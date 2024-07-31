Clearmind Medicine Concludes the Successful Participation in the Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 Conference: Presented Industry Leaders its Groundbreaking Research

Vancouver, Canada, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today concluded its successful participation at the Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 conference. The event took place in Tel Aviv, Israel, bringing together leading experts and researchers from around the world in the field of psychedelic medicine.

Clearmind’s CEO, Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., presented a compelling talk titled “5-Methoxy-2-Aminoindane (MEAI) as a Binge Behavior Regulator.” Dr. Zuloff-Shani provided insights into MEAI’s potential to regulate binge behaviors, highlighting its innovative application in treating addiction-related disorders.

Additionally, esteemed researchers Prof. Joseph Tam and Dr. Saja Baraghithy from the Obesity and Metabolism Laboratory at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem presented their abstract titled “5-methoxy-2-aminoindane (MEAI), a mild psychedelic agent, attenuates diet-induced obesity.” Their presentation delved into the promising results of MEAI in attenuating obesity and its related metabolic complications, showcasing its potential as a therapeutic agent in obesity management.

Dr. Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, commented, "We are honored to be invited to present our groundbreaking research at the Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 conference. One of our goals is to continue to raise awareness of our innovative therapies among global organizations, engaging with industry leaders, establishing our presence, and creating a broad network of partners. The MEAI research gained a high level of interest and was well accepted by the event’s participants. Our dedication to groundbreaking research in psychedelic-derived therapeutics propels us forward as we strive to tackle significant health challenges and garner support from the global psychedelic industry."

About the Presentations:

5-Methoxy-2-Aminoindane (MEAI) as a Binge Behavior Regulator

Dr. Zuloff-Shani discussed the unique properties of MEAI, a psychoactive aminoindane derivative. MEAI has shown promise in reducing the desire to consume alcoholic beverages while inducing a euphoric, alcohol-like slightly tipsy, but controlled experience. This presentation explored MEAI’s potential as a regulator of binge behaviors, potentially providing a novel approach to addiction treatment.

5-methoxy-2-Aminoindane (MEAI), a Mild Psychedelic Agent, Attenuates Diet-induced Obesity

Dr. Baraghithy presented her research findings on the weight loss effects of MEAI. The study demonstrated that MEAI significantly reduces overweight and adiposity in a diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse model. The researchers shared compelling evidence that MEAI reduces fat mass, preserves lean mass, improves glucose metabolism, reduces hepatic steatosis and increases energy expenditure, making it a promising therapeutic candidate for obesity management.

Psychedelic Medicine – Israel 2024 provided an interdisciplinary international forum for exchanging ideas, unveiling innovations and training in the basics of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. The conference encompassed basic, translational and clinical research. A richly varied program included plenary lectures, thematic symposia, poster sessions, workshops and informal salons for discussion and interaction.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of eighteen patent families including 28 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

For further information visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (604) 260-1566

US: CMND@crescendo-ir.com

General Inquiries

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its goal to continue increasing awareness for its innovative therapies among global organizations, in order to engage with industry leaders and establishing its presence, creating wide network of partners and how its commitment to pioneering research in psychedelic-derived therapeutics continues to drive it forward as it seeks to address major health challenges and harness the support of the global industry. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.