CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Announces Successful Launch of Revenue Generating Pilot Program with One of the World’s Leading International Logistics Companies

Omaha, NE, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced the successful launch of a pilot program with one of the world’s largest international logistics companies pursuant to an initial purchase order. The pilot program will include the utilization of CleanCore’s Power Caddies and other cleaning solutions in a portion of the first of the client’s million-plus square-foot facilities. Following the pilot, and assuming continued positive feedback, the client intends to deploy CleanCore products throughout its organization.

Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore commented, “We are pleased to announce the successful commencement of this pilot program in collaboration with a Fortune 50 logistics company. This customer has an enormous international footprint, consisting of warehouse facilities, as well as aircraft and ground transportation vehicles. Furthermore, this client boasts a workforce of over five hundred thousand employees globally, emphasizing the importance of safer cleaning solutions and the achievement of internal sustainability goals. Given the early positive feedback, our track record of high customer satisfaction and meaningful cost savings, we are highly confident this initial purchase order will translate into significant, long-term, enterprise-wide contracts.”

