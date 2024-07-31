Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group Propels Professional Lines Towards Growth and Innovation

ENCINO, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group (CPLG), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas, is excited to announce strategic enhancements to its Professional Lines leadership team. Effective July 24, 2024, Jonathan Holmes has been appointed as Vice President, Head of Healthcare Professional Insurance.



Jonathan joins Tokio Marine HCC from Arch Insurance, where he served as the co-lead for the Healthcare Facilities division. With extensive experience in the E&O marketplace, including Miscellaneous Professional, Tech, and Cyber, Jonathan brings a wealth of expertise to the Cyber & Professional Lines Group. His background in underwriting large and complex healthcare accounts, fostering broker relationships, and driving profitable growth will be instrumental in advancing the Healthcare Professional Insurance team. The team oversees products such as Allied Medical Professional Liability, Sexual Misconduct and Molestation Liability, and Social Services Professional Liability. He will play a crucial role in expanding CPLG’s healthcare market presence with broader appetite and new products while continuing to deliver exceptional service.

Expressing enthusiasm about this strategic professional lines enhancement, Dan Mogelnicki, Senior Vice President of Professional Lines Underwriting, said, “This is an exciting time for our company as we continue to evolve and expand. With Jonathan, we are reinforcing our commitment to excellence and growth in the professional lines sector. I am confident that his leadership will drive our success and deliver exceptional value to our clients and policyholders.”

Jonathan's appointment aligns with CPLG’s strategic focus on enhancing product offerings and strengthening its position in the healthcare professional insurance market. His leadership will be a significant contribution to CPLG’s continued success.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $61 billion as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.