Rail Vision Successfully Installed its AI- based Product at a Leading Global Mining Company

Ra’anana, Israel, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the “Company”), a technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, announced today it has successfully installed its product at one of Latin America’s leading mining companies.

Following a successful delivery, Rail Vision’s team arrived at the mining company’s installation site, where both sides installed the AI-based MainLine product. During Rail Vision’s visit, Rail Vision led training sessions for the mining company’s team. The mining company plans on evaluating the system’s performance over the upcoming months.

The mining company is one of the world's largest producers of metals. Its operations comprise integrated logistics systems, including approximately 2,000 kilometers of railways, marine terminals and 10 ports distributed around the globe.

The MainLine product, designed to overcome modern railway industry challenges and to support operators in identifying potential hazards on the tracks, such as people, animals, rocks, debris, and vehicles, operates at a distance of up to two kilometers (1.2 miles), in challenging weather and low light conditions.

Rail Vision’s products enhance train operation safety and preserve business continuity. Combining electro-optical sensors with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies Rail Vision’s products detect and classify obstacles on and along the tracks generating real-time visual and acoustic alerts for the driver and the operator’s command-and-control center.

Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision, stated, "We are honored to work with such a prestigious company, operating thousands of miles of railways while hauling raw materials. This cross-continent project is a testament to our ability and devotion to the global industry by collaborating with top customers and industry leaders. We aim to set a new standard in railway operations and safety in Latin America and worldwide by leveraging advanced AI technologies to ensure safer and more efficient transport solutions."

