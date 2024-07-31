Groundworks® Expands Canadian Presence by Acquiring Clarke Basement Systems in Toronto

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading foundation and water management solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Toronto-based Clarke Basement Systems . This marks the third Groundworks location in Canada since the company first expanded internationally earlier this year.



“Groundworks continues to grow and expand our business in Canada,” said Matt Malone, founder & CEO of Groundworks. “Our partnership with Clarke Basement Systems enables us to move into Canada’s largest market to serve a greater number of customers and assist them by protecting their homes.”

Clarke Basement Systems is the premier authority in crawl space structural repair, foundation repair, and basement waterproofing in Toronto and the surrounding areas. As a locally-owned and operated enterprise, Clarke Basement Systems has proudly served southern Ontario for over two decades, fostering substantial growth through a commitment to delivering warrantied solutions renowned for their durability.

This past May, Groundworks made its first international expansion with acquisitions in Calgary and Edmonton.

“Our partnership with Groundworks is the next step in the bright future of Clarke Basement Systems,” noted Don Clarke, owner of Clarke Basement Systems. “Having the backing of a larger international company reassures our clients that our services will deliver longevity and dependability for the long-term.”

Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting the foundation solutions industry through its combination of aligning with industry-leading local brands and opening new locations – making it the first international foundation solutions company. This marks the company’s tenth acquisition this year.

For more information on Groundworks locations, services, and career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., is North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Founded in 2016, Groundworks companies provide foundation and water management solutions, including foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutter installation, and concrete lifting services, as well as offer soil stabilizing solutions for residential and commercial projects. Groundworks’ combined brands have helped over one million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset: their homes. Groundworks operates over 72 offices across 36 states as well as in Canada. It is a seven-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list.

