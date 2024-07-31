PATOO Psychedelic Brand Teams Up with Jamaican Pharmacy Chain for Exclusive Retail Launch

RUNAWAY BAY, Jamaica, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATOO , the first legal Jamaican psychedelic CPG line of psilocybin products, announced today its partnership with Fontana Pharmacy , Jamaica’s leading pharmacy chain, to sell PATOO’s suite of legal and lab-tested psilocybin-infused products at seven Fontana locations across the island.



As one of only a handful of countries worldwide where the cultivation, sale and consumption of psychedelic mushrooms are legal, Jamaica is a prominent region for the psilocybin industry. PATOO’s co-founders, Kevin Bourke and Charles Lazarus, serve as inaugural advisors on Jamaica’s Psilocybin Mushroom Industry Technical Committee (JPMITC) under The Bureau of Standards where they advise on the formalization of industry guidelines and regulations.

"Jamaica has evolved into a sanctuary for those pursuing inner healing, and we are honored to offer our meticulously crafted products as alternative plant-based remedies to consumers," said Kevin Bourke, co-founder of PATOO. "We prioritize safety and quality, rigorously testing each batch to ensure the utmost standards. These principles are paramount in our partnership, underscoring our commitment to supporting that wellness solutions are safely accessible by a wider consumer base.”

At Fontana Pharmacies, PATOO products are securely stored behind retail counters, ensuring they remain out of reach from customers. Branded displays, child-proof packaging, and educational materials all feature clear age restrictions and safe usage instructions. Additionally, Fontana staff receive comprehensive training on dosage, benefits, and safety measures to ensure informed and responsible handling. PATOO products that are available at Fontana include:

Microdose capsules: made from PATOO’s proprietary mushroom strains and contain .20g of psilocybin per capsule

Microdose honey: psilocybin-infused honey that is hand-crafted, pure and unprocessed

Chocolate bars: psilocybin-infused premium chocolate crafted with 100% organic Jamaican cacao

Vegan Gummies: made with proprietary psilocybin biomass and organic ingredients

“I am thrilled to partner with PATOO to offer their innovative psilocybin-infused products to our customers,” said Ray Therrien, Executive Director and COO of Fontana. “At Fontana, we prioritize the health and safety of our consumers, and PATOO’s commitment to rigorous testing and quality assurance aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that PATOO’s meticulously crafted products provide safe and effective plant-based alternatives for wellness, and we are excited to make these groundbreaking solutions accessible across Jamaica.”

Since 2018, PATOO has employed a natural harvesting process of indigenous Jamaican psilocybin fungi curated with the utmost quality standards to ensure the medicine’s integrity, consistency, and efficacy. PATOO products are manufactured in a Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certified facility that is compliant with the Jamaica Bureau of Standards & Ministry of Health. PATOO products are available through over 30 retailers in Jamaica, including legal dispensaries, resorts, and wellness retreats.

For more information, visit www.patoojamaica.com .

About PATOO

PATOO, the first legal Jamaican psychedelic CPG line of psilocybin products, employs a natural harvesting process of indigenous Jamaican psilocybin fungi curated with the utmost quality standards to ensure the medicine’s integrity, consistency, and efficacy. PATOO products, manufactured in a Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) certified facility compliant with the Jamaica Bureau of Standards & Ministry of Health, are available through over 30 retailers in Jamaica, including legal dispensaries, retailers, resorts and wellness retreats. PATOO offers a suite of premium psilocybin-infused products, including 100% organically earthed Jamaican chocolate bars, handcrafted microdose honey, vegan gummies and microdose capsules.

About Fontana Pharmacy

Fontana Pharmacy is Jamaica’s leading pharmacy chain. Serving the local community for over 55 years, with multiple locations across the country, Fontana Pharmacy has become a trusted name for pharmaceutical needs while providing a wide range of gifts, beauty, household, home decor, stationery, toys and other items along with complementary services like Whatsapp prescription, online shopping, home delivery and full service business centers. Behind our continued success is our strong, committed and dedicated team that puts our customers' needs first, and provides excellent customer service for the full Fontana Pharmacy shopping experience. With over 500 employees across 7 locations, Fontana Pharmacy continues to be a mainstay in Jamaica.