement provision of $206 million related to the remaining opioid cases, the provision of $210 million relating to the U.S. DOJ criminal antitrust charges on the marketing and pricing of certain Teva USA generic products, an update to the estimated provision of $102 million related to the DOJ patient assistance program litigation, and the provision of $100 million related to the settlement of the reverse-payment antitrust litigation over certain HIV medicines. (3) A goodwill impairment charge of $400 million related to our Teva's API reporting unit was recognized in the three and six months ended June 2024, compared to a goodwill impairment charge of $700 million related to our International Markets reporting unit recognized in the three and six months ended June 2023. (4) Adjustments for impairment of long-lived assets, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily consisted of $644 million related to the classification of our business venture in Japan as held for sale (5) Adjustments for contingent consideration primarily related to a change in the estimated future royalty payments to Allergan in connection with lenalidomide capsules (the generic version of Revlimid®), of $174 million and $238 million, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and of $64 million and $88 million, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (6) Other non-GAAP items include other exceptional items that we believe are sufficiently large that their exclusion is important to facilitate an understanding of trends in our financial results, primarily related to the rationalization of our plants, certain inventory write-offs, material litigation fees and other unusual events.





Segment Information (Unaudited) United States Europe International Markets Three months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions) Revenues $ 2,110 $ 1,892 $ 1,213 $ 1,163 $ 593 $ 578 Gross profit 1,167 1,017 677 640 286 283 R&D expenses 170 156 62 53 30 23 S&M expenses 270 250 209 194 145 125 G&A expenses 100 101 64 61 38 34 Other income (1 ) (1 ) § (1 ) § (31 ) Segment profit $ 629 $ 511 $ 342 $ 334 $ 73 $ 132 § Represents an amount less than $0.5 million.





Segment Information (Unaudited) United States Europe International Markets Six months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions) (U.S. $ in millions) Revenues $ 3,835 $ 3,569 $ 2,485 $ 2,347 $ 1,190 $ 1,159 Gross profit 2,025 1,806 1,415 1,294 583 568 R&D expenses 324 305 118 106 58 51 S&M expenses 530 457 403 381 263 238 G&A expenses 193 196 130 130 73 72 Other income (1 ) (1 ) § (1 ) (1 ) (33 ) Segment profit $ 979 $ 850 $ 764 $ 679 $ 190 $ 240 § Represents an amount less than $0.5 million.







Reconciliation of our segment profit to consolidated income before income taxes Unaudited Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S.$ in millions) United States profit $ 629 $ 511 Europe profit 342 334 International Markets profit 73 132 Total reportable segment profit 1,043 977 Profit of other activities 12 33 1,056 1,011 Amounts not allocated to segments: Amortization 146 162 Other asset impairments, restructuring and other items* 280 108 Goodwill impairment 400 700 Intangible asset impairments 61 63 Legal settlements and loss contingencies 83 462 Other unallocated amounts 91 170 Consolidated operating income (loss) (5 ) (654 ) Financial expenses - net 241 268 Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes* $ (246 ) $ (923 ) *The data presented for the prior period have been revised to reflect a revision in the presentation of these items in the consolidated financial statements. For additional information see note 1b to our consolidated financial statements included in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





Reconciliation of our segment profit to consolidated income before income taxes Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S.$ in millions) United States profit $ 979 $ 850 Europe profit 764 679 International Markets profit 190 240 Total reportable segment profit 1,933 1,769 Profit of other activities 15 27 Total segment profit 1,948 1,796 Amounts not allocated to segments: Amortization 298 326 Other asset impairments, restructuring and other items* 954 218 Goodwill impairment 400 700 Intangible asset impairments 141 241 Legal settlements and loss contingencies 188 695 Other unallocated amounts 190 282 Consolidated operating income (loss) (223 ) (667 ) Financial expenses - net 491 528 Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes* $ (713 ) $ (1,195 ) The data presented for the prior period have been revised to reflect a revision in the presentation of these items in the consolidated financial statements. For additional information see note 1b to our consolidated financial statements included in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





Segment revenues by major products and activities (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2023-2024 (U.S.$ in millions) United States segment Generic products $ 1,023 $ 884 16% AJOVY 42 52 (20%) AUSTEDO 407 308 32% BENDEKA/TREANDA 41 67 (39%) COPAXONE 81 56 44% Anda 373 392 (5%) Other 144 131 9% Total 2,110 1,892 12% Three months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2023-2024 (U.S.$ in millions) Europe segment Generic products $ 970 $ 909 7% AJOVY 52 39 33% COPAXONE 53 60 (11%) Respiratory products 57 66 (14%) Other 81 89 (10%) Total 1,213 1,163 4% Three months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2023-2024 (U.S.$ in millions) International Markets segment Generic products $ 486 $ 478 2% AJOVY 22 14 58% COPAXONE 14 17 (20%) Other 71 69 2% Total 593 578 3%





Revenues by Activity and Geographical Area (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2024-2023 (U.S.$ in millions) North America segment Generic products $ 1,831 $ 1,631 12% AJOVY 87 98 (12%) AUSTEDO 689 478 44% BENDEKA / TREANDA 87 129 (33%) COPAXONE 111 127 (13%) Anda 754 816 (8%) Other 276 289 (4%) Total 3,835 3,569 7% Six months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2024-2023 (U.S.$ in millions) Europe segment Generic products $ 1,974 $ 1,841 7% AJOVY 102 74 37% COPAXONE 110 119 (7%) Respiratory products 123 134 (8%) Other 175 178 (2%) Total 2,485 2,347 6% Six months ended June 30, Percentage Change 2024 2023 2024-2023 (U.S.$ in millions) International Markets segment Generic products $ 963 $ 955 1% AJOVY 39 27 42% COPAXONE 25 34 (26%) Other 162 142 14% Total 1,190 1,159 3%





Free cash flow reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 103 324 Beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized accounts receivables 317 371 Capital investment (97 ) (119 ) Proceeds from divestitures of businesses and other assets 1 56 Free cash flow $ 324 $ 632





Free cash flow reconciliation (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 (U.S. $ in millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (21 ) 179 Beneficial interest collected in exchange for securitized trade receivables 612 694 Capital investment (221 ) (258 ) Proceeds from divestitures of business and other assets 1 58 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (15 ) - Free cash flow $ 356 $ 673

