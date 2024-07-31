Telos Corporation, an Official TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provider, Expands Enrollment with New Location in Cedar Rapids

ASHBURN, Va. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll and renew consumers in the TSA PreCheck® program by opening a new location at the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 24, 2024.

Telos now has 69 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open across the U.S. The launch of the enrollment center at CID airport represents the ongoing expansion of Telos’ national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Notably, the TSA PreCheck enrollment center at CID marks the first Telos TSA PreCheck enrollment location at an airport.

“Telos is pleased to open a new TSA PreCheck enrollment center in the Eastern Iowa region, utilizing the dedicated staff of CID to bring the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Every minute matters during your travel day, and TSA PreCheck will help get you to your destination quickly and easily.”

Eastern Iowa Airport Director Marty Lenss says offering TSA PreCheck enrollment at CID is a great customer amenity for travelers throughout Eastern Iowa and the border regions of Illinois and Wisconsin.

“We are very happy to be able to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment right at the airport, making it easier for passengers to access this program,” Lenss says. “Travel can be stressful, and enrolling in TSA PreCheck through our Telos partnership will help travelers have a more stress-free experience.”

The TSA PreCheck enrollment center will be located at the airport’s Public Safety facility, 3020 Lippisch Place SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. TSA PreCheck enrollment will be by appointment only when the office at the Public Safety facility opens. Enrollment appointments will be available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the passenger security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll and schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov. Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

A full list of Telos enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck can be found on the Telos TSA PreCheck website: https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/locations.

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at 220+ airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 18 million passengers.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

About The Eastern Iowa Airport – CID

CID has nonstop service to 18 destinations on five airlines: Allegiant: Las Vegas (LAS), Nashville (BNA), Orlando Sanford (SFB), Phoenix/Mesa (AZA), Punta Gorda/Ft. Meyers (PGD), St. Pete/Tampa (PIE), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and seasonal service to Los Angeles (LAX) and Sarasota (SRQ); American Airlines: Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW), Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX), Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington, D.C. (DCA) and seasonal service to Miami (MIA); Delta: Atlanta (ATL) and Minneapolis (MSP); Frontier Airlines: Denver (DEN); United Airlines: Chicago (ORD) and Denver (DEN). CID is served by three air cargo carriers: FedEx, DHL and UPS. For more information, go to www.FlyCID.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believe are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Telos Contacts:

media@telos.com

InvestorRelations@telos.com

Eastern Iowa Airport Contact:

Pam Hinman, director of marketing & communications

P.Hinman@flycid.com

(319) 551-1490