Edible Garden Reports Preliminary 30% Year-over-Year Sales Growth in Vitamins and Supplements for the Second Quarter of 2024

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today reported that its Vitamins and Supplements products achieved over 30% year-over-year sales growth for the second quarter. The Company expects this growth in Vitamins and Supplements products to have a favorable impact on profitability and cash flow from operations for the second quarter.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the strong performance of our Vitamins and Supplements products, which we believe demonstrate that these higher-margin products are gaining traction in the market. We believe these results are driven by our integrated marketing strategy designed to increase consumer adoption through a variety of promotional and brand awareness activities. The success of these initiatives is best illustrated by the 30% increase in vitamins and supplements sales over just the past 12 weeks alone.”

"The recent expansion of our product lineup with the addition of two new flavors, ‘Ice Cream Cake’ and ‘Orange Creamsicle,’ introduced late last year, has reinforced our industry reputation as the ‘Flavor Maker.’ Our partnership with Nutracom has been instrumental in our success and we remain committed to pioneering innovative and cutting-edge flavors with them. We are enthusiastic about expanding this partnership by exploring even more creative flavor possibilities that not only set industry trends but also cater to the discerning tastes of our customers,” concluded Kras.

Preliminary, Unaudited Financial Disclosures

The data presented above is preliminary and unaudited, based upon our estimates, and subject to further internal review by management and compilation of actual results. The data presented above does not reflect the impact from herbs, floral or produce revenue during the quarter and may not be reflective of year-over-year trends in consolidated revenue during the second quarter. Our closing procedures for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are not yet complete. Our management’s estimates are based upon preliminary information currently available from our business and do not include any promotional deductions. While we expect that our results will be consistent with these preliminary and unaudited estimates, our actual results may differ materially from these preliminary estimates.

This preliminary financial information is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for this period. For example, vitamins and supplements constitute only one component of our overall revenue, which also includes sales from potted herbs, cut herbs, produce and floral products. Our actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments that may arise between now and the time the closing procedures for the quarter are completed.

This preliminary financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for our full interim or annual financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on this preliminary financial information. The preliminary financial information has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, our management. Marcum LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial data. Accordingly, Marcum LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

