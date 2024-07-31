Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2024

ATHENS, Greece, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported a net loss of $2.8 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $10.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Loss per share for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.04 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.09 basic and diluted in the same quarter in 2023.

Time charter revenues were $56.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $67.4 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to $0.7 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders amounted to $3.6 million. This compares to net income of $33.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $30.2 million, for the same period in 2023. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024, were $113.6 million, compared to $140.0 million in the same period of 2023. Loss per share was $0.03 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.31 basic and $0.30 diluted in the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on August 30, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024. The Company currently has 125,116,865 common shares issued and outstanding. As of July 29, 2024, there were 6,339,423 warrants exercised.

Fleet Employment (As of July 30, 2024)
          
 VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)COM**CHARTERERSDELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****NOTES
 BUILT DWT 
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A13,2505.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited4-Nov-226-May-24 
 2017 60,456  16,5005.00%Bulk Trading SA6-May-241/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 
2DSI Pollux A14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.28-Dec-2320/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 
 2015 60,446       
3DSI Pyxis A14,2505.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited24-Sep-2310/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 
 2018 60,362       
4DSI Polaris A13,1005.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited12-Nov-2220-Jul-24 
 2018 60,404  15,4005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd20-Jul-241/Jun/2025 - 15/Aug/2025 
5DSI Pegasus A14,0005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.7-Dec-2210/Aug/2024 - 15/Sep/20241
 2015 60,508       
6DSI Aquarius B14,5005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd18-Jan-241/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/2025 
 2016 60,309       
7DSI Aquila B12,5005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS11-Nov-2310/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025 
 2015 60,309       
8DSI Altair B13,8005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS23-Jun-2310/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024 
 2016 60,309       
9DSI Andromeda B13,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva27-Nov-2320/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/20252
 2016 60,309       
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO  14,5004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva29-Jan-233-May-24 
 2010 81,297  16,0005.00%ASL Bulk Shipping Limited3-May-241/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025 
11SELINA C12,0004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva20-May-2315/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 
 2010 75,700       
12MAERA C13,7505.00%ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.29-Jan-2420/Nov/2024 - 20/Jan/2025 
 2013 75,403       
13ISMENE  12,6505.00%Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.13-Sep-2310/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025 
 2013 77,901       
14CRYSTALIA D11,2505.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.6-Sep-2313-Apr-243
 2014 77,525  13,9005.00%Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4-May-244/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026
15ATALANDI D13,2504.75%Aquavita International S.A.15-Feb-2329-Apr-24 
    15,8005.00%Quadra Commodities SA28-May-2420-Jul-244,5
 2014 77,529  14,6004.75%Cargill International SA, Geveva20-Jul-241/Jun/2025 - 31/Jul/2025 
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
16MAIA E13,5005.00%ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.23-Sep-2310/Aug/2024 - 20/Aug/20241
 2009 82,193       
17MYRSINI E15,0005.00%Salanc Pte. Ltd.22-Nov-2225-Jun-24 
 2010 82,117  17,1005.00%Cobelfret S.A. Luxembourg25-Jun-241/Feb/2025 - 25/Mar/2025 
18MEDUSA E14,2505.00%ASL Bulk Shipping Limited14-May-2310/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025 
 2010 82,194       
19MYRTO E12,6505.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg15-Jul-231/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 
 2013 82,131       
20ASTARTE  15,0005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.29-Apr-231/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024 
 2013 81,513       
21LEONIDAS P. C.  17,0005.00%Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited22-Feb-2420/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 
 2011 82,165       
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
22ALCMENE  16,0005.00%Triangle Merchant Maritime Co., Limited24-Mar-241-Jun-24 
    13,150 1-Jun-2427-Jul-246
 2010 93,193  13,3505.00%China Steel Express Corporation27-Jul-2410-Sep-247,8
23AMPHITRITE F15,0005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg13-Jan-2415/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/20259
 2012 98,697       
24POLYMNIA F15,0005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg14-Jan-238-Jun-2410,11
 2012 98,704  17,5005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.8-Jun-241/Aug/2025 - 30/Sept/2025
25ELECTRA G14,5005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg13-Apr-233-Jun-24 
 2013 87,150  14,0004.75%Aquavita International S.A.3-Jun-2415/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
26PHAIDRA G12,2504.75%Aquavita International S.A.9-May-231/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 
 2013 87,146       
9 Capesize Bulk Carriers
27SEMIRIO H14,1505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong18-Aug-2320/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025 
 2007 174,261       
28HOUSTON H13,0005.00%EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited21-Nov-2210/Aug/2024 - 31/Aug/20241,12
 2009 177,729       
29NEW YORK H16,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jun-231/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024 
 2010 177,773       
30SEATTLE I17,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong1-Oct-2315/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 
 2011 179,362       
31P. S. PALIOS I31,0005.00%Classic Maritime Inc.11-Jun-227-May-24 
 2013 179,134  27,1505.00%Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd7-May-241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
32G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J17,0005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong12-Jan-237-Aug-241
 2014 179,492       
33SANTA BARBARA J21,2505.00%Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited7-May-2310/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/202413
 2015 179,426       
34NEW ORLEANS  20,0005.00%Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.7-Dec-2315/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/202513,14
 2015 180,960       
35FLORIDA  25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20272
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
36LOS ANGELES K17,7005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo21-Jan-2320-Jul-24 
 2012 206,104  28,70020-Jul-241/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025 
37PHILADELPHIA K22,5005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo4-Feb-2420/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025 
 2012 206,040       
38SAN FRANCISCO L22,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore18-Feb-235/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 
 2017 208,006       
39NEWPORT NEWS L20,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20-Sep-2310/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025 
 2017 208,021       
          
          
Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Based on latest information.
2Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
3Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 13, 2024 to May 4, 2024.
4Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 29, 2024 to May 28, 2024.
5Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 63 days.
6Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 70 days.
7Estimated delivery date.
8Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 45 days.
9The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
10The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
11Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of US$20,000 per day for the excess period commencing from May 31, 2024 until the actual redelivery date.
12Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest September 16, 2024.
13Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
14Vessel off hire for 7.43 days.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)      
   Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
             
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time charter revenues$56,000  $67,379  $113,648  $140,021 
 Voyage expenses 3,145   3,553   6,413   7,364 
 Vessel operating expenses 21,269   22,599   42,133   42,763 
 Net income/(loss) (2,764)  10,364   (706)  33,077 
                 
 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders (4,206)  8,922   (3,590)  30,193 
FLEET DATA  
 Average number of vessels 39.0   41.0   39.4   41.3 
 Number of vessels 39.0   41.0   39.0   41.0 
 Weighted average age of vessels 10.9   10.2   10.9   10.2 
 Ownership days 3,549   3,731   7,162   7,468 
 Available days 3,499   3,687   7,112   7,407 
 Operating days 3,496   3,678   7,078   7,377 
 Fleet utilization 99.9%  99.8%  99.5%  99.6%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$15,106  $17,311  $15,078  $17,910 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$5,993  $6,057  $5,883  $5,726 
             

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13747673.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
             
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
 
   Three months ended June 30,  Six months June 30,
   2024  2023  2024  2023
REVENUES:           
 Time charter revenues$56,000  $67,379  $113,648  $140,021 
OPERATING EXPENSES           
 Voyage expenses 3,145   3,553   6,413   7,364 
 Vessel operating expenses 21,269   22,599   42,133   42,763 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,004   13,407   22,106   26,661 
 General and administrative expenses 8,197   8,013   16,729   15,695 
 Management fees to a related party 333   333   666   647 
 Gain on sale of vessels -   -   (1,572)  (4,995)
 Other operating income/ (loss) (104)  20   (389)  (189)
 Operating income, total$12,156  $19,454  $27,562  $52,075 
             
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):           
 Interest expense and finance costs (11,594)  (12,187)  (23,650)  (23,845)
 Interest and other income 2,041   1,972   3,776   3,746 
 Gain on derivative instruments 23   -   361   - 
 Loss on extinguishment of debt -   (704)  -   (748)
 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary -   844   -   844 
 Gain/(loss) on investments (3,467)  761   (1,751)  761 
 Loss on warrants (2,090)  -   (6,773)  - 
 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 167   224   (231)  244 
 Total other expenses, net$(14,920) $(9,090) $(28,268) $(18,998)
             
Net comprehensive income/(loss)$(2,764) $10,364  $(706) $33,077 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442)  (1,442)  (2,884)  (2,884)
             
Net comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders (4,206)  8,922   (3,590)  30,193 
             
Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic$(0.04) $0.09  $(0.03) $0.31 
             
Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted$(0.04) $0.09  $(0.03) $0.30 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 115,236,048   99,643,396   112,818,414   98,489,613 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 115,236,048   101,058,849   112,818,414   99,762,411 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA    
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)    
         
   June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023* 
ASSETS (unaudited)     
         
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits$140,041**  $161,592** 
Investments in equity securities -   20,729 
Other current assets 49,194   19,900 
Fixed assets 895,139   924,474 
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 49,177   24,087 
Other noncurrent assets 14,948   15,628 
 Total assets $1,148,499  $1,166,410 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$613,487  $642,772 
Other liabilities 35,150   34,617 
Total stockholders' equity 499,862   489,021 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,148,499  $1,166,410 
         
*The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
**Includes time deposits of $20 million and $40 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)      
   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
   2024  2023
  2024  2023
              
Net cash provided by operating activities$11,218  $19,359  $49,183  $52,555 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 7,425   16,517   (13,624)  5,872 
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities$(20,576) $38,561  $(37,110) $(12,238)

