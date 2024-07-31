Global Smart City Report 2024: Market to Grow by $345.8 Billion During 2023-2028 at a CAGR of 24.81%, Driven by Consolidation and Modernization, Increased Connectivity, & Advanced Technologies

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart City Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart city market is forecasted to grow by USD 345.8 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.81%

This study identifies the proliferation of smart city projects in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the smart city market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by increase in it consolidation and modernization, enhanced global broadband connectivity, and growing investment in smart cities. Also, rising adoption of smart healthcare and growing inclination toward integrating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in smart classrooms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart city market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart city market vendors. Also, the smart city market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Competition Analysis

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Aeris Communications Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Semtech Corp.

Signify NV

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Smart City Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Component segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Smart infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Smart energy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Smart mobility - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Smart security - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Component



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Companies profiled

12.2 Market positioning of companies



