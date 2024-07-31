GigaCloud Technology Inc to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

EL MONTE, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, August 7, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.



To access the conference call, participants should pre-register here to receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the conference call’s start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/news-events/events.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/

