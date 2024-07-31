Global Mofy CEO Invited by NVIDIA China to Engage with Industry Leaders at SIGGRAPH 2024

BEIJING, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (the "Company" or "Global Mofy") (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that CEO Mr. Haogang Yang, invited by NVIDIA China, concluded his participation at SIGGRAPH 2024 in Denver, Colorado. This prominent event, supported by NVIDIA, offered Mr. Yang the invaluable opportunity to engage with key industry leaders, delve into the latest advancements in generative AI and computer graphics, and explore the future direction of the digital content industry.



During SIGGRAPH 2024, Mr. Yang attended keynote presentations by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and participated in specialized sessions, including NVIDIA OpenUSD Day and Generative AI Day. Jensen Huang highlighted the transformative potential of AI and simulation technologies, describing them as the cornerstone of a new industrial revolution. He emphasized the pivotal role of generative AI in creating virtual worlds, offering revolutionary applications across industries, most notably digital content creation. Huang also explained that these technologies, facilitated by platforms like NVIDIA Omniverse, will amplify human productivity and creativity on an extensive scale.

At SIGGRAPH 2024, NVIDIA announced significant advancements in Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and introduced a new suite of NVIDIA NIM™ microservices, designed to enhance generative AI capabilities across various industries. Global Mofy’s Gausspeed platform, developed in alignment with NVIDIA's Omniverse systems and built around the OpenUSD standard, exemplifies this transformative potential. By leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse, Gausspeed effortlessly integrates advanced generative AI capabilities with standardized creation processes for videos and 3D digital assets. This integration facilitates the development of high-fidelity digital assets, videos, and immersive scenes that are both scalable and interoperable. Such technology is crucial for crafting dynamic content and immersive experiences that major global brands can utilize, underscoring Global Mofy's commitment to innovation in digital content creation.

“Being at SIGGRAPH 2024 and witnessing the latest technological advancements in generative AI and computer graphics has been truly inspiring,” said Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy. “We were thrilled to see the innovative potential of NVIDIA Omniverse and the new NIM microservices. The experience of sharing in these advancements not only promotes our commitment to pioneering innovation but also enhances our capability to integrate these technologies into our Gausspeed generative AI platform. We also proudly shared Gausspeed with our industry partners and were encouraged by the significant interest and positive feedback it received. This reinforces our dedication to leading the market in digital content creation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We are excited to build on the knowledge and connections gained over the past few days to drive our innovation efforts forward, ultimately achieving growth and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders.”

