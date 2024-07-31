Paratek Pharmaceuticals Completes Five-Year Microbiologic Surveillance Study of NUZYRA® (omadacycline) Demonstrating No Change in In Vitro Potency Against Indicated Pathogens

- No Emergence of Resistance was Observed

- Additional Years of Surveillance are Under Way

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative medical therapies that create positive patient stories in the hospital, community and public health settings, today shared overall findings from the company’s five-year post-approval microbiologic surveillance study of NUZYRA® (omadacycline), its broad-spectrum, oral and IV antibiotic.

Surveillance studies are required by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all antibiotics as post-approval commitments and are intended to monitor for minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) shifts as an indicator of potential resistance development.

The surveillance study, timed to the market introduction of NUZYRA in early 2019, was designed to monitor the in vitro activity of omadacycline and relevant standard-of-care comparator antibiotics against Gram-positive and Gram-negative clinical bacterial isolates recovered from patients in the United States with different infection types. In addition, the program was designed to track the potential emergence of resistance to omadacycline as well as monitor the susceptibility patterns of comparator drugs.

A total of 35,000 clinical isolates collected between 2019 and 2023 were evaluated. Omadacycline demonstrated consistent in vitro potency against the isolates evaluated with no emergence of resistance reported (i.e. MIC values remained unchanged with no year-on-year increases).

“Since its commercial introduction in 2019 and its increased use across the United States, these in vitro results further support that NUZYRA remains an effective treatment option against the different bacterial pathogens that cause community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, for which NUZYRA is indicated to treat,” said Randy Brenner, chief development and regulatory officer of Paratek. “Although this post-approval commitment with the FDA is complete, we have elected to extend this important microbiologic surveillance program for additional years, as part of Paratek’s continued commitment to address antimicrobial resistance.”

The five-year study was conducted by JMI Laboratories in collaboration with Paratek. The results from this study will be presented and published later this year and have been submitted to the FDA, thus completing the post-approval commitment.

The data are publicly available at paratek-keystone.com or can be requested via the AMR register on Vivli at vivli.org/amr-data-register/.

The microbiologic surveillance study was funded as part of the company's Project BioShield contract (75A50120C00001) with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on providing innovative medical therapies that create positive patient stories in the hospital, community and public health settings.

The company's lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab Limited for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights. Zai Lab received approval of both IV and oral NUZYRA as a Category 1 innovative drug by the National Medical Products Administration of China for the treatment of CABP and ABSSSI in December 2021 and in Macao for the treatment of CABP and ABSSSI in May 2023.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex.

In December 2019, BARDA awarded Paratek a contract (75A50120C00001) that is now valued at up to approximately $304 million. In addition to supporting the development of NUZYRA for both the treatment and prophylaxis of pulmonary anthrax, this contract supports the U.S. onshoring of NUZYRA and manufacturing security requirements; FDA post-marketing requirements associated with the initial NUZYRA approval; and the procurement of up to 10,000 treatment courses of NUZYRA for the treatment of anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NUZYRA®

NUZYRA® (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant strains.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

NUZYRA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to omadacycline or tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs, or to any of the excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Mortality imbalance was observed in the CABP clinical trial with eight deaths (2%) occurring in patients treated with NUZYRA compared to four deaths (1%) in patients treated with moxifloxacin. The cause of the mortality imbalance has not been established. All deaths, in both treatment arms, occurred in patients > 65 years of age; most patients had multiple comorbidities. The causes of death varied and included worsening and/or complications of infection and underlying conditions. Closely monitor clinical response to therapy in CABP patients, particularly in those at higher risk for mortality.

The use of NUZYRA during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy and childhood to the age of 8 years) may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and enamel hypoplasia. The use of NUZYRA during the second and third trimester of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years may cause reversible inhibition of bone growth.

Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported with NUZYRA. Life-threatening hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions have been reported with other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs. NUZYRA is structurally similar to other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs. Discontinue NUZYRA if an allergic reaction occurs.

Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.

NUZYRA is structurally similar to tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and may have similar adverse reactions. Adverse reactions, including photosensitivity, pseudotumor cerebri, and anti-anabolic action (which has led to increased BUN, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis, and abnormal liver function tests), have been reported for other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs, and may occur with NUZYRA. Discontinue NUZYRA if any of these adverse reactions are suspected.

Prescribing NUZYRA in the absence of a proven or strongly suspected bacterial infection is unlikely to provide benefit to the patient and increases the risk of the development of drug-resistant bacteria.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥2%) are nausea, vomiting, infusion site reactions, alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, gamma-glutamyl transferase increased, hypertension, headache, diarrhea, insomnia, and constipation.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Patients who are on anticoagulant therapy may require downward adjustment of their anticoagulant dosage while taking NUZYRA. Absorption of tetracyclines, including NUZYRA is impaired by antacids containing aluminum, calcium, or magnesium, bismuth subsalicylate and iron containing preparations.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with NUZYRA.

See full prescribing information here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christine Fanelle

Scient PR

Christine@ScientPR.com

215-595-5211