Ocular Therapeutix™ to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

BEDFORD, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) (“Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET

Participant Dial-In (U.S.): 1 (800) 343-4136

Participant Dial-in (International): 1 (203) 518-9843

Conference ID: OCULAR

Webcast Access: Please click here

The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media