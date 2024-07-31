NovaSpark Energy to Attend Maven Scouts Accelerator Cohort and Collider Events

Houston, TX, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSpark Energy Corporation, an innovator of on-site hydrogen fuel and sustainable energy generation, today announced that it has been selected to be in the Maven Scouts National Security Technology Accelerator program aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of innovative technologies for national security purposes. Maven Scouts acts as a bridge between the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the private sector, including startups, small businesses, and traditional defense contractors. It facilitates the rapid acquisition and commercialization of advanced technologies to meet the defense and national security needs of the United States.

NovaSpark will also participate in the Maven Scouts National Security Collider event to be held September 12, at the University of Louisiana Monroe campus to share experiences and best practices with attendees “for impactful and inclusive approaches to foster a thriving, collaborative national innovation support ecosystem to advance small business research and development.”

NovaSpark Energy develops and integrates energy solutions using innovative technologies across multiple platforms including hydrogen and other specialty gases. NovaSpark’s patent pending atmospheric hydrogen generator and hydrogen fueling solution eliminates the need for external energy sources, making it a cost-effective and efficient solution for energy and hydrogen fueling, and a reliable green energy source.

The collider is an event of conversations with representatives from the Department of Defense, investors, academia, and startup companies, with a mission of building intentional relationships for long term continuity. Both the accelerator and collider events are funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration through its 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. Maven Scouts was named a Stage One winner and received a grant to be used for the accelerator and collider events.

“NovaSpark Energy’s work is critical to our nation's security and resources. The company is breaking the mold with its innovative approach to hydrogen fuel generation and storage,” said Grant Rogers, Founder and CEO, Maven Scouts. “Maven Scouts looks for dual use products with commercial viability. We're very intentional with who we bring in and why we bring them through the accelerator. As a prior warfighter, I'm grateful to be able to do this work and provide this opportunity to NovaSpark.”

Maven Scouts accelerates critical and emerging technologies for national security and economic growth by partnering with people, companies, and organizations to solve compound-complex problems with emerging commercial products for the warfighter, government and industry sectors. Maven Scouts also serves as several VCs’ Small Business Administration funded national security accelerator where investors and government stakeholders use Maven’s toolkits and Due Diligence Process to evaluate readiness for governmental and non-governmental marketplaces.

"We're honored to join the Maven Scouts National Security Tech Accelerator program and participate in collider events supporting U.S. national security," said Rick Harlow, Vice Chairman and co-founder of NovaSpark Energy. "This opportunity lets us showcase our innovative atmospheric hydrogen generators and fueling solutions, which are vital for critical infrastructure. We believe NovaSpark's technology is a game-changer, providing a reliable, cost-effective, and green energy source. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders to advance sustainable energy solutions."

About NovaSpark Energy

The company was founded with a vision to revolutionize on-site hydrogen fuel generation and energy storage. NovaSpark Energy is committed to supporting our war fighters’ Expedient Basing Challenges with 100% on-site and on-demand renewable energy resources paving the way for a truly sustainable, clean energy future.

About Maven Scouts

Maven Scouts is a product development and market intelligence firm focused on the commercialization of dual use technologies. We specialize in accelerator and small business consortia management, product development, IP formation/commercialization consulting and testing inspection certification services. To learn more, visit https://www.mavenscouts.com

# # #